Capybobo Price(PYBOBO)
Capybobo price today is $ 0.0005851, down 0.01% in the last 24 hours.
The live Capybobo (PYBOBO) price today is $ 0.0005851, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current PYBOBO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0005851 per PYBOBO.
Capybobo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- PYBOBO. During the last 24 hours, PYBOBO traded between $ 0.0005793 (low) and $ 0.0005865 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, PYBOBO moved -0.06% in the last hour and -18.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.61K.
TONCOIN
The current Market Cap of Capybobo is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.61K. The circulating supply of PYBOBO is --, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.51M.
-0.06%
-0.01%
-18.81%
-18.81%
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Capybobo is creating the next-generation Web3-native Art Toy IP — where gaming, collectibles, and real-world design merge into one seamless experience. Starting with a GameFi foundation and rarity-driven airdrops, the project bridges digital and physical ownership through Outfits for Art Toys, NFT-linked blind boxes, and PBT (Physical-Backed Token) authentication services.Players can utilise $CAPY to unlock long-term game rewards, purchase in-game skins that match real-world outfits, and collect physical toys tied to unique on-chain NFTs. By combining the energy of gaming culture with the style of streetwear and the authenticity of designer toys, Capybobo aims to become a global lifestyle brand with flagship stores, global collaborations, and a thriving community.
For a more in-depth understanding of Capybobo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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