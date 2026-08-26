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The live Lido Staked ETH price today is 2,453.52 USD.STETH market cap is 22,054,907,299.1645177568 USD. Track real-time STETH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Lido Staked ETH price today is 2,453.52 USD.STETH market cap is 22,054,907,299.1645177568 USD. Track real-time STETH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Lido Staked ETH Logo

Lido Staked ETH Price(STETH)

1 STETH to USD Live Price:

$2,453.52
$2,453.52$2,453.52
-1.19%1D
USD
Lido Staked ETH (STETH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:10:11 (UTC+8)

Lido Staked ETH Market Statistics

Lido Staked ETH price today is $ 2,453.52, down 1.19% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 2,453.52 USD
24-Hour Range$ 2,418.55 - $ 2,527.9 USD
Market Capitalization$ 22.05B USD (rank #7961)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.85K
Circulating Supply8.99M STETH of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 22.05B USD
All-Time High$ 4,982.4272258192740479 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:10:11

Lido Staked ETH Price Today

The live Lido Staked ETH (STETH) price today is $ 2,453.52, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current STETH to USD conversion rate is $ 2,453.52 per STETH.

Lido Staked ETH currently ranks #7961 by market capitalization at $ 22.05B, with a circulating supply of 8.99M STETH. During the last 24 hours, STETH traded between $ 2,418.55 (low) and $ 2,527.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,982.4272258192740479, while the all-time low was $ 551.78459296.

In short-term performance, STETH moved +0.18% in the last hour and +28.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.85K.

Lido Staked ETH (STETH) Market Information

No.7961

$ 22.05B
$ 22.05B$ 22.05B

$ 55.85K
$ 55.85K$ 55.85K

$ 22.05B
$ 22.05B$ 22.05B

8.99M
8.99M 8.99M

8,989,088.04459084
8,989,088.04459084 8,989,088.04459084

ETH

The current Market Cap of Lido Staked ETH is $ 22.05B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.85K. The circulating supply of STETH is 8.99M, with a total supply of 8989088.04459084. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.05B.

Lido Staked ETH Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 2,418.55
$ 2,418.55$ 2,418.55
24H Low
$ 2,527.9
$ 2,527.9$ 2,527.9
24H High

$ 2,418.55
$ 2,418.55$ 2,418.55

$ 2,527.9
$ 2,527.9$ 2,527.9

$ 4,982.4272258192740479
$ 4,982.4272258192740479$ 4,982.4272258192740479

$ 551.78459296
$ 551.78459296$ 551.78459296

+0.18%

-1.19%

+28.02%

+28.02%

About Lido Staked ETH

STETH (staked Ether) is a crypto asset that represents Ether staked in Ethereum 2.0. It is a tokenized version of Ether which is locked in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract, allowing users to earn rewards while maintaining liquidity. STETH's primary role is to provide a way for holders to participate in Ethereum's proof-of-stake consensus mechanism without having to lock up their assets for an extended period. It also enables holders to contribute to the security of the Ethereum network. The issuance of STETH is directly proportional to the amount of Ether staked in Ethereum 2.0, and it can be used in various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, providing additional utility and flexibility for staked Ether.

Trade Lido Staked ETH (STETH) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live STETH spot and futures markets, compare Lido Staked ETH trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STETH/USDT
$2,453.69
$2,453.69$2,453.69
-1.15%
22.59 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Lido Staked ETH: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Lido Staked ETH (STETH)

Users who stake their ETH into the Eth2 contract via Lido will receive the liquid token equivalent in the form of stETH. For the sake of simplicity, this means that if you stake 1 ETH with Lido, you receive 1stETH in return.

Lido Staked ETH Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lido Staked ETH, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Lido Staked ETH Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Lido Staked ETH (STETH)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:10:11 (UTC+8)

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STETHUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

STETH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STETH
STETH
USD
USD

1 STETH = 2,453.52 USD