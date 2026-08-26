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The live HumidiFi price today is 0.06245 USD.WET market cap is 14,363,500 USD. Track real-time WET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live HumidiFi price today is 0.06245 USD.WET market cap is 14,363,500 USD. Track real-time WET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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HumidiFi Price(WET)

1 WET to USD Live Price:

$0.06245
$0.06245$0.06245
-2.66%1D
USD
HumidiFi (WET) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:09:18 (UTC+8)

HumidiFi Market Statistics

HumidiFi price today is $ 0.06245, down 2.66% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.06245 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.06029 - $ 0.06723 USD
Market Capitalization$ 14.36M USD (rank #851)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 71.52K
Circulating Supply230.00M WET of 100,000,000,000 max supply (23.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 62.45M USD
All-Time High$ 0.33599245765997376 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:09:18

HumidiFi Price Today

The live HumidiFi (WET) price today is $ 0.06245, with a 2.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current WET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06245 per WET.

HumidiFi currently ranks #851 by market capitalization at $ 14.36M, with a circulating supply of 230.00M WET. During the last 24 hours, WET traded between $ 0.06029 (low) and $ 0.06723 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.33599245765997376, while the all-time low was $ 0.05198147226529951.

In short-term performance, WET moved +0.14% in the last hour and -10.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 71.52K.

HumidiFi (WET) Market Information

No.851

$ 14.36M
$ 14.36M$ 14.36M

$ 71.52K
$ 71.52K$ 71.52K

$ 62.45M
$ 62.45M$ 62.45M

230.00M
230.00M 230.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

23.00%

SOL

The current Market Cap of HumidiFi is $ 14.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 71.52K. The circulating supply of WET is 230.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.45M.

HumidiFi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.06029
$ 0.06029$ 0.06029
24H Low
$ 0.06723
$ 0.06723$ 0.06723
24H High

$ 0.06029
$ 0.06029$ 0.06029

$ 0.06723
$ 0.06723$ 0.06723

$ 0.33599245765997376
$ 0.33599245765997376$ 0.33599245765997376

$ 0.05198147226529951
$ 0.05198147226529951$ 0.05198147226529951

+0.14%

-2.65%

-10.16%

-10.16%

Trade HumidiFi (WET) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live WET spot and futures markets, compare HumidiFi trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WET/USDT
$0.06243
$0.06243$0.06243
-2.68%
1.12M (USDT)
WET/USDC
$0.06246
$0.06246$0.06246
-2.64%
854.32K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for HumidiFi: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is HumidiFi (WET)

HumidiFi’s vision is to make Solana the home of the world’s most efficient, responsive, and transparent markets: true internet capital markets. The protocol redefines decentralized trading by merging on-chain execution with institutional-grade market-making logic, creating a system where liquidity is always active, adaptive, and optimized for performance.

HumidiFi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HumidiFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official HumidiFi Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About HumidiFi (WET)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:09:18 (UTC+8)

Explore More about HumidiFi

WETUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on WET with leverage. Explore WETUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WET
WET
USD
USD

1 WET = 0.06245 USD