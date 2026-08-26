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The live UMA price today is 0.3654 USD.UMA market cap is 33,121,710.96981527781 USD. Track real-time UMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live UMA price today is 0.3654 USD.UMA market cap is 33,121,710.96981527781 USD. Track real-time UMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About UMA

UMA Price Info

What is UMA

UMA Whitepaper

UMA Official Website

UMA Tokenomics

UMA Price Forecast

UMA History

UMA Buying Guide

UMA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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UMA Price(UMA)

1 UMA to USD Live Price:

$0.3652
$0.3652$0.3652
-0.59%1D
USD
UMA (UMA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:42:16 (UTC+8)

UMA Market Statistics

UMA price today is $ 0.3654, down 0.59% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.3654 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.3607 - $ 0.379 USD
Market Capitalization$ 33.12M USD (rank #516)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 53.93K
Circulating Supply90.65M UMA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 47.10M USD
All-Time High$ 43.36929981 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:42:16

UMA Price Today

The live UMA (UMA) price today is $ 0.3654, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current UMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3654 per UMA.

UMA currently ranks #516 by market capitalization at $ 33.12M, with a circulating supply of 90.65M UMA. During the last 24 hours, UMA traded between $ 0.3607 (low) and $ 0.379 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 43.36929981, while the all-time low was $ 0.3491875022081923.

In short-term performance, UMA moved -0.36% in the last hour and +14.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.93K.

UMA (UMA) Market Information

No.516

$ 33.12M
$ 33.12M$ 33.12M

$ 53.93K
$ 53.93K$ 53.93K

$ 47.10M
$ 47.10M$ 47.10M

90.65M
90.65M 90.65M

128,904,227.62302178
128,904,227.62302178 128,904,227.62302178

ETH

The current Market Cap of UMA is $ 33.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.93K. The circulating supply of UMA is 90.65M, with a total supply of 128904227.62302178. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.10M.

UMA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.3607
$ 0.3607$ 0.3607
24H Low
$ 0.379
$ 0.379$ 0.379
24H High

$ 0.3607
$ 0.3607$ 0.3607

$ 0.379
$ 0.379$ 0.379

$ 43.36929981
$ 43.36929981$ 43.36929981

$ 0.3491875022081923
$ 0.3491875022081923$ 0.3491875022081923

-0.36%

-0.59%

+14.40%

+14.40%

About UMA

UMA (Universal Market Access) is a decentralized financial contracts platform built to enable Universal Market Access. It is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by public blockchains, like Ethereum. UMA's protocol allows users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum's blockchain. The platform's native token, UMA, is used for governance, where token holders vote on system parameters and contract templates. The protocol is designed to ensure that any privately created financial contract on the UMA platform is fully collateralized, reducing financial risk. Typical uses of UMA include the creation of synthetic assets and financial derivatives.

Trade UMA (UMA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live UMA spot and futures markets, compare UMA trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
UMA/USDT
$0.3654
$0.3654$0.3654
-0.49%
145.75K (USDT)
UMA/USDC
$0.3653
$0.3653$0.3653
-0.57%
155.23K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for UMA: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is UMA (UMA)

Universal Market Access (UMA) is a protocol for the development, issuance, and settlement of derivatives for any underlying asset built on the Ethereum blockchain. A user can generate and create smart-contract governed meta-tokens based off of a derivative, and then take a position long or short of that asset without needing to hold the underlying asset.

UMA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of UMA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official UMA Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About UMA (UMA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:42:16 (UTC+8)

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UMAUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

UMA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

UMA
UMA
USD
USD

1 UMA = 0.3654 USD