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The live PortugalNationalTeam price today is 0.08105 USD.POR market cap is 1,050,765.69582531242 USD. Track real-time POR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live PortugalNationalTeam price today is 0.08105 USD.POR market cap is 1,050,765.69582531242 USD. Track real-time POR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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PortugalNationalTeam Price(POR)

1 POR to USD Live Price:

$0.08105
$0.08105$0.08105
-0.22%1D
USD
PortugalNationalTeam (POR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:57:53 (UTC+8)

PortugalNationalTeam Market Statistics

PortugalNationalTeam price today is $ 0.08105, down 0.22% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.08105 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.07971 - $ 0.08716 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.05M USD (rank #1378)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.61K
Circulating Supply12.96M POR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (64.82%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.62M USD
All-Time High$ 7.238832958419752 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:57:53

PortugalNationalTeam Price Today

The live PortugalNationalTeam (POR) price today is $ 0.08105, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current POR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08105 per POR.

PortugalNationalTeam currently ranks #1378 by market capitalization at $ 1.05M, with a circulating supply of 12.96M POR. During the last 24 hours, POR traded between $ 0.07971 (low) and $ 0.08716 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.238832958419752, while the all-time low was $ 0.2630376544082144.

In short-term performance, POR moved -0.05% in the last hour and +4.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.61K.

PortugalNationalTeam (POR) Market Information

No.1378

$ 1.05M
$ 1.05M$ 1.05M

$ 57.61K
$ 57.61K$ 57.61K

$ 1.62M
$ 1.62M$ 1.62M

12.96M
12.96M 12.96M

20,000,000
20,000,000 20,000,000

19,930,000
19,930,000 19,930,000

64.82%

CHZ

The current Market Cap of PortugalNationalTeam is $ 1.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.61K. The circulating supply of POR is 12.96M, with a total supply of 19930000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.62M.

PortugalNationalTeam Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.07971
$ 0.07971$ 0.07971
24H Low
$ 0.08716
$ 0.08716$ 0.08716
24H High

$ 0.07971
$ 0.07971$ 0.07971

$ 0.08716
$ 0.08716$ 0.08716

$ 7.238832958419752
$ 7.238832958419752$ 7.238832958419752

$ 0.2630376544082144
$ 0.2630376544082144$ 0.2630376544082144

-0.05%

-0.22%

+4.49%

+4.49%

About PortugalNationalTeam

POR is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized platform, providing users with a means of exchange that is not controlled by any central authority. The primary function of POR is to facilitate transactions within its network, enabling users to send and receive digital currency quickly and securely. It employs a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is known for its energy efficiency and security. POR's supply and issuance model is designed to be deflationary, with a decreasing rate of new coin creation over time. This crypto asset is typically used in the context of decentralized finance (DeFi), a rapidly growing sector in the cryptocurrency industry that aims to recreate traditional financial systems with blockchain technology.

Trade PortugalNationalTeam (POR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live POR spot and futures markets, compare PortugalNationalTeam trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
POR/USDT
$0.08108
$0.08108$0.08108
-0.13%
701.19K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for PortugalNationalTeam: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is PortugalNationalTeam (POR)

One of the biggest names in world football, Portugal is the reigning European Champions and also won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. Six of Portugal’s 26-man squad for the Euros currently play for clubs from the Socios.com roster, including Captain Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia CF) and João Félix (Atlético de Madrid). Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform.

PortugalNationalTeam Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PortugalNationalTeam, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PortugalNationalTeam Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About PortugalNationalTeam (POR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:57:53 (UTC+8)

Explore More about PortugalNationalTeam

PORUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on POR with leverage. Explore PORUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

POR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

POR
POR
USD
USD

1 POR = 0.08105 USD