What is CETUS (CETUS)

Cetus is a pioneer DEX and concentrated liquidity protocol focusing on Move-based ecosystems like Sui and Aptos. It works as a crucial part of the ecosystem infrastructure to satisfy the comprehensive needs of traders, LPs, developers and derivatives products, driven by the increasing population of DeFi.

CETUS Price Prediction

CETUS Price History

How to buy CETUS (CETUS)

CETUS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CETUS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CETUS What is Cetus Protocol (CETUS)? Cetus Protocol is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that utilizes the concentrated liquidity market maker (CLMM) trading model. This model allows liquidity providers (LPs) to allocate their funds to specific price ranges within a pool, optimizing the utilization of their liquidity. Cetus operates on the Aptos and Sui blockchains, which offer superior transaction finality, confirmation times, and throughput compared to Ethereum. How is Cetus Protocol different from other decentralized exchanges (DEXs)? The CLMM model used by Cetus differs from the automated market maker (AMM) mechanism used by most DEXs. AMMs spread liquidity uniformly across the entire price curve, resulting in underutilization of total liquidity. In contrast, CLMM platforms like Cetus put more of the total liquidity to active use by focusing on specific price ranges. This leads to superior liquidity efficiency and benefits LPs, token swappers, and the platform itself. Cetus also offers unique features such as liquidity mining, range orders, and a Cetus Oracle that provides valuable services to liquidity miners, traders, and DeFi developers. The platform has its native cryptocurrency, CETUS, which acts as a medium of exchange and payment, and xCETUS, a governance token. How does the concentrated liquidity market maker (CLMM) model work in Cetus? The concentrated liquidity market maker (CLMM) model in Cetus works by allowing liquidity providers (LPs) to allocate their funds to specific price ranges within a pool. This model is an improvement over the automated market maker (AMM) mechanism used by most decentralized exchanges (DEXs). LPs on Cetus can choose from four liquidity provision modes: Conservative, Active, Full Range, and Custom. Each mode offers different risk and reward profiles based on the chosen price range. LPs earn fees from trading activity that occurs within their specified price range. Cetus also introduces liquidity mining, where LPs earn rewards based on their performance in the pool. The more skillfully LPs allocate their liquidity and help the protocol utilize it efficiently, the more rewards they can expect. Additionally, Cetus supports range orders, allowing LPs to specify price allocations for single-sided liquidity mining. This feature enables the use of popular trading methods like take profit and buy limit orders. The Cetus protocol also offers an oracle service that records and communicates liquidity and pricing data in the pools. This information can be integrated by other DeFi protocols. Which blockchains does Cetus operate on? Cetus operates on the Aptos and Sui blockchains. It did not choose Ethereum for a few reasons. Firstly, Ethereum's network congestion, slow confirmation times, and high transaction fees make it less ideal for a concentrated liquidity market maker (CLMM) application like Cetus. The Aptos and Sui blockchains offer superior transaction finality, confirmation times, and throughput compared to Ethereum, making them more technically suitable for Cetus. Secondly, Cetus aims to provide more efficient utilization of liquidity compared to the automated market maker (AMM) mechanism used by most decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The CLMM model used by Cetus allows liquidity providers to allocate their funds to specific price ranges within a pool, optimizing the use of their liquidity. This range-based model is more effective in utilizing liquidity compared to the uniform liquidity spread of AMMs. Lastly, Cetus recognizes Ethereum's limitations and has noted newer and more suitable platforms like Aptos and Sui. These platforms offer faster transaction confirmation times, crucial for minimizing slippage rates and attracting LPs and token traders to Cetus. What are the different liquidity provision modes available for liquidity providers (LPs) on Cetus? On Cetus, liquidity providers (LPs) have access to different liquidity provision modes to optimize their liquidity allocation and maximize their earnings. These modes include Conservative, Active, Full Range, and Custom. The Conservative mode is suitable for newer mainstream tokens and allows LPs to choose a wider price range. This reduces the risk of the swap rate moving outside the specified range and lowers potential earnings. The Active mode is ideal for time-tested blue-chip cryptos and enables LPs to allocate liquidity to a more constrained price