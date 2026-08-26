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The live Rubic price today is 0,00416 USD.RBC market cap is 687 579,70944 USD. Track real-time RBC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Rubic price today is 0,00416 USD.RBC market cap is 687 579,70944 USD. Track real-time RBC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Rubic Price(RBC)

1 RBC to USD Live Price:

$0,00416
$0,00416$0,00416
-1,39%1D
USD
Rubic (RBC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:16:22 (UTC+8)

Rubic Market Statistics

Rubic price today is $ 0,00416, down 1,39% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0,00416 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0,004153 - $ 0,004292 USD
Market Capitalization$ 687,58K USD (rank #2076)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 30,61K
Circulating Supply165,28M RBC of 100 000 000 000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 703,53K USD
All-Time High$ 1,04887615521057994 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:16:22

Rubic Price Today

The live Rubic (RBC) price today is $ 0,00416, with a 1,39% change over the past 24 hours. The current RBC to USD conversion rate is $ 0,00416 per RBC.

Rubic currently ranks #2076 by market capitalization at $ 687,58K, with a circulating supply of 165,28M RBC. During the last 24 hours, RBC traded between $ 0,004153 (low) and $ 0,004292 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,04887615521057994, while the all-time low was $ 0,00048169120976386.

In short-term performance, RBC moved +0,16% in the last hour and +19,50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30,61K.

Rubic (RBC) Market Information

No.2076

$ 687,58K
$ 687,58K$ 687,58K

$ 30,61K
$ 30,61K$ 30,61K

$ 703,53K
$ 703,53K$ 703,53K

165,28M
165,28M 165,28M

169 118 001
169 118 001 169 118 001

ETH

The current Market Cap of Rubic is $ 687,58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30,61K. The circulating supply of RBC is 165,28M, with a total supply of 169118001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 703,53K.

Rubic Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0,004153
$ 0,004153$ 0,004153
24H Low
$ 0,004292
$ 0,004292$ 0,004292
24H High

$ 0,004153
$ 0,004153$ 0,004153

$ 0,004292
$ 0,004292$ 0,004292

$ 1,04887615521057994
$ 1,04887615521057994$ 1,04887615521057994

$ 0,00048169120976386
$ 0,00048169120976386$ 0,00048169120976386

+0,16%

-1,39%

+19,50%

+19,50%

About Rubic

Rubius (RBC) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform designed to simplify the use of digital assets and smart contracts for everyday transactions. The platform aims to provide a decentralized, user-friendly solution for the exchange of value, with a focus on privacy and security. RBC operates on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. The Rubius ecosystem includes a digital wallet, a decentralized exchange, and a programming language for smart contracts. The RBC token is used within the ecosystem to pay for transaction fees and to incentivize user participation. The supply of RBC tokens is fixed, with a large portion initially distributed through an ICO.

Trade Rubic (RBC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RBC spot and futures markets, compare Rubic trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RBC/USDT
$0,00416
$0,00416$0,00416
-1,39%
7.24M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Rubic: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Rubic (RBC)

Rubic is a Cross-Chain Tech Aggregator for users and dApps. Rubic aggregates 40+ major blockchains, 90+ DEXs and bridges, and enables swapping of 15,500+ assets with the best rates, highest liquidity, and transaction speeds — in one click. Users can do it on https://app.rubic.exchange, but we also provide tools for dApps to enable cross-chain swaps (https://tools.rubic.exchange).

Rubic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Rubic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Rubic Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Rubic (RBC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:16:22 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Rubic

RBCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RBC with leverage. Explore RBCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RBC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RBC
RBC
USD
USD

1 RBC = 0,00415 USD