BZR

Bazaars is a next-generation peer-to-peer marketplace revolutionizing global commerce through the privacy, security, and transparency of blockchain technology. Designed for buyers and sellers to seamlessly exchange goods using cryptocurrency, Bazaars bridges the gap between traditional trade and the decentralized economy.

NameBZR

RankNo.3512

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply555,555,555.5555556

Total Supply555,555,555

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High32.98057563048069,2025-02-27

Lowest Price0.4699371577628876,2022-11-24

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

