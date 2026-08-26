Rubic Price(RBC)
Rubic price today is $ 0,00416, down 1,39% in the last 24 hours.
The live Rubic (RBC) price today is $ 0,00416, with a 1,39% change over the past 24 hours. The current RBC to USD conversion rate is $ 0,00416 per RBC.
Rubic currently ranks #2076 by market capitalization at $ 687,58K, with a circulating supply of 165,28M RBC. During the last 24 hours, RBC traded between $ 0,004153 (low) and $ 0,004292 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,04887615521057994, while the all-time low was $ 0,00048169120976386.
In short-term performance, RBC moved +0,16% in the last hour and +19,50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30,61K.
No.2076
ETH
The current Market Cap of Rubic is $ 687,58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30,61K. The circulating supply of RBC is 165,28M, with a total supply of 169118001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 703,53K.
+0,16%
-1,39%
+19,50%
+19,50%
Rubius (RBC) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform designed to simplify the use of digital assets and smart contracts for everyday transactions. The platform aims to provide a decentralized, user-friendly solution for the exchange of value, with a focus on privacy and security. RBC operates on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. The Rubius ecosystem includes a digital wallet, a decentralized exchange, and a programming language for smart contracts. The RBC token is used within the ecosystem to pay for transaction fees and to incentivize user participation. The supply of RBC tokens is fixed, with a large portion initially distributed through an ICO.
Explore live RBC spot and futures markets, compare Rubic trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Rubic: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Rubic is a Cross-Chain Tech Aggregator for users and dApps. Rubic aggregates 40+ major blockchains, 90+ DEXs and bridges, and enables swapping of 15,500+ assets with the best rates, highest liquidity, and transaction speeds — in one click. Users can do it on https://app.rubic.exchange, but we also provide tools for dApps to enable cross-chain swaps (https://tools.rubic.exchange).
For a more in-depth understanding of Rubic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on RBC with leverage. Explore RBCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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