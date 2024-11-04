What is Eesee (ESE)

Eesee is a one-stop liquidity solution for sellers, with a gamified marketplace and a launchpad, tailored for digital assets, tokens and RWAs.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Eesee What is Eesee (ESE)? Eesee is an NFT marketplace that employs a gamified lottery system, known as "raffle drops," to determine the winners of listed NFTs. This unique approach allows sellers to fetch higher prices for their assets while giving buyers the opportunity to acquire NFTs at a fraction of their market value. Who founded Eesee? Eesee was founded in 2022 by technology entrepreneur Vova Sadkov and is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. What types of digital assets does Eesee specialize in? Eesee specializes in digital asset trading for NFTs across various genres such as art, gaming, music, and sports. However, the project team has plans to introduce other digital assets, including fungible cryptocurrencies and real-world assets (RWAs), in the future. How does the lottery-based system on Eesee work for sellers and buyers? Sellers on Eesee create lots for their digital items, setting a preferred fixed price and the number of tickets by which to divide the listing price. Buyers purchase tickets for a chance to win the NFT, with each ticket representing a fraction of the item's actual market value. The lottery system ensures fairness and transparency in selecting the winners. What role does Chainlink play in Eesee's lottery system? Eesee's lottery system relies on Chainlink, a leading oracle services provider, to source a transparent randomizer system for selecting lottery winners. Chainlink's reputation for reliability and transparency ensures the integrity of the lottery process. How does Eesee distribute rewards to its users? Eesee retains 6% of the sale amount as a commission, which is used to fund its rewards pool for monthly cashback. The rewards pool is crucial for distributing trading volume allocations and rewards to all platform users, including buyers who do not win in the lotteries. What is ESE, and what functions does it serve within the eesee ecosystem? ESE is the native crypto of the eesee platform, designed to have governance and utility functions. Holders of at least 10,000 ESE in their wallets are eligible to participate in the platform's DAO and vote on important operational and protocol rules. Additionally, ESE is used for all transactions on the platform, including item sales, ticket purchases, and commission payments.

