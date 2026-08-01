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The live Metal Blockchain price today is 0.12643 USD.METAL market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time METAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Metal Blockchain price today is 0.12643 USD.METAL market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time METAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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METAL Price Info

What is METAL

METAL Whitepaper

METAL Official Website

METAL Tokenomics

METAL Price Forecast

METAL History

METAL Buying Guide

METAL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

METAL Spot

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Metal Blockchain Logo

Metal Blockchain Price(METAL)

1 METAL to USD Live Price:

$0.12643
$0.12643$0.12643
+2.93%1D
USD
Metal Blockchain (METAL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:50:11 (UTC+8)

Metal Blockchain Market Statistics

Metal Blockchain price today is $ 0.12643, up 2.93% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.12643 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.12283 - $ 0.13038 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #3778)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 4.73K
Circulating Supply0.00 METAL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 42.14M USD
All-Time High$ 1.6464366906134766 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:50:11

Metal Blockchain Price Today

The live Metal Blockchain (METAL) price today is $ 0.12643, with a 2.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current METAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.12643 per METAL.

Metal Blockchain currently ranks #3778 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 METAL. During the last 24 hours, METAL traded between $ 0.12283 (low) and $ 0.13038 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.6464366906134766, while the all-time low was $ 0.03527947642577072.

In short-term performance, METAL moved +2.92% in the last hour and +16.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.73K.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) Market Information

No.3778

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 4.73K
$ 4.73K$ 4.73K

$ 42.14M
$ 42.14M$ 42.14M

0.00
0.00 0.00

333,333,333
333,333,333 333,333,333

PROTO

The current Market Cap of Metal Blockchain is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.73K. The circulating supply of METAL is 0.00, with a total supply of 333333333. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.14M.

Metal Blockchain Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.12283
$ 0.12283$ 0.12283
24H Low
$ 0.13038
$ 0.13038$ 0.13038
24H High

$ 0.12283
$ 0.12283$ 0.12283

$ 0.13038
$ 0.13038$ 0.13038

$ 1.6464366906134766
$ 1.6464366906134766$ 1.6464366906134766

$ 0.03527947642577072
$ 0.03527947642577072$ 0.03527947642577072

+2.92%

+2.93%

+16.85%

+16.85%

About Metal Blockchain

Metal (METAL) is a blockchain-based platform that uses a cryptocurrency, also known as Metal, to reward users for converting fiat currency into cryptocurrency. The platform operates on a process called Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP), which validates and rewards users in METAL tokens for exchanging digital or fiat currency within the Metal Pay system. The primary goal of METAL is to make cryptocurrency accessible and practical for everyday use, encouraging widespread adoption of blockchain technology. The platform offers a range of financial services, including peer-to-peer payments and investment opportunities, aiming to create an all-in-one solution for managing digital assets.

Trade Metal Blockchain (METAL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live METAL spot and futures markets, compare Metal Blockchain trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
METAL/USDT
$0.12643
$0.12643$0.12643
+2.93%
37.56K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Metal Blockchain: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Metal Blockchain (METAL)

Metal blockchain ($METAL) is a layer zero blockchain that allows any chain to deploy and find consensus through the Snow protocols (introduced by Avalanche) allowing it to run on a highly efficient model of Proof-of-Stake (PoS), eliminating the need for Proof-of-Work (PoW).

Metal Blockchain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Metal Blockchain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Metal Blockchain Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Metal Blockchain (METAL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:50:11 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Metal Blockchain

METALUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on METAL with leverage. Explore METALUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

METAL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

METAL
METAL
USD
USD

1 METAL = 0.12642 USD