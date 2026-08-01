CEEK Price Today

The live CEEK (CEEK) price today is $ 0.002903, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current CEEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002903 per CEEK.

CEEK currently ranks #1594 by market capitalization at $ 2.34M, with a circulating supply of 805.72M CEEK. During the last 24 hours, CEEK traded between $ 0.00285 (low) and $ 0.002979 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.19692027294679274, while the all-time low was $ 0.000948043686336.

In short-term performance, CEEK moved +0.34% in the last hour and +14.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.54K.

CEEK (CEEK) Market Information

Rank No.1594 Market Cap $ 2.34M$ 2.34M $ 2.34M Volume (24H) $ 58.54K$ 58.54K $ 58.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.90M$ 2.90M $ 2.90M Circulation Supply 805.72M 805.72M 805.72M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 80.57% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of CEEK is $ 2.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.54K. The circulating supply of CEEK is 805.72M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.90M.