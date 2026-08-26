PortugalNationalTeam Price(POR)
PortugalNationalTeam price today is $ 0.08105, down 0.22% in the last 24 hours.
The live PortugalNationalTeam (POR) price today is $ 0.08105, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current POR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08105 per POR.
PortugalNationalTeam currently ranks #1378 by market capitalization at $ 1.05M, with a circulating supply of 12.96M POR. During the last 24 hours, POR traded between $ 0.07971 (low) and $ 0.08716 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.238832958419752, while the all-time low was $ 0.2630376544082144.
In short-term performance, POR moved -0.05% in the last hour and +4.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.61K.
No.1378
64.82%
CHZ
The current Market Cap of PortugalNationalTeam is $ 1.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.61K. The circulating supply of POR is 12.96M, with a total supply of 19930000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.62M.
-0.05%
-0.22%
+4.49%
+4.49%
POR is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized platform, providing users with a means of exchange that is not controlled by any central authority. The primary function of POR is to facilitate transactions within its network, enabling users to send and receive digital currency quickly and securely. It employs a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is known for its energy efficiency and security. POR's supply and issuance model is designed to be deflationary, with a decreasing rate of new coin creation over time. This crypto asset is typically used in the context of decentralized finance (DeFi), a rapidly growing sector in the cryptocurrency industry that aims to recreate traditional financial systems with blockchain technology.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for PortugalNationalTeam: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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One of the biggest names in world football, Portugal is the reigning European Champions and also won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. Six of Portugal’s 26-man squad for the Euros currently play for clubs from the Socios.com roster, including Captain Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia CF) and João Félix (Atlético de Madrid). Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform.
For a more in-depth understanding of PortugalNationalTeam, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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