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The live Chainlink price today is 11.436 USD.LINK market cap is 7,514,595,262.0980687012 USD. Track real-time LINK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Chainlink price today is 11.436 USD.LINK market cap is 7,514,595,262.0980687012 USD. Track real-time LINK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Chainlink Price(LINK)

1 LINK to USD Live Price:

$11.436
$11.436$11.436
-1.27%1D
USD
Chainlink (LINK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:29:39 (UTC+8)

Chainlink Market Statistics

Chainlink price today is $ 11.436, down 1.27% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 11.436 USD
24-Hour Range$ 11.366 - $ 11.958 USD
Market Capitalization$ 7.51B USD (rank #12)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 827.81K
Circulating Supply657.10M LINK of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 11.44B USD
All-Time High$ 52.87608912 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:29:39

Chainlink Price Today

The live Chainlink (LINK) price today is $ 11.436, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current LINK to USD conversion rate is $ 11.436 per LINK.

Chainlink currently ranks #12 by market capitalization at $ 7.51B, with a circulating supply of 657.10M LINK. During the last 24 hours, LINK traded between $ 11.366 (low) and $ 11.958 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 52.87608912, while the all-time low was $ 0.1262969970703125.

In short-term performance, LINK moved -0.47% in the last hour and +20.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 827.81K.

Chainlink (LINK) Market Information

No.12

$ 7.51B
$ 7.51B$ 7.51B

$ 827.81K
$ 827.81K$ 827.81K

$ 11.44B
$ 11.44B$ 11.44B

657.10M
657.10M 657.10M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

0.31%

2017-09-21 00:00:00

$ 0.0914
$ 0.0914$ 0.0914

ETH

The current Market Cap of Chainlink is $ 7.51B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 827.81K. The circulating supply of LINK is 657.10M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.44B.

24-hour price change range:
$ 11.366
$ 11.366$ 11.366
24H Low
$ 11.958
$ 11.958$ 11.958
24H High

$ 11.366
$ 11.366$ 11.366

$ 11.958
$ 11.958$ 11.958

$ 52.87608912
$ 52.87608912$ 52.87608912

$ 0.1262969970703125
$ 0.1262969970703125$ 0.1262969970703125

-0.47%

-1.27%

+20.48%

+20.48%

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that aims to connect smart contracts with data from the real world. It allows smart contracts on various networks to connect with the necessary external APIs they need to function, enabling them to interact with off-chain data and services. LINK is the digital asset token used to pay for services on the network. Chainlink's system is built on the Ethereum blockchain, with the LINK token being ERC20 compliant. The network uses a reputation system for its oracles to ensure data integrity and security. Chainlink's unique role in the blockchain ecosystem is to bridge the gap between on-chain and off-chain systems, making it a key player in the blockchain interoperability space.

Trade Chainlink (LINK) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live LINK spot and futures markets, compare Chainlink trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LINK/USDT
$11.443
$11.443$11.443
-1.16%
71.19K (USDT)
LINK/USDC
$11.432
$11.432$11.432
-1.26%
12.04K (USDT)
LINK/ETH
$0.004655
$0.004655$0.004655
-0.21%
554.47 (USDT)
LINK/EUR
$9.79
$9.79$9.79
-1.25%
5.58K (USDT)
LINK/USD1
$11.458
$11.458$11.458
-1.14%
4.69K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Chainlink: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world’s largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink’s standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. Learn more at chain.link.

Chainlink (LINK) Tokenomics

LINK is the native token of the Chainlink Network, used to pay for services, enhance network security, and earn rewards. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. The Reserve is designed to support the long-term growth and sustainability of the Chainlink Network by accumulating LINK tokens using offchain revenue from large enterprises that are adopting the Chainlink standard and from onchain service usage, which has already generated hundreds of millions in revenue.

Chainlink Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Chainlink, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Chainlink Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Chainlink (LINK)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:29:39 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Chainlink

LINKUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on LINK with leverage. Explore LINKUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LINK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LINK
LINK
USD
USD

1 LINK = 11.436 USD