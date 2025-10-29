What is YURU COIN (YURU)

YURU COIN is the official token of Japan's beloved Yuru-Chara Grand Prix — a nationwide mascot competition that has drawn over 738 million page views and 170 million cumulative votes since 2011. The token powers fan voting, campaigns, and NFT interaction, and employs a deflationary model where tokens are burned through participation.

YURU COIN Price Prediction (USD)

YURU COIN (YURU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of YURU COIN (YURU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YURU token's extensive tokenomics now!

YURU COIN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of YURU COIN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the current YURU to USD price? $ 0.808 . What is the market cap of YURU COIN? The market cap for YURU is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of YURU? The circulating supply of YURU is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of YURU? YURU achieved an ATH price of 0.5789586277522937 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of YURU? YURU saw an ATL price of 0.346206572110043 USD . What is the trading volume of YURU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for YURU is $ 23.59K USD .

YURU COIN (YURU) Important Industry Updates

