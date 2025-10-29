The live Portal To Bitcoin price today is 0.03013 USD. Track real-time PTB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PTB price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Portal To Bitcoin price today is 0.03013 USD. Track real-time PTB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PTB price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About PTB

PTB Price Info

PTB Whitepaper

PTB Official Website

PTB Tokenomics

PTB Price Forecast

PTB History

PTB Buying Guide

PTB-to-Fiat Currency Converter

PTB Spot

PTB USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Portal To Bitcoin Logo

Portal To Bitcoin Price(PTB)

1 PTB to USD Live Price:

$0.0301
$0.0301$0.0301
+0.40%1D
USD
Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:44:55 (UTC+8)

Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02801
$ 0.02801$ 0.02801
24H Low
$ 0.03123
$ 0.03123$ 0.03123
24H High

$ 0.02801
$ 0.02801$ 0.02801

$ 0.03123
$ 0.03123$ 0.03123

$ 0.08213221598557312
$ 0.08213221598557312$ 0.08213221598557312

$ 0.023917348960866256
$ 0.023917348960866256$ 0.023917348960866256

-1.12%

+0.40%

-8.23%

-8.23%

Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) real-time price is $ 0.03013. Over the past 24 hours, PTB traded between a low of $ 0.02801 and a high of $ 0.03123, showing active market volatility. PTB's all-time high price is $ 0.08213221598557312, while its all-time low price is $ 0.023917348960866256.

In terms of short-term performance, PTB has changed by -1.12% over the past hour, +0.40% over 24 hours, and -8.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) Market Information

No.496

$ 54.45M
$ 54.45M$ 54.45M

$ 2.54M
$ 2.54M$ 2.54M

$ 253.09M
$ 253.09M$ 253.09M

1.81B
1.81B 1.81B

8,400,000,000
8,400,000,000 8,400,000,000

5,258,400,000
5,258,400,000 5,258,400,000

21.51%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Portal To Bitcoin is $ 54.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.54M. The circulating supply of PTB is 1.81B, with a total supply of 5258400000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 253.09M.

Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Portal To Bitcoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0001199+0.40%
30 Days$ -0.02618-46.50%
60 Days$ +0.02013+201.30%
90 Days$ +0.02013+201.30%
Portal To Bitcoin Price Change Today

Today, PTB recorded a change of $ +0.0001199 (+0.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Portal To Bitcoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.02618 (-46.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Portal To Bitcoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PTB saw a change of $ +0.02013 (+201.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Portal To Bitcoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02013 (+201.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Portal To Bitcoin (PTB)?

Check out the Portal To Bitcoin Price History page now.

What is Portal To Bitcoin (PTB)

PortalToBitcoin introduces an innovative non-custodial cross-chain infrastructure designed to enable secure, efficient, and trust-minimized trading between Bitcoin and other blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana. The core of PortalToBitcoin’s infrastructure is powered by its proprietary BitScaler technology, an advanced framework developed specifically to scale Bitcoin transactions effectively and sustainably, thereby enhancing its capacity to support decentralized finance (DeFi) and broader blockchain applications.

Portal To Bitcoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Portal To Bitcoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PTB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Portal To Bitcoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Portal To Bitcoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Portal To Bitcoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Portal To Bitcoin.

Check the Portal To Bitcoin price prediction now!

Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PTB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Portal To Bitcoin (PTB)

Looking for how to buy Portal To Bitcoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Portal To Bitcoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PTB to Local Currencies

