OpenGradient Price(OPG)
OpenGradient price today is $ 0.09208, down 2.04% in the last 24 hours.
The live OpenGradient (OPG) price today is $ 0.09208, with a 2.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09208 per OPG.
OpenGradient currently ranks #400 by market capitalization at $ 17.50M, with a circulating supply of 190.00M OPG. During the last 24 hours, OPG traded between $ 0.0902 (low) and $ 0.09636 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.48225253611762453, while the all-time low was $ 0.13919012930515257.
In short-term performance, OPG moved -1.10% in the last hour and -8.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 87.23K.
No.400
19.00%
BASE
The current Market Cap of OpenGradient is $ 17.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 87.23K. The circulating supply of OPG is 190.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.08M.
-1.10%
-2.04%
-8.15%
-8.15%
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OpenGradient is the Network for Open Intelligence — a decentralized infrastructure network designed to host, execute, and verify AI models at scale. The network operates as a specialized AI coprocessor, enabling applications, blockchains, and agents to outsource compute to a dedicated network of GPU and TEE nodes. Validators verify every computational proof (TEE attestation or zkML proof) at consensus before it settles on-chain, enabling trustless usage of AI from any network or application. The platform hosts 2,000+ models, has processed 2M+ verifiable inferences, and generated 500K+ cryptographic proofs. Backed by a16z crypto, Coinbase Ventures, and 30+ strategic investors ($9.5M raised).
For a more in-depth understanding of OpenGradient, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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