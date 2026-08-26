UMA Price Today

The live UMA (UMA) price today is $ 0.3654, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current UMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3654 per UMA.

UMA currently ranks #516 by market capitalization at $ 33.12M, with a circulating supply of 90.65M UMA. During the last 24 hours, UMA traded between $ 0.3607 (low) and $ 0.379 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 43.36929981, while the all-time low was $ 0.3491875022081923.

In short-term performance, UMA moved -0.36% in the last hour and +14.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.93K.

UMA (UMA) Market Information

Rank No.516 Market Cap $ 33.12M$ 33.12M $ 33.12M Volume (24H) $ 53.93K$ 53.93K $ 53.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.10M$ 47.10M $ 47.10M Circulation Supply 90.65M 90.65M 90.65M Total Supply 128,904,227.62302178 128,904,227.62302178 128,904,227.62302178 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of UMA is $ 33.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.93K. The circulating supply of UMA is 90.65M, with a total supply of 128904227.62302178. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.10M.