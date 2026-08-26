Sentio Price Today

The live Sentio (ST) price today is $ 0.01151, with a 0.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current ST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01151 per ST.

Sentio currently ranks #1783 by market capitalization at $ 644.56K, with a circulating supply of 56.00M ST. During the last 24 hours, ST traded between $ 0.01145 (low) and $ 0.01167 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2170680770701263, while the all-time low was $ 0.02287315537639232.

In short-term performance, ST moved +0.17% in the last hour and -8.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.85K.

Sentio (ST) Market Information

Rank No.1783 Market Cap $ 644.56K$ 644.56K $ 644.56K Volume (24H) $ 56.85K$ 56.85K $ 56.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.51M$ 11.51M $ 11.51M Circulation Supply 56.00M 56.00M 56.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 5.60% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Sentio is $ 644.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.85K. The circulating supply of ST is 56.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.51M.