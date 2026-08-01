The Final Form Bull Price Today

The live The Final Form Bull (CZ) price today is $ 0.002345, with a 2.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current CZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002345 per CZ.

The Final Form Bull currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- CZ. During the last 24 hours, CZ traded between $ 0.002152 (low) and $ 0.002508 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CZ moved +0.38% in the last hour and -12.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.85K.

The Final Form Bull (CZ) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 61.85K$ 61.85K $ 61.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.35M$ 2.35M $ 2.35M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of The Final Form Bull is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.85K. The circulating supply of CZ is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.35M.