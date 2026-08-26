PortugalNationalTeam Price Today

The live PortugalNationalTeam (POR) price today is $ 0.08105, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current POR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08105 per POR.

PortugalNationalTeam currently ranks #1378 by market capitalization at $ 1.05M, with a circulating supply of 12.96M POR. During the last 24 hours, POR traded between $ 0.07971 (low) and $ 0.08716 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.238832958419752, while the all-time low was $ 0.2630376544082144.

In short-term performance, POR moved -0.05% in the last hour and +4.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.61K.

PortugalNationalTeam (POR) Market Information

Rank No.1378 Market Cap $ 1.05M$ 1.05M $ 1.05M Volume (24H) $ 57.61K$ 57.61K $ 57.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Circulation Supply 12.96M 12.96M 12.96M Max Supply 20,000,000 20,000,000 20,000,000 Total Supply 19,930,000 19,930,000 19,930,000 Circulation Rate 64.82% Public Blockchain CHZ

The current Market Cap of PortugalNationalTeam is $ 1.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.61K. The circulating supply of POR is 12.96M, with a total supply of 19930000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.62M.