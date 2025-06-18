What is MEET48 (IDOL)

The $IDOL token is the core utility token of the MEET48 ecosystem, designed to power a wide range of functionalities within its AI-driven entertainment platform, launchpad, metaverse, and Web3.0 applications.

MEET48 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MEET48 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check IDOL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about MEET48 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MEET48 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MEET48 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MEET48, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IDOL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MEET48 price prediction page.

MEET48 Price History

Tracing IDOL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IDOL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MEET48 price history page.

MEET48 (IDOL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MEET48 (IDOL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IDOL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MEET48 (IDOL)

Looking for how to buy MEET48? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MEET48 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IDOL to Local Currencies

MEET48 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MEET48, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MEET48 What is the price of MEET48 (IDOL) today? The live price of MEET48 (IDOL) is 0.01454 USD . What is the market cap of MEET48 (IDOL)? The current market cap of MEET48 is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IDOL by its real-time market price of 0.01454 USD . What is the circulating supply of MEET48 (IDOL)? The current circulating supply of MEET48 (IDOL) is -- USD . What was the highest price of MEET48 (IDOL)? As of 2025-06-18 , the highest price of MEET48 (IDOL) is 0.023 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MEET48 (IDOL)? The 24-hour trading volume of MEET48 (IDOL) is $ 11.15M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

