Chainlink Price(LINK)
Chainlink price today is $ 11.436, down 1.27% in the last 24 hours.
The live Chainlink (LINK) price today is $ 11.436, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current LINK to USD conversion rate is $ 11.436 per LINK.
Chainlink currently ranks #12 by market capitalization at $ 7.51B, with a circulating supply of 657.10M LINK. During the last 24 hours, LINK traded between $ 11.366 (low) and $ 11.958 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 52.87608912, while the all-time low was $ 0.1262969970703125.
In short-term performance, LINK moved -0.47% in the last hour and +20.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 827.81K.
No.12
0.31%
2017-09-21 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Chainlink is $ 7.51B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 827.81K. The circulating supply of LINK is 657.10M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.44B.
-0.47%
-1.27%
+20.48%
+20.48%
Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that aims to connect smart contracts with data from the real world. It allows smart contracts on various networks to connect with the necessary external APIs they need to function, enabling them to interact with off-chain data and services. LINK is the digital asset token used to pay for services on the network. Chainlink's system is built on the Ethereum blockchain, with the LINK token being ERC20 compliant. The network uses a reputation system for its oracles to ensure data integrity and security. Chainlink's unique role in the blockchain ecosystem is to bridge the gap between on-chain and off-chain systems, making it a key player in the blockchain interoperability space.
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Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.
Many of the world’s largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink’s standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. Learn more at chain.link.
LINK is the native token of the Chainlink Network, used to pay for services, enhance network security, and earn rewards. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. The Reserve is designed to support the long-term growth and sustainability of the Chainlink Network by accumulating LINK tokens using offchain revenue from large enterprises that are adopting the Chainlink standard and from onchain service usage, which has already generated hundreds of millions in revenue.
For a more in-depth understanding of Chainlink, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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