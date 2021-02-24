Mask Network Price(MASK)
Mask Network price today is $ 0.4179, down 1.06% in the last 24 hours.
The live Mask Network (MASK) price today is $ 0.4179, with a 1.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current MASK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4179 per MASK.
Mask Network currently ranks #369 by market capitalization at $ 41.79M, with a circulating supply of 100.00M MASK. During the last 24 hours, MASK traded between $ 0.4153 (low) and $ 0.4372 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 97.91962343, while the all-time low was $ 0.5230532270919396.
In short-term performance, MASK moved -0.22% in the last hour and +16.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.09K.
No.369
100.00%
2021-02-24 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Mask Network is $ 41.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.09K. The circulating supply of MASK is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.79M.
-0.22%
-1.06%
+16.27%
+16.27%
Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized application (dApp) built on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to send encrypted messages, cryptocurrencies, and even smart contracts over social networks without leaving the platform. The MASK token serves as a utility token within the Mask Network ecosystem, enabling governance and incentivizing content creation. It is designed to bridge the gap between the internet and blockchain, allowing users to seamlessly interact with blockchain technologies and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications directly from mainstream social media platforms. This integration aims to promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology by making it more accessible and user-friendly.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Mask Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Mask Network is positioned to become the bridge that connects internet users from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. The foundational technology of Mask Network is a peer to peer encrypted messaging application, with new functions continuously being created around this foundation.
For a more in-depth understanding of Mask Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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