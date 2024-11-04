What is Suzuverse (SGT)

Suzuverse provides extraordinary VR/AR/MR technology and experiences to help you unlock to the fullest the potential of virtual worlds and the metaverse.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Suzuverse What is the Suzuverse (SGT)? The Suzuverse (SGT) is a unique and immersive universe that connects both the virtual and real worlds. It is a platform that allows users to adopt, nurture, and bond with digital dog collectibles called the Dogs of Suzuverse. These dogs serve as companions and guides in the Suzuverse, providing users with adventures, mysteries, and growth opportunities that are not available in our current reality. What are the benefits of owning a digital dog in the Suzuverse compared to owning a real dog? Owning a digital dog in the Suzuverse offers several benefits compared to owning a real dog. Firstly, digital dogs provide companionship and make us feel less alone, just like real dogs. They also have a positive impact on our heart health and encourage us to be more active, promoting physical well-being. Additionally, digital dogs help build social connections, both virtually and in the real world, allowing users to socialize with like-minded individuals and form meaningful relationships. What factors determine Suzu dog’s niqueness and rarity? Suzu dogs are created in the Suzuverse, a virtual universe that connects both virtual and real worlds. Players can adopt, nurture, and strengthen bonds with their digital dog collectibles through various shared life activities. Each Suzu dog is unique and defined by visual and non-visual characteristics, such as body size, muscle, species, gender, fur color/length, eye color/size, ear shape/size, level, tricks, personality, and special abilities. These characteristics determine the dog's Uniqueness Score and Rarity Rank. The rarity and uniqueness of a Suzu dog are determined by its combination of these characteristics. Players can improve their Suzu dog's stats through activities in the game, which will impact its performance in competitions and the rewards received. Additionally, players can personalize their Suzu dog with NFT accessories to add further uniqueness. The scarcity ranking table helps players understand the features that make their Suzu dogs rare and special. How can I improve my Suzu dog's stats and performance in future competitions? To improve your Suzu dog's stats and performance in future competitions, you can focus on several key areas. Firstly, engage in daily tasks such as walking, sleeping, and eating to receive rewards and increase your dog's experience points (EXP). This will enhance their overall stats and abilities. Additionally, make sure to feed your dog regularly to maintain their energy and endurance levels. Training your dog is crucial for improving their skills and increasing their level. Participate in casual games within the game to enhance their abilities and earn tokens and treasure boxes as rewards. Socializing is also important for your dog's growth. Invite other users to go for walks together, as this doubles the probability of finding treasure and may even lead to breeding opportunities. Furthermore, consider personalizing your Suzu dog with NFT accessories to add uniqueness and potentially boost their stats. Can I personalize my Suzu dog with accessories? Yes, you can personalize your Suzu dog with accessories in the Suzuverse. These accessories include collars, hats, dresses, and more. By adding these accessories to your Suzu dog, you can make it unique and reflect your style. The NFT accessories allow you to customize your Suzu dog and add a touch of individuality to it. In addition to personalizing your Suzu dog's appearance, you can also improve its stats and performance through activities in the game. Each Suzu dog has different strengths and weaknesses, and by participating in various activities, you can enhance its abilities and increase the rewards you receive. What activities and gameplay loops are involved in nurturing and strengthening bonds with Suzu dogs? To nurture and strengthen bonds with Suzu dogs in the Suzuverse, players can engage in various activities and gameplay loops. These include daily tasks such as walking, sleeping, and eating, which provide rewards of EXP, Tokens, and Treasure Boxes. Players must also ensure their dogs are fed daily to maintain their energy and endurance stats. Training mode allows players to increase their dogs' skills through casual games, earning Tokens and Treasure Boxes as rewards. Socializing is encouraged, as users can invite others to walk together, doubling the probability of finding treasure and potentially leading to breeding opportunities. Players can also invite friends to join the game and earn SZT tokens as rewards. Can I breed my Suzu dog with other users' dogs? Yes, you can breed your Suzu dog with other users' dogs in the Suzuverse. Breeding can occur when you invite other users to go for a walk together with your Suzu dogs. Going for a walk with two people and their Suzu dogs will double the probability of finding treasure, and breeding may also happen on this occasion. There is no fee for users to use this function, and the breeding process allows for the creation of unique and personalized Suzu dogs. Each Suzu dog in the Suzuverse is defined by visual and non-visual characteristics, which determine its uniqueness score and rarity rank. By breeding your Suzu dog with other users' dogs, you have the opportunity to create new and unique offspring with different traits and characteristics. What are the different types of tokens in the Suzuverse? In the Suzuverse, different types of tokens contribute to the community in various ways. 1. Game Token (Suzu Utility Token - $SZT): This token is used within the game to improve and personalize Suzu dogs. Players can use $SZT to enhance their dogs' stats, purchase NFT accessories, and participate in activities that strengthen the bond with their digital companions. It also serves as a reward for completing daily tasks and training. 2. Opportunity Token (Suzu Opportunity Token - SOT): This ERC-20 token provides users with opportunities to participate in events and activities within the Suzuverse. Users can earn SOT by inviting friends to join the game, making connections, and organizing community walks. It can be used to unlock special features, participate in auctions, and contribute to charity events. 3. Governance Token (Suzu Governance Token - $SGT): Holders of $SGT have the right to propose and vote at the Suzuverse DAO conference. The DAO aims to create a community-led metaverse world, and $SGT holders can decide on various aspects of the ecosystem, such as burning tokens, implementing new functions, and managing assets. 4. DAO Token (Suzuverse DAO Voting Token - xSGT): This specific NFT format token is earned by staking $SGT for some time. It grants holders voting power in the DAO conference, allowing them to actively participate in decision-making processes. What rights and privileges do xSGT token holders have? At the Suzuverse DAO conference, xSGT token holders have the rights and privileges to propose and vote on various matters related to the Suzuverse ecosystem. They can actively participate in shaping the future of the metaverse world by making decisions on burning governance tokens, liquidating the DAO, implementing new functions, and making proposals to the Suzewalk development company. Additionally, xSGT token holders have the power to determine the usage of DAO's assets, enter into contracts with affiliated partners, and suggest parameter changes or additions. The rights and voting privileges of xSGT token holders are proportional to the number of xSGTs they hold, allowing for a truly community-led and decentralized governance system. By holding xSGT tokens, individuals become active participants in the Suzuverse DAO conference and contribute to the growth and development of the Suzuverse ecosystem. How can I stake SGT tokens to earn xSGT? To stake SGT tokens and earn xSGT while increasing your voting power in the DAO, you need to follow these steps: 1. Acquire SGT tokens: You can obtain SGT tokens through various means, such as purchasing them on MEXC or participating in token sales. 2. Stake SGT tokens: Once you have acquired SGT tokens, you can stake them by locking them in a staking contract. This process involves transferring your tokens to the contract and committing them for a specific period of time. 3. Earn xSGT tokens: By staking $SGT tokens, you will earn xSGT tokens in return. These xSGT tokens represent your voting power in the DAO and can be used to participate in DAO conferences, propose changes, and vote on various matters related to the Suzuverse ecosystem. 4. Increase voting power: The more SGT tokens you stake, the more xSGT tokens you will earn, thereby increasing your voting power in the DAO. This allows you to have a greater influence on the decision-making process within the Suzuverse community. Remember that at the end of the staking period, your xSGT tokens will be revoked, and you will no longer have voting power. Therefore, it is important to regularly stake your SGT tokens to maintain your voting rights and actively participate in the governance of the Suzuverse ecosystem.

