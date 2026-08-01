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The live Dexsport price today is 0.015143 USD.DESU market cap is -- USD. Track real-time DESU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Dexsport price today is 0.015143 USD.DESU market cap is -- USD. Track real-time DESU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Dexsport Logo

Dexsport Price(DESU)

1 DESU to USD Live Price:

$0.015143
$0.015143$0.015143
-0.15%1D
USD
Dexsport (DESU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:39:12 (UTC+8)

Dexsport Market Statistics

Dexsport price today is $ 0.015143, down 0.15% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.015143 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.015068 - $ 0.0153 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 19.97K
Circulating Supply-- DESU of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 9.09M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:39:12

Dexsport Price Today

The live Dexsport (DESU) price today is $ 0.015143, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current DESU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.015143 per DESU.

Dexsport currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- DESU. During the last 24 hours, DESU traded between $ 0.015068 (low) and $ 0.0153 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, DESU moved +0.33% in the last hour and +7.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.97K.

Dexsport (DESU) Market Information

--
----

$ 19.97K
$ 19.97K$ 19.97K

$ 9.09M
$ 9.09M$ 9.09M

--
----

600,000,000
600,000,000 600,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Dexsport is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.97K. The circulating supply of DESU is --, with a total supply of 600000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.09M.

Dexsport Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.015068
$ 0.015068$ 0.015068
24H Low
$ 0.0153
$ 0.0153$ 0.0153
24H High

$ 0.015068
$ 0.015068$ 0.015068

$ 0.0153
$ 0.0153$ 0.0153

--
----

--
----

+0.33%

-0.15%

+7.26%

+7.26%

Trade Dexsport (DESU) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DESU spot and futures markets, compare Dexsport trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DESU/USDT
$0.015127
$0.015127$0.015127
-0.25%
1.31M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Dexsport: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Dexsport (DESU)

Dexsport is the first decentralized crypto betting platform. It features over 10,000 games and supports for 40+ tokens across gameplay and betting activities. The platform offers instant deposits and withdrawals, no-KYC access, and a next-generation user experience complemented by premium VIP service and seamless Web3 integration.

Dexsport Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Dexsport, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Dexsport Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Dexsport (DESU)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:39:12 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Dexsport

DESUUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DESU with leverage. Explore DESUUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DESU-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DESU
DESU
USD
USD

1 DESU = 0.015143 USD