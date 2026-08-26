Rubic Price Today

The live Rubic (RBC) price today is $ 0,00416, with a 1,39% change over the past 24 hours. The current RBC to USD conversion rate is $ 0,00416 per RBC.

Rubic currently ranks #2076 by market capitalization at $ 687,58K, with a circulating supply of 165,28M RBC. During the last 24 hours, RBC traded between $ 0,004153 (low) and $ 0,004292 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,04887615521057994, while the all-time low was $ 0,00048169120976386.

In short-term performance, RBC moved +0,16% in the last hour and +19,50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30,61K.

Rubic (RBC) Market Information

Rank No.2076 Market Cap $ 687,58K$ 687,58K $ 687,58K Volume (24H) $ 30,61K$ 30,61K $ 30,61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 703,53K$ 703,53K $ 703,53K Circulation Supply 165,28M 165,28M 165,28M Total Supply 169 118 001 169 118 001 169 118 001 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Rubic is $ 687,58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30,61K. The circulating supply of RBC is 165,28M, with a total supply of 169118001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 703,53K.