range. This increases earnings when trading activity occurs within that range but also raises the risk of the swap price moving outside of the chosen interval. The Full mode replicates the standard automated market maker (AMM) mechanism, while the Custom range allows LPs to specify their own custom-chosen price range with precision. Additionally, Cetus offers liquidity mining rewards to LPs based on their performance in the pool, rather than just the amount contributed. LPs can also use range orders to execute trades when their target asset reaches certain values. How does liquidity mining work on Cetus? Cetus Protocol is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that utilizes the concentrated liquidity market maker (CLMM) trading model. This model allows liquidity providers (LPs) to allocate their funds to specific price ranges within a pool, optimizing the utilization of their liquidity. Unlike the automated market maker (AMM) mechanism used by most DEXs, the CLMM model employed by Cetus leads to a much more efficient utilization of liquidity. Cetus operates on two blockchains, Aptos and Sui, which offer superior transaction finality, confirmation times, and throughput compared to Ethereum. This makes Cetus a more technically suitable platform for CLMM applications, as Ethereum's network congestion and high transaction fees hinder its efficiency. Liquidity providers on Cetus can choose from four different modes to add liquidity to swap pools: Conservative, Active, Full Range, and Custom. Each mode offers different risk and earning potential based on the chosen price range. Cetus also introduces the concept of liquidity mining, where LPs earn fees from trading activity within their specified price range. Liquidity mining on Cetus is more rewarding for active LPs compared to standard DEXs, as rewards are based on performance rather than the amount contributed to the pool. What is the concept of range orders and how they are used on Cetus? Range orders on Cetus refer to the ability of liquidity providers (LPs) to allocate their funds to specific price ranges within a pool. This concept is part of the concentrated liquidity market maker (CLMM) trading model employed by Cetus. LPs can choose from different modes, such as Conservative, Active, Full Range, and Custom, to determine the price range they want to allocate their liquidity. The Conservative mode offers a wider price range, reducing the risk of the swap rate moving outside of the specified range but also resulting in relatively lower returns. The Active mode allows LPs to allocate liquidity to a more constrained price range, increasing their earnings potential but also increasing the risk of the swap price moving outside of the chosen interval. The Full mode replicates the standard automated market maker (AMM) model, while the Custom range allows LPs to specify their own custom-chosen price range with precision. Range orders also enable single-sided liquidity mining, where LPs can specify range orders to execute if their target asset reaches certain values. This feature allows LPs to use popular single-asset trading methods, such as take profit and buy limit orders, commonly found in centralized exchanges. What is the role of the Cetus Oracle? The role of the Cetus Oracle is to record and communicate information on liquidity and pricing data in the pools of the Cetus Protocol. This information can then be integrated by other DeFi protocols, allowing them to access and utilize the data for their own platforms and markets. The Cetus Oracle benefits DeFi developers and platform operators by providing them with accurate and up-to-date information on liquidity and pricing. This information is crucial for making informed decisions and optimizing the efficiency of their platforms. By integrating the Cetus Oracle, developers and operators can ensure that their platforms have access to the most reliable and relevant data, which can lead to improved trading experiences for users and increased profitability for platform operators. What are the main tokens used in the Cetus Protocol and what are their functions? The main tokens used in the Cetus Protocol are CETUS and xCETUS. CETUS is the main cryptocurrency of the Cetus protocol and serves as a medium of exchange and payment on the platform. It can also be staked to issue xCETUS tokens. CETUS has a maximum supply of one billion and can be earned through participation in on-platform activities, specifically through liquidity mining. xCETUS is primarily a governance token within the protocol. When users lock a certain amount of CETUS, they receive non-transferable xCETUS tokens in equal proportion, which grants them the right to participate in on-platform governance voting. Holding more xCETUS increases voting power. Additionally, xCETUS can be used to boost rewards from certain liquidity pools and is used to calculate eligibility for participation and buying quotas in Cetus launchpad projects.

