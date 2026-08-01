CEEK Price(CEEK)
CEEK price today is $ 0.002903, up 0.44% in the last 24 hours.
The live CEEK (CEEK) price today is $ 0.002903, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current CEEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002903 per CEEK.
CEEK currently ranks #1594 by market capitalization at $ 2.34M, with a circulating supply of 805.72M CEEK. During the last 24 hours, CEEK traded between $ 0.00285 (low) and $ 0.002979 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.19692027294679274, while the all-time low was $ 0.000948043686336.
In short-term performance, CEEK moved +0.34% in the last hour and +14.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.54K.
No.1594
80.57%
BSC
The current Market Cap of CEEK is $ 2.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.54K. The circulating supply of CEEK is 805.72M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.90M.
+0.34%
+0.44%
+14.69%
+14.69%
CEEK (CEEK) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to revolutionize the entertainment industry by enabling artists and content creators to monetize their work through virtual reality experiences. CEEK's primary function is to serve as the native utility token that is used for transactions within the CEEK ecosystem, which includes the purchase of virtual tickets for concerts, voting rights in the platform's governance, and access to exclusive VR content. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, CEEK leverages smart contract technology to ensure transparency and security in all transactions, while its token supply is governed by a fixed issuance model. The platform's unique approach to content monetization positions it at the intersection of blockchain technology, virtual reality, and the entertainment industry.
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Virtual Concerts, Live Music, Live Sports, 360VR Streaming Platform on Blockchain. Connect with stars, go behind the scenes, 4dHeadphones livestreaming & VR
For a more in-depth understanding of CEEK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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