Mask Network Price Today

The live Mask Network (MASK) price today is $ 0.4179, with a 1.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current MASK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4179 per MASK.

Mask Network currently ranks #369 by market capitalization at $ 41.79M, with a circulating supply of 100.00M MASK. During the last 24 hours, MASK traded between $ 0.4153 (low) and $ 0.4372 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 97.91962343, while the all-time low was $ 0.5230532270919396.

In short-term performance, MASK moved -0.22% in the last hour and +16.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.09K.

Mask Network (MASK) Market Information

Rank No.369 Market Cap $ 41.79M$ 41.79M $ 41.79M Volume (24H) $ 57.09K$ 57.09K $ 57.09K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.79M$ 41.79M $ 41.79M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Max Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Issue Date 2021-02-24 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.85$ 0.85 $ 0.85 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Mask Network is $ 41.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.09K. The circulating supply of MASK is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.79M.