UMA Price(UMA)
UMA price today is $ 0.3654, down 0.59% in the last 24 hours.
The live UMA (UMA) price today is $ 0.3654, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current UMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3654 per UMA.
UMA currently ranks #516 by market capitalization at $ 33.12M, with a circulating supply of 90.65M UMA. During the last 24 hours, UMA traded between $ 0.3607 (low) and $ 0.379 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 43.36929981, while the all-time low was $ 0.3491875022081923.
In short-term performance, UMA moved -0.36% in the last hour and +14.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.93K.
No.516
ETH
The current Market Cap of UMA is $ 33.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.93K. The circulating supply of UMA is 90.65M, with a total supply of 128904227.62302178. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.10M.
-0.36%
-0.59%
+14.40%
+14.40%
UMA (Universal Market Access) is a decentralized financial contracts platform built to enable Universal Market Access. It is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by public blockchains, like Ethereum. UMA's protocol allows users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum's blockchain. The platform's native token, UMA, is used for governance, where token holders vote on system parameters and contract templates. The protocol is designed to ensure that any privately created financial contract on the UMA platform is fully collateralized, reducing financial risk. Typical uses of UMA include the creation of synthetic assets and financial derivatives.
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Universal Market Access (UMA) is a protocol for the development, issuance, and settlement of derivatives for any underlying asset built on the Ethereum blockchain. A user can generate and create smart-contract governed meta-tokens based off of a derivative, and then take a position long or short of that asset without needing to hold the underlying asset.
For a more in-depth understanding of UMA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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