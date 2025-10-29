The live Alphabet xStock price today is 288.45 USD. Track real-time GOOGLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GOOGLX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Alphabet xStock price today is 288.45 USD. Track real-time GOOGLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GOOGLX price trend easily at MEXC now.

$288.45
+6.99%1D
USD
Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:39:19 (UTC+8)

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 266.73
24H Low
$ 293.04
24H High

$ 266.73
$ 293.04
$ 271.04985047225415
$ 169.44795144400413
+5.68%

+6.99%

+14.66%

+14.66%

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) real-time price is $ 288.45. Over the past 24 hours, GOOGLX traded between a low of $ 266.73 and a high of $ 293.04, showing active market volatility. GOOGLX's all-time high price is $ 271.04985047225415, while its all-time low price is $ 169.44795144400413.

In terms of short-term performance, GOOGLX has changed by +5.68% over the past hour, +6.99% over 24 hours, and +14.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) Market Information

No.1366

$ 6.52M
$ 60.15K
$ 6.52M
22.60K
--
22,599.21517674
SOL

The current Market Cap of Alphabet xStock is $ 6.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.15K. The circulating supply of GOOGLX is 22.60K, with a total supply of 22599.21517674. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.52M.

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Alphabet xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +18.8454+6.99%
30 Days$ +43.98+17.98%
60 Days$ +74.61+34.89%
90 Days$ +98.07+51.51%
Alphabet xStock Price Change Today

Today, GOOGLX recorded a change of $ +18.8454 (+6.99%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Alphabet xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +43.98 (+17.98%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Alphabet xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GOOGLX saw a change of $ +74.61 (+34.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Alphabet xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +98.07 (+51.51%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX)?

Check out the Alphabet xStock Price History page now.

What is Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX)

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. GOOGLx tracks the price of Alphabet Inc. Class A (the underlying). GOOGLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Alphabet Inc. Class A, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Alphabet xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Alphabet xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GOOGLX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Alphabet xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Alphabet xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Alphabet xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Alphabet xStock.

Check the Alphabet xStock price prediction now!

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOOGLX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX)

Looking for how to buy Alphabet xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Alphabet xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GOOGLX to Local Currencies

1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to VND
7,590,561.75
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to AUD
A$438.444
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to GBP
216.3375
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to EUR
248.067
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to USD
$288.45
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to MYR
RM1,205.721
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to TRY
12,097.593
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to JPY
¥43,844.4
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to ARS
ARS$414,439.191
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to RUB
23,076
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to INR
25,501.8645
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to IDR
Rp4,807,498.077
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to PHP
16,969.5135
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to EGP
￡E.13,640.8005
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to BRL
R$1,546.092
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to CAD
C$400.9455
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to BDT
35,312.049
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to NGN
419,256.306
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to COP
$1,126,757.8125
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to ZAR
R.4,955.571
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to UAH
12,129.3225
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to TZS
T.Sh.708,721.65
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to VES
Bs63,170.55
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to CLP
$271,143
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to PKR
Rs81,045.7965
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to KZT
153,919.8045
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to THB
฿9,342.8955
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to TWD
NT$8,832.339
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to AED
د.إ1,058.6115
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to CHF
Fr230.76
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to HKD
HK$2,241.2565
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to AMD
֏110,346.5475
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to MAD
.د.م2,656.6245
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to MXN
$5,327.6715
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to SAR
ريال1,081.6875
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to ETB
Br44,190.54
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to KES
KSh37,293.7005
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to JOD
د.أ204.51105
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to PLN
1,052.8425
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to RON
лв1,263.411
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to SEK
kr2,714.3145
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to BGN
лв481.7115
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to HUF
Ft96,599.0205
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to CZK
6,057.45
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to KWD
د.ك88.2657
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to ILS
937.4625
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to BOB
Bs1,990.305
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to AZN
490.365
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to TJS
SM2,653.74
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to GEL
784.584
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to AOA
Kz264,390.3855
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to BHD
.د.ب108.4572
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to BMD
$288.45
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to DKK
kr1,854.7335
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to HNL
L7,577.5815
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to MUR
13,127.3595
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to NAD
$4,935.3795
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to NOK
kr2,890.269
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to NZD
$499.0185
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to PAB
B/.288.45
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to PGK
K1,220.1435
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to QAR
ر.ق1,049.958
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to RSD
дин.29,150.757
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to UZS
soʻm3,475,300.4055
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to ALL
L23,909.6205
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to ANG
ƒ516.3255
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to AWG
ƒ516.3255
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to BBD
$576.9
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to BAM
KM484.596
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to BIF
Fr855,831.15
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to BND
$372.1005
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to BSD
$288.45
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to JMD
$46,290.456
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to KHR
1,158,432.507
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to KMF
Fr122,014.35
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to LAK
6,270,652.0485
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to LKR
රු87,807.0645
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to MDL
L4,874.805
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to MGA
Ar1,305,201.636
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to MOP
P2,307.6
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to MVR
4,413.285
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to MWK
MK500,780.9295
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to MZN
MT18,434.8395
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to NPR
रु40,682.988
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to PYG
2,045,687.4
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to RWF
Fr418,540.95
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to SBD
$2,373.9435
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to SCR
3,980.61
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to SRD
$11,405.313
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to SVC
$2,521.053
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to SZL
L4,935.3795
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to TMT
m1,012.4595
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to TND
د.ت846.8892
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to TTD
$1,952.8065
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to UGX
Sh1,004,959.8
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to XAF
Fr162,974.25
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to XCD
$778.815
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to XOF
Fr162,974.25
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to XPF
Fr29,421.9
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to BWP
P3,839.2695
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to BZD
$579.7845
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to CVE
$27,379.674
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to DJF
Fr51,055.65
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to DOP
$18,518.49
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to DZD
د.ج37,342.737
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to FJD
$651.897
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to GNF
Fr2,508,072.75
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to GTQ
Q2,206.6425
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to GYD
$60,343.74
1 Alphabet xStock(GOOGLX) to ISK
kr35,767.8

Alphabet xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Alphabet xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Alphabet xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alphabet xStock

How much is Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) worth today?
The live GOOGLX price in USD is 288.45 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GOOGLX to USD price?
The current price of GOOGLX to USD is $ 288.45. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Alphabet xStock?
The market cap for GOOGLX is $ 6.52M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GOOGLX?
The circulating supply of GOOGLX is 22.60K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GOOGLX?
GOOGLX achieved an ATH price of 271.04985047225415 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GOOGLX?
GOOGLX saw an ATL price of 169.44795144400413 USD.
What is the trading volume of GOOGLX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GOOGLX is $ 60.15K USD.
Will GOOGLX go higher this year?
GOOGLX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GOOGLX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

