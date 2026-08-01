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The live CEEK price today is 0.002903 USD.CEEK market cap is 2,338,998.713149602313 USD. Track real-time CEEK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live CEEK price today is 0.002903 USD.CEEK market cap is 2,338,998.713149602313 USD. Track real-time CEEK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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CEEK Price Info

What is CEEK

CEEK Whitepaper

CEEK Official Website

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CEEK Price(CEEK)

1 CEEK to USD Live Price:

$0.002903
$0.002903$0.002903
+0.44%1D
USD
CEEK (CEEK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:03:59 (UTC+8)

CEEK Market Statistics

CEEK price today is $ 0.002903, up 0.44% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002903 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00285 - $ 0.002979 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.34M USD (rank #1594)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 58.54K
Circulating Supply805.72M CEEK of 100,000,000,000 max supply (80.57%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.90M USD
All-Time High$ 1.19692027294679274 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:03:59

CEEK Price Today

The live CEEK (CEEK) price today is $ 0.002903, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current CEEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002903 per CEEK.

CEEK currently ranks #1594 by market capitalization at $ 2.34M, with a circulating supply of 805.72M CEEK. During the last 24 hours, CEEK traded between $ 0.00285 (low) and $ 0.002979 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.19692027294679274, while the all-time low was $ 0.000948043686336.

In short-term performance, CEEK moved +0.34% in the last hour and +14.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.54K.

CEEK (CEEK) Market Information

No.1594

$ 2.34M
$ 2.34M$ 2.34M

$ 58.54K
$ 58.54K$ 58.54K

$ 2.90M
$ 2.90M$ 2.90M

805.72M
805.72M 805.72M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

80.57%

BSC

The current Market Cap of CEEK is $ 2.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.54K. The circulating supply of CEEK is 805.72M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.90M.

CEEK Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00285
$ 0.00285$ 0.00285
24H Low
$ 0.002979
$ 0.002979$ 0.002979
24H High

$ 0.00285
$ 0.00285$ 0.00285

$ 0.002979
$ 0.002979$ 0.002979

$ 1.19692027294679274
$ 1.19692027294679274$ 1.19692027294679274

$ 0.000948043686336
$ 0.000948043686336$ 0.000948043686336

+0.34%

+0.44%

+14.69%

+14.69%

About CEEK

CEEK (CEEK) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to revolutionize the entertainment industry by enabling artists and content creators to monetize their work through virtual reality experiences. CEEK's primary function is to serve as the native utility token that is used for transactions within the CEEK ecosystem, which includes the purchase of virtual tickets for concerts, voting rights in the platform's governance, and access to exclusive VR content. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, CEEK leverages smart contract technology to ensure transparency and security in all transactions, while its token supply is governed by a fixed issuance model. The platform's unique approach to content monetization positions it at the intersection of blockchain technology, virtual reality, and the entertainment industry.

Trade CEEK (CEEK) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CEEK spot and futures markets, compare CEEK trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CEEK/USDT
$0.002903
$0.002903$0.002903
+0.62%
20.17M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for CEEK: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is CEEK (CEEK)

Virtual Concerts, Live Music, Live Sports, 360VR Streaming Platform on Blockchain. Connect with stars, go behind the scenes, 4dHeadphones livestreaming & VR

CEEK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CEEK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CEEK Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About CEEK (CEEK)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:03:59 (UTC+8)

Explore More about CEEK

CEEKUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CEEK with leverage. Explore CEEKUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CEEK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CEEK
CEEK
USD
USD

1 CEEK = 0.002903 USD