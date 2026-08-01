Dexsport Price Today

The live Dexsport (DESU) price today is $ 0.015143, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current DESU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.015143 per DESU.

Dexsport currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- DESU. During the last 24 hours, DESU traded between $ 0.015068 (low) and $ 0.0153 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, DESU moved +0.33% in the last hour and +7.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.97K.

Dexsport (DESU) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 19.97K$ 19.97K $ 19.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.09M$ 9.09M $ 9.09M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 600,000,000 600,000,000 600,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Dexsport is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.97K. The circulating supply of DESU is --, with a total supply of 600000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.09M.