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The live QAIT price today is 0.002621 USD.QAIT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time QAIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live QAIT price today is 0.002621 USD.QAIT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time QAIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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QAIT Price Info

What is QAIT

QAIT Whitepaper

QAIT Official Website

QAIT Tokenomics

QAIT Price Forecast

QAIT History

QAIT Buying Guide

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QAIT Price(QAIT)

1 QAIT to USD Live Price:

$0.002621
$0.002621$0.002621
+0.03%1D
USD
QAIT (QAIT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:07:55 (UTC+8)

QAIT Market Statistics

QAIT price today is $ 0.002621, up 0.03% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002621 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.002527 - $ 0.00281 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 12.42K
Circulating Supply-- QAIT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 26.21M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:07:55

QAIT Price Today

The live QAIT (QAIT) price today is $ 0.002621, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current QAIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002621 per QAIT.

QAIT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- QAIT. During the last 24 hours, QAIT traded between $ 0.002527 (low) and $ 0.00281 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, QAIT moved +1.19% in the last hour and +4.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.42K.

QAIT (QAIT) Market Information

--
----

$ 12.42K
$ 12.42K$ 12.42K

$ 26.21M
$ 26.21M$ 26.21M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of QAIT is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.42K. The circulating supply of QAIT is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.21M.

QAIT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002527
$ 0.002527$ 0.002527
24H Low
$ 0.00281
$ 0.00281$ 0.00281
24H High

$ 0.002527
$ 0.002527$ 0.002527

$ 0.00281
$ 0.00281$ 0.00281

--
----

--
----

+1.19%

+0.03%

+4.96%

+4.96%

Trade QAIT (QAIT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live QAIT spot and futures markets, compare QAIT trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
QAIT/USDT
$0.002621
$0.002621$0.002621
+0.03%
4.74M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for QAIT: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is QAIT (QAIT)

QAIT is the native utility and governance token of the SEALCOIN ecosystem. It powers device onboarding, marketplace settlement, and on-chain governance across the autonomous machine economy.

QAIT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of QAIT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official QAIT Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About QAIT (QAIT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:07:55 (UTC+8)

Explore More about QAIT

QAITUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on QAIT with leverage. Explore QAITUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

QAIT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

QAIT
QAIT
USD
USD

1 QAIT = 0.002621 USD