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The live Sentio price today is 0.01151 USD.ST market cap is 644,560 USD. Track real-time ST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Sentio price today is 0.01151 USD.ST market cap is 644,560 USD. Track real-time ST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Sentio Price(ST)

1 ST to USD Live Price:

$0.01149
$0.01149$0.01149
-0.43%1D
USD
Sentio (ST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:08:14 (UTC+8)

Sentio Market Statistics

Sentio price today is $ 0.01151, down 0.43% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01151 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01145 - $ 0.01167 USD
Market Capitalization$ 644.56K USD (rank #1783)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 56.85K
Circulating Supply56.00M ST of 100,000,000,000 max supply (5.60%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 11.51M USD
All-Time High$ 0.2170680770701263 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:08:14

Sentio Price Today

The live Sentio (ST) price today is $ 0.01151, with a 0.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current ST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01151 per ST.

Sentio currently ranks #1783 by market capitalization at $ 644.56K, with a circulating supply of 56.00M ST. During the last 24 hours, ST traded between $ 0.01145 (low) and $ 0.01167 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2170680770701263, while the all-time low was $ 0.02287315537639232.

In short-term performance, ST moved +0.17% in the last hour and -8.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.85K.

Sentio (ST) Market Information

No.1783

$ 644.56K
$ 644.56K$ 644.56K

$ 56.85K
$ 56.85K$ 56.85K

$ 11.51M
$ 11.51M$ 11.51M

56.00M
56.00M 56.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

5.60%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Sentio is $ 644.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.85K. The circulating supply of ST is 56.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.51M.

Sentio Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01145
$ 0.01145$ 0.01145
24H Low
$ 0.01167
$ 0.01167$ 0.01167
24H High

$ 0.01145
$ 0.01145$ 0.01145

$ 0.01167
$ 0.01167$ 0.01167

$ 0.2170680770701263
$ 0.2170680770701263$ 0.2170680770701263

$ 0.02287315537639232
$ 0.02287315537639232$ 0.02287315537639232

+0.17%

-0.43%

-8.51%

-8.51%

Trade Sentio (ST) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ST spot and futures markets, compare Sentio trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ST/USDT
$0.01153
$0.01153$0.01153
-0.25%
4.94M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Sentio: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Sentio (ST)

Sentio is building the next-generation infrastructure for crypto data, purpose-built for the speed, scale, and complexity of modern blockchain use cases. By equipping developers with the fastest, most reliable, and most flexible data tools, Sentio enables them to focus on building, not plumbing.

Sentio Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sentio, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Sentio Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Sentio (ST)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:08:14 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Sentio

STUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ST with leverage. Explore STUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ST-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ST
ST
USD
USD

1 ST = 0.01151 USD