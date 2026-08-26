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The live OpenGradient price today is 0.09208 USD.OPG market cap is 17,495,200 USD. Track real-time OPG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live OpenGradient price today is 0.09208 USD.OPG market cap is 17,495,200 USD. Track real-time OPG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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OpenGradient Price(OPG)

1 OPG to USD Live Price:

$0.09201
$0.09201$0.09201
-2.04%1D
USD
OpenGradient (OPG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:32:48 (UTC+8)

OpenGradient Market Statistics

OpenGradient price today is $ 0.09208, down 2.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.09208 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0902 - $ 0.09636 USD
Market Capitalization$ 17.50M USD (rank #400)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 87.23K
Circulating Supply190.00M OPG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (19.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 92.08M USD
All-Time High$ 0.48225253611762453 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:32:48

OpenGradient Price Today

The live OpenGradient (OPG) price today is $ 0.09208, with a 2.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09208 per OPG.

OpenGradient currently ranks #400 by market capitalization at $ 17.50M, with a circulating supply of 190.00M OPG. During the last 24 hours, OPG traded between $ 0.0902 (low) and $ 0.09636 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.48225253611762453, while the all-time low was $ 0.13919012930515257.

In short-term performance, OPG moved -1.10% in the last hour and -8.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 87.23K.

OpenGradient (OPG) Market Information

No.400

$ 17.50M
$ 17.50M$ 17.50M

$ 87.23K
$ 87.23K$ 87.23K

$ 92.08M
$ 92.08M$ 92.08M

190.00M
190.00M 190.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

19.00%

BASE

The current Market Cap of OpenGradient is $ 17.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 87.23K. The circulating supply of OPG is 190.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.08M.

OpenGradient Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0902
$ 0.0902$ 0.0902
24H Low
$ 0.09636
$ 0.09636$ 0.09636
24H High

$ 0.0902
$ 0.0902$ 0.0902

$ 0.09636
$ 0.09636$ 0.09636

$ 0.48225253611762453
$ 0.48225253611762453$ 0.48225253611762453

$ 0.13919012930515257
$ 0.13919012930515257$ 0.13919012930515257

-1.10%

-2.04%

-8.15%

-8.15%

Trade OpenGradient (OPG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live OPG spot and futures markets, compare OpenGradient trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OPG/USDT
$0.09208
$0.09208$0.09208
-1.90%
926.05K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for OpenGradient: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is OpenGradient (OPG)

OpenGradient is the Network for Open Intelligence — a decentralized infrastructure network designed to host, execute, and verify AI models at scale. The network operates as a specialized AI coprocessor, enabling applications, blockchains, and agents to outsource compute to a dedicated network of GPU and TEE nodes. Validators verify every computational proof (TEE attestation or zkML proof) at consensus before it settles on-chain, enabling trustless usage of AI from any network or application. The platform hosts 2,000+ models, has processed 2M+ verifiable inferences, and generated 500K+ cryptographic proofs. Backed by a16z crypto, Coinbase Ventures, and 30+ strategic investors ($9.5M raised).

OpenGradient Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OpenGradient, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OpenGradient Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About OpenGradient (OPG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:32:48 (UTC+8)

Explore More about OpenGradient

OPGUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

OPG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OPG
OPG
USD
USD

1 OPG = 0.09208 USD