mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs2022 WCFC
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
PixelVerse
PIXEL/USDT
0.00026950.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.0002745
24h Low
0.0002695
24h Volume (PIXEL)
85.07K
24h Amount (USDT)
23.13
24h High
0.0002745
24h Low
0.0002695
24h Volume (PIXEL)
85.07K
24h Amount (USDT)
23.13
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
PIXEL
We are constructing our platform to become the Google of virtual interaction. Under our umbrella, we feature PixelClout, a content creator’s platform for community growth and monetization, PixelNFT, our multi chain NFT system with a state-of-the-art NFT marketplace, PixelSwap, our customized DEX for NFTs that will premiere the world’s first NFT-mining, and PixelLaunch, our metaverse and game centered project launchpad. All of these will be housed in our PixelVerse, a metaverse offering a Disneyland experience of entertainment and content for global consumers.
Overview
Name
PIXEL
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Price(USDT)

(PIXEL)

(USDT)

0.0002695$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(PIXEL)
Price(USDT)
Amount(PIXEL)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy PIXEL
Sell PIXEL
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountPIXEL
TotalUSDT
Available -- PIXEL
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountPIXEL
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM