The live JDcom price today is 34.42 USD. Track real-time JDON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore JDON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live JDcom price today is 34.42 USD. Track real-time JDON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore JDON price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About JDON

JDON Price Info

JDON Official Website

JDON Tokenomics

JDON Price Forecast

JDON History

JDON Buying Guide

JDON-to-Fiat Currency Converter

JDON Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

JDcom Logo

JDcom Price(JDON)

1 JDON to USD Live Price:

$34.42
$34.42$34.42
-0.28%1D
USD
JDcom (JDON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:40:23 (UTC+8)

JDcom (JDON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 34.14
$ 34.14$ 34.14
24H Low
$ 35.11
$ 35.11$ 35.11
24H High

$ 34.14
$ 34.14$ 34.14

$ 35.11
$ 35.11$ 35.11

$ 36.90868486875765
$ 36.90868486875765$ 36.90868486875765

$ 30.590269632126216
$ 30.590269632126216$ 30.590269632126216

+0.61%

-0.27%

+6.07%

+6.07%

JDcom (JDON) real-time price is $ 34.42. Over the past 24 hours, JDON traded between a low of $ 34.14 and a high of $ 35.11, showing active market volatility. JDON's all-time high price is $ 36.90868486875765, while its all-time low price is $ 30.590269632126216.

In terms of short-term performance, JDON has changed by +0.61% over the past hour, -0.27% over 24 hours, and +6.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

JDcom (JDON) Market Information

No.2177

$ 1.03M
$ 1.03M$ 1.03M

$ 60.06K
$ 60.06K$ 60.06K

$ 1.03M
$ 1.03M$ 1.03M

30.06K
30.06K 30.06K

30,064.28563521
30,064.28563521 30,064.28563521

ETH

The current Market Cap of JDcom is $ 1.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.06K. The circulating supply of JDON is 30.06K, with a total supply of 30064.28563521. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.03M.

JDcom (JDON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of JDcom for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0966-0.27%
30 Days$ -1.26-3.54%
60 Days$ +14.42+72.10%
90 Days$ +14.42+72.10%
JDcom Price Change Today

Today, JDON recorded a change of $ -0.0966 (-0.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.

JDcom 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -1.26 (-3.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

JDcom 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JDON saw a change of $ +14.42 (+72.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

JDcom 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +14.42 (+72.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of JDcom (JDON)?

Check out the JDcom Price History page now.

What is JDcom (JDON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

JDcom is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your JDcom investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check JDON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about JDcom on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your JDcom buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

JDcom Price Prediction (USD)

How much will JDcom (JDON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your JDcom (JDON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for JDcom.

Check the JDcom price prediction now!

JDcom (JDON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of JDcom (JDON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JDON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy JDcom (JDON)

Looking for how to buy JDcom? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase JDcom on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

JDON to Local Currencies

1 JDcom(JDON) to VND
905,762.3
1 JDcom(JDON) to AUD
A$52.3184
1 JDcom(JDON) to GBP
25.815
1 JDcom(JDON) to EUR
29.6012
1 JDcom(JDON) to USD
$34.42
1 JDcom(JDON) to MYR
RM143.8756
1 JDcom(JDON) to TRY
1,443.5748
1 JDcom(JDON) to JPY
¥5,231.84
1 JDcom(JDON) to ARS
ARS$49,453.9676
1 JDcom(JDON) to RUB
2,753.6
1 JDcom(JDON) to INR
3,043.0722
1 JDcom(JDON) to IDR
Rp573,666.4372
1 JDcom(JDON) to PHP
2,024.9286
1 JDcom(JDON) to EGP
￡E.1,627.7218
1 JDcom(JDON) to BRL
R$184.4912
1 JDcom(JDON) to CAD
C$47.8438
1 JDcom(JDON) to BDT
4,213.6964
1 JDcom(JDON) to NGN
50,028.7816
1 JDcom(JDON) to COP
$134,453.125
1 JDcom(JDON) to ZAR
R.591.3356
1 JDcom(JDON) to UAH
1,447.361
1 JDcom(JDON) to TZS
T.Sh.84,569.94
1 JDcom(JDON) to VES
Bs7,537.98
1 JDcom(JDON) to CLP
$32,354.8
1 JDcom(JDON) to PKR
Rs9,670.9874
1 JDcom(JDON) to KZT
18,366.8562
1 JDcom(JDON) to THB
฿1,114.8638
1 JDcom(JDON) to TWD
NT$1,053.9404
1 JDcom(JDON) to AED
د.إ126.3214
1 JDcom(JDON) to CHF
Fr27.536
1 JDcom(JDON) to HKD
HK$267.4434
1 JDcom(JDON) to AMD
֏13,167.371
1 JDcom(JDON) to MAD
.د.م317.0082
1 JDcom(JDON) to MXN
$635.7374
1 JDcom(JDON) to SAR
ريال129.075
1 JDcom(JDON) to ETB
Br5,273.144
1 JDcom(JDON) to KES
KSh4,450.1618
1 JDcom(JDON) to JOD
د.أ24.40378
1 JDcom(JDON) to PLN
125.633
1 JDcom(JDON) to RON
лв150.7596
1 JDcom(JDON) to SEK
kr323.8922
1 JDcom(JDON) to BGN
лв57.4814
1 JDcom(JDON) to HUF
Ft11,526.9138
1 JDcom(JDON) to CZK
722.82
1 JDcom(JDON) to KWD
د.ك10.53252
1 JDcom(JDON) to ILS
111.865
1 JDcom(JDON) to BOB
Bs237.498
1 JDcom(JDON) to AZN
58.514
1 JDcom(JDON) to TJS
SM316.664
1 JDcom(JDON) to GEL
93.6224
1 JDcom(JDON) to AOA
Kz31,549.0278
1 JDcom(JDON) to BHD
.د.ب12.94192
1 JDcom(JDON) to BMD
$34.42
1 JDcom(JDON) to DKK
kr221.3206
1 JDcom(JDON) to HNL
L904.2134
1 JDcom(JDON) to MUR
1,566.4542
1 JDcom(JDON) to NAD
$588.9262
1 JDcom(JDON) to NOK
kr344.8884
1 JDcom(JDON) to NZD
$59.5466
1 JDcom(JDON) to PAB
B/.34.42
1 JDcom(JDON) to PGK
K145.5966
1 JDcom(JDON) to QAR
ر.ق125.2888
1 JDcom(JDON) to RSD
дин.3,478.4852
1 JDcom(JDON) to UZS
soʻm414,698.6998
1 JDcom(JDON) to ALL
L2,853.0738
1 JDcom(JDON) to ANG
ƒ61.6118
1 JDcom(JDON) to AWG
ƒ61.6118
1 JDcom(JDON) to BBD
$68.84
1 JDcom(JDON) to BAM
KM57.8256
1 JDcom(JDON) to BIF
Fr102,124.14
1 JDcom(JDON) to BND
$44.4018
1 JDcom(JDON) to BSD
$34.42
1 JDcom(JDON) to JMD
$5,523.7216
1 JDcom(JDON) to KHR
138,232.7852
1 JDcom(JDON) to KMF
Fr14,559.66
1 JDcom(JDON) to LAK
748,260.8546
1 JDcom(JDON) to LKR
රු10,477.7922
1 JDcom(JDON) to MDL
L581.698
1 JDcom(JDON) to MGA
Ar155,746.3696
1 JDcom(JDON) to MOP
P275.36
1 JDcom(JDON) to MVR
526.626
1 JDcom(JDON) to MWK
MK59,756.9062
1 JDcom(JDON) to MZN
MT2,199.7822
1 JDcom(JDON) to NPR
रु4,854.5968
1 JDcom(JDON) to PYG
244,106.64
1 JDcom(JDON) to RWF
Fr49,943.42
1 JDcom(JDON) to SBD
$283.2766
1 JDcom(JDON) to SCR
474.996
1 JDcom(JDON) to SRD
$1,360.9668
1 JDcom(JDON) to SVC
$300.8308
1 JDcom(JDON) to SZL
L588.9262
1 JDcom(JDON) to TMT
m120.8142
1 JDcom(JDON) to TND
د.ت101.05712
1 JDcom(JDON) to TTD
$233.0234
1 JDcom(JDON) to UGX
Sh119,919.28
1 JDcom(