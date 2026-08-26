Lido Staked ETH Price(STETH)
Lido Staked ETH price today is $ 2,453.52, down 1.19% in the last 24 hours.
The live Lido Staked ETH (STETH) price today is $ 2,453.52, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current STETH to USD conversion rate is $ 2,453.52 per STETH.
Lido Staked ETH currently ranks #7961 by market capitalization at $ 22.05B, with a circulating supply of 8.99M STETH. During the last 24 hours, STETH traded between $ 2,418.55 (low) and $ 2,527.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,982.4272258192740479, while the all-time low was $ 551.78459296.
In short-term performance, STETH moved +0.18% in the last hour and +28.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.85K.
No.7961
ETH
The current Market Cap of Lido Staked ETH is $ 22.05B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.85K. The circulating supply of STETH is 8.99M, with a total supply of 8989088.04459084. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.05B.
+0.18%
-1.19%
+28.02%
+28.02%
STETH (staked Ether) is a crypto asset that represents Ether staked in Ethereum 2.0. It is a tokenized version of Ether which is locked in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract, allowing users to earn rewards while maintaining liquidity. STETH's primary role is to provide a way for holders to participate in Ethereum's proof-of-stake consensus mechanism without having to lock up their assets for an extended period. It also enables holders to contribute to the security of the Ethereum network. The issuance of STETH is directly proportional to the amount of Ether staked in Ethereum 2.0, and it can be used in various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, providing additional utility and flexibility for staked Ether.
Explore live STETH spot and futures markets, compare Lido Staked ETH trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Lido Staked ETH: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Users who stake their ETH into the Eth2 contract via Lido will receive the liquid token equivalent in the form of stETH. For the sake of simplicity, this means that if you stake 1 ETH with Lido, you receive 1stETH in return.
For a more in-depth understanding of Lido Staked ETH, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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