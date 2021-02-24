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The live Mask Network price today is 0.4179 USD.MASK market cap is 41,790,000 USD. Track real-time MASK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Mask Network price today is 0.4179 USD.MASK market cap is 41,790,000 USD. Track real-time MASK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is MASK

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Mask Network Price(MASK)

1 MASK to USD Live Price:

$0.4188
$0.4188$0.4188
-1.06%1D
USD
Mask Network (MASK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:44:34 (UTC+8)

Mask Network Market Statistics

Mask Network price today is $ 0.4179, down 1.06% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.4179 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.4153 - $ 0.4372 USD
Market Capitalization$ 41.79M USD (rank #369)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.09K
Circulating Supply100.00M MASK of 100,000,000,000 max supply (100.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 41.79M USD
All-Time High$ 97.91962343 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:44:34

Mask Network Price Today

The live Mask Network (MASK) price today is $ 0.4179, with a 1.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current MASK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4179 per MASK.

Mask Network currently ranks #369 by market capitalization at $ 41.79M, with a circulating supply of 100.00M MASK. During the last 24 hours, MASK traded between $ 0.4153 (low) and $ 0.4372 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 97.91962343, while the all-time low was $ 0.5230532270919396.

In short-term performance, MASK moved -0.22% in the last hour and +16.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.09K.

Mask Network (MASK) Market Information

No.369

$ 41.79M
$ 41.79M$ 41.79M

$ 57.09K
$ 57.09K$ 57.09K

$ 41.79M
$ 41.79M$ 41.79M

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

100.00%

2021-02-24 00:00:00

$ 0.85
$ 0.85$ 0.85

ETH

The current Market Cap of Mask Network is $ 41.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.09K. The circulating supply of MASK is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.79M.

Mask Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.4153
$ 0.4153$ 0.4153
24H Low
$ 0.4372
$ 0.4372$ 0.4372
24H High

$ 0.4153
$ 0.4153$ 0.4153

$ 0.4372
$ 0.4372$ 0.4372

$ 97.91962343
$ 97.91962343$ 97.91962343

$ 0.5230532270919396
$ 0.5230532270919396$ 0.5230532270919396

-0.22%

-1.06%

+16.27%

+16.27%

About Mask Network

Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized application (dApp) built on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to send encrypted messages, cryptocurrencies, and even smart contracts over social networks without leaving the platform. The MASK token serves as a utility token within the Mask Network ecosystem, enabling governance and incentivizing content creation. It is designed to bridge the gap between the internet and blockchain, allowing users to seamlessly interact with blockchain technologies and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications directly from mainstream social media platforms. This integration aims to promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology by making it more accessible and user-friendly.

Trade Mask Network (MASK) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MASK spot and futures markets, compare Mask Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MASK/USDT
$0.4178
$0.4178$0.4178
-1.27%
133.99K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Mask Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Mask Network (MASK)

Mask Network is positioned to become the bridge that connects internet users from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. The foundational technology of Mask Network is a peer to peer encrypted messaging application, with new functions continuously being created around this foundation.

Mask Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Mask Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Mask Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Mask Network (MASK)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:44:34 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Mask Network

MASKUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MASK with leverage. Explore MASKUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MASK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MASK
MASK
USD
USD

1 MASK = 0.4179 USD