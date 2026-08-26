Lido Staked ETH Price Today

The live Lido Staked ETH (STETH) price today is $ 2,453.52, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current STETH to USD conversion rate is $ 2,453.52 per STETH.

Lido Staked ETH currently ranks #7961 by market capitalization at $ 22.05B, with a circulating supply of 8.99M STETH. During the last 24 hours, STETH traded between $ 2,418.55 (low) and $ 2,527.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,982.4272258192740479, while the all-time low was $ 551.78459296.

In short-term performance, STETH moved +0.18% in the last hour and +28.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.85K.

Lido Staked ETH (STETH) Market Information

Rank No.7961 Market Cap $ 22.05B$ 22.05B $ 22.05B Volume (24H) $ 55.85K$ 55.85K $ 55.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.05B$ 22.05B $ 22.05B Circulation Supply 8.99M 8.99M 8.99M Total Supply 8,989,088.04459084 8,989,088.04459084 8,989,088.04459084 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Lido Staked ETH is $ 22.05B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.85K. The circulating supply of STETH is 8.99M, with a total supply of 8989088.04459084. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.05B.