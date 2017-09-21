Chainlink Price Today

The live Chainlink (LINK) price today is $ 11.436, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current LINK to USD conversion rate is $ 11.436 per LINK.

Chainlink currently ranks #12 by market capitalization at $ 7.51B, with a circulating supply of 657.10M LINK. During the last 24 hours, LINK traded between $ 11.366 (low) and $ 11.958 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 52.87608912, while the all-time low was $ 0.1262969970703125.

In short-term performance, LINK moved -0.47% in the last hour and +20.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 827.81K.

Chainlink (LINK) Market Information

Rank No.12 Market Cap $ 7.51B$ 7.51B $ 7.51B Volume (24H) $ 827.81K$ 827.81K $ 827.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.44B$ 11.44B $ 11.44B Circulation Supply 657.10M 657.10M 657.10M Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Market Share 0.31% Issue Date 2017-09-21 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.0914$ 0.0914 $ 0.0914 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Chainlink is $ 7.51B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 827.81K. The circulating supply of LINK is 657.10M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.44B.