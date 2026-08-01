Metal Blockchain Price(METAL)
Metal Blockchain price today is $ 0.12643, up 2.93% in the last 24 hours.
The live Metal Blockchain (METAL) price today is $ 0.12643, with a 2.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current METAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.12643 per METAL.
Metal Blockchain currently ranks #3778 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 METAL. During the last 24 hours, METAL traded between $ 0.12283 (low) and $ 0.13038 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.6464366906134766, while the all-time low was $ 0.03527947642577072.
In short-term performance, METAL moved +2.92% in the last hour and +16.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.73K.
No.3778
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The current Market Cap of Metal Blockchain is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.73K. The circulating supply of METAL is 0.00, with a total supply of 333333333. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.14M.
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Metal (METAL) is a blockchain-based platform that uses a cryptocurrency, also known as Metal, to reward users for converting fiat currency into cryptocurrency. The platform operates on a process called Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP), which validates and rewards users in METAL tokens for exchanging digital or fiat currency within the Metal Pay system. The primary goal of METAL is to make cryptocurrency accessible and practical for everyday use, encouraging widespread adoption of blockchain technology. The platform offers a range of financial services, including peer-to-peer payments and investment opportunities, aiming to create an all-in-one solution for managing digital assets.
Explore live METAL spot and futures markets, compare Metal Blockchain trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Metal Blockchain: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Metal blockchain ($METAL) is a layer zero blockchain that allows any chain to deploy and find consensus through the Snow protocols (introduced by Avalanche) allowing it to run on a highly efficient model of Proof-of-Stake (PoS), eliminating the need for Proof-of-Work (PoW).
For a more in-depth understanding of Metal Blockchain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on METAL with leverage. Explore METALUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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