Syscoin Price(SYS)
Syscoin price today is $ 0.001983, up 0.45% in the last 24 hours.
The live Syscoin (SYS) price today is $ 0.001983, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001983 per SYS.
Syscoin currently ranks #1666 by market capitalization at $ 1.77M, with a circulating supply of 891.04M SYS. During the last 24 hours, SYS traded between $ 0.001781 (low) and $ 0.00204 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.3084718542375575, while the all-time low was $ 0.00019916699966416.
In short-term performance, SYS moved -1.25% in the last hour and +12.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.17K.
No.1666
SYS
The current Market Cap of Syscoin is $ 1.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.17K. The circulating supply of SYS is 891.04M, with a total supply of 891042450.00739. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.77M.
-1.25%
+0.45%
+12.60%
+12.60%
Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol that provides businesses with a platform for creating customizable tokens and decentralized applications (dApps). It is designed to offer high throughput and scalability, with a focus on providing services for e-commerce, asset tokenization, and identity verification. Syscoin uses a hybrid consensus model of proof-of-work and proof-of-stake, aiming to combine the security of Bitcoin's blockchain with the speed of Ethereum. Its native token, SYS, is used for transaction fees, value transfer within the network, and participating in the network's governance. As a result, Syscoin is typically utilized in the context of creating and managing digital assets and decentralized marketplaces.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Syscoin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Syscoin is a Proof-of-Work blockchain, merged-mined with Bitcoin. At its base it is a dual-layered blockchain: the core is the Syscoin blockchain itself, and running in tandem with it is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) layer called NEVM (Network-Enhanced Virtual Machine), which provides smart contract functionality.
For a more in-depth understanding of Syscoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on SYS with leverage. Explore SYSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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