1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to VND
792.87095
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to AUD
A$0.0457976
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to GBP
0.0225975
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to EUR
0.0259118
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to USD
$0.03013
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to MYR
RM0.1259434
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to TRY
1.2636522
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to JPY
¥4.57976
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to ARS
ARS$43.2901814
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to RUB
2.4104
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to INR
2.6637933
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to IDR
Rp502.1664658
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to PHP
1.7725479
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to EGP
￡E.1.4248477
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to BRL
R$0.1614968
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to CAD
C$0.0418807
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to BDT
3.6885146
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to NGN
43.7933524
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to COP
$117.6953125
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to ZAR
R.0.5176334
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to UAH
1.2669665
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to TZS
T.Sh.74.02941
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to VES
Bs6.59847
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to CLP
$28.3222
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to PKR
Rs8.4656261
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to KZT
16.0776693
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to THB
฿0.9759107
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to TWD
NT$0.9225806
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to AED
د.إ0.1105771
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to CHF
Fr0.024104
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to HKD
HK$0.2341101
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to AMD
֏11.5262315
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to MAD
.د.م0.2774973
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to MXN
$0.5565011
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to SAR
ريال0.1129875
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to ETB
Br4.615916
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to KES
KSh3.8955077
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to JOD
د.أ0.02136217
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to PLN
0.1099745
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to RON
лв0.1319694
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to SEK
kr0.2835233
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to BGN
лв0.0503171
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to HUF
Ft10.0902357
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to CZK
0.63273
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to KWD
د.ك0.00921978
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to ILS
0.0979225
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to BOB
Bs0.207897
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to AZN
0.051221
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to TJS
SM0.277196
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to GEL
0.0819536
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to AOA
Kz27.6168567
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to BHD
.د.ب0.01132888
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to BMD
$0.03013
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to DKK
kr0.1937359
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to HNL
L0.7915151
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to MUR
1.3712163
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to NAD
$0.5155243
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to NOK
kr0.3019026
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to NZD
$0.0521249
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to PAB
B/.0.03013
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to PGK
K0.1274499
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to QAR
ر.ق0.1096732
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to RSD
дин.3.0449378
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to UZS
soʻm363.0119647
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to ALL
L2.4974757
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to ANG
ƒ0.0539327
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to AWG
ƒ0.0539327
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to BBD
$0.06026
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to BAM
KM0.0506184
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to BIF
Fr89.39571
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to BND
$0.0388677
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to BSD
$0.03013
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to JMD
$4.8352624
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to KHR
121.0038878
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to KMF
Fr12.74499
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to LAK
654.9999869
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to LKR
රු9.1718733
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to MDL
L0.509197
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to MGA
Ar136.3346344
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to MOP
P0.24104
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to MVR
0.460989
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to MWK
MK52.3089943
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to MZN
MT1.9256083
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to NPR
रु4.2495352
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to PYG
213.68196
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to RWF
Fr43.71863
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to SBD
$0.2479699
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to SCR
0.415794
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to SRD
$1.1913402
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to SVC
$0.2633362
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to SZL
L0.5155243
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to TMT
m0.1057563
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to TND
د.ت0.08846168
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to TTD
$0.2039801
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to UGX
Sh104.97292
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to XAF
Fr17.02345
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to XCD
$0.081351
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to XOF
Fr17.02345
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to XPF
Fr3.07326
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to BWP
P0.4010303
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to BZD
$0.0605613
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to CVE
$2.8599396
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to DJF
Fr5.33301
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to DOP
$1.934346
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to DZD
د.ج3.9006298
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to FJD
$0.0680938
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to GNF
Fr261.98035
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to GTQ
Q0.2304945
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to GYD
$6.303196
1 Portal To Bitcoin(PTB) to ISK
kr3.73612

Portal To Bitcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Portal To Bitcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Portal To Bitcoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Portal To Bitcoin

How much is Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) worth today?
The live PTB price in USD is 0.03013 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PTB to USD price?
The current price of PTB to USD is $ 0.03013. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Portal To Bitcoin?
The market cap for PTB is $ 54.45M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PTB?
The circulating supply of PTB is 1.81B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PTB?
PTB achieved an ATH price of 0.08213221598557312 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PTB?
PTB saw an ATL price of 0.023917348960866256 USD.
What is the trading volume of PTB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PTB is $ 2.54M USD.
Will PTB go higher this year?
PTB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PTB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:44:55 (UTC+8)

Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PTB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PTB
PTB
USD
USD

1 PTB = 0.03013 USD

Trade PTB

PTB/USDT
$0.0301
$0.0301$0.0301
+0.40%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,261.37
$111,261.37$111,261.37

-0.21%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,937.85
$3,937.85$3,937.85

-0.35%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02884
$0.02884$0.02884

-21.60%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.49
$195.49$195.49

-0.64%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0459
$3.0459$3.0459

+16.34%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,937.85
$3,937.85$3,937.85

-0.35%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,261.37
$111,261.37$111,261.37

-0.21%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.49
$195.49$195.49

-0.64%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5914
$2.5914$2.5914

-1.32%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19600
$0.19600$0.19600

+2.55%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.8022
$0.8022$0.8022

+3,108.80%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000026791
$0.00000000000026791$0.00000000000026791

+369.68%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001859
$0.00001859$0.00001859

+269.58%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00450
$0.00450$0.00450

+125.00%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.006530
$0.006530$0.006530

+109.76%