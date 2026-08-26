HumidiFi Price Today

The live HumidiFi (WET) price today is $ 0.06245, with a 2.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current WET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06245 per WET.

HumidiFi currently ranks #851 by market capitalization at $ 14.36M, with a circulating supply of 230.00M WET. During the last 24 hours, WET traded between $ 0.06029 (low) and $ 0.06723 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.33599245765997376, while the all-time low was $ 0.05198147226529951.

In short-term performance, WET moved +0.14% in the last hour and -10.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 71.52K.

HumidiFi (WET) Market Information

Rank No.851 Market Cap $ 14.36M$ 14.36M $ 14.36M Volume (24H) $ 71.52K$ 71.52K $ 71.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 62.45M$ 62.45M $ 62.45M Circulation Supply 230.00M 230.00M 230.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 23.00% Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of HumidiFi is $ 14.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 71.52K. The circulating supply of WET is 230.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.45M.