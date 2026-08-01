Metal Blockchain Price Today

The live Metal Blockchain (METAL) price today is $ 0.12643, with a 2.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current METAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.12643 per METAL.

Metal Blockchain currently ranks #3778 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 METAL. During the last 24 hours, METAL traded between $ 0.12283 (low) and $ 0.13038 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.6464366906134766, while the all-time low was $ 0.03527947642577072.

In short-term performance, METAL moved +2.92% in the last hour and +16.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.73K.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) Market Information

Rank No.3778 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 4.73K$ 4.73K $ 4.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.14M$ 42.14M $ 42.14M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 333,333,333 333,333,333 333,333,333 Public Blockchain PROTO

The current Market Cap of Metal Blockchain is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.73K. The circulating supply of METAL is 0.00, with a total supply of 333333333. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.14M.