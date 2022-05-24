mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs2022 WCFC
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
FirmaChain
FCT2/USDT
0.03925+1.05%
$0.00
24h High
0.03925
24h Low
0.03884
24h Volume (FCT2)
316.08K
24h Amount (USDT)
12.46K
24h High
0.03925
24h Low
0.03884
24h Volume (FCT2)
316.08K
24h Amount (USDT)
12.46K
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
FCT2
FIRMACHAIN originally aimed to transfer all paper based social and legal activities onto the blockchain to introduce transparency and prevent document tampering and forgery. Maintaining the fundamental value of trust, the FIRMACHAIN team is now turning its gaze to becoming a comprehensive blockchain platform. Our goal is to provide business entities and FIRMACHAIN holders with useful blockchain based services that are useful yet fun to engage with thereby satisfying the team’s goal to become a ‘Utilitainment’ (Utility + Entertainment) platform.
Overview
Name
FCT2
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
626,898,757
Order Book
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Price(USDT)

(FCT2)

(USDT)

0.03925$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(FCT2)
Price(USDT)
Amount(FCT2)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy FCT2
Sell FCT2
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountFCT2
TotalUSDT
Available -- FCT2
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountFCT2
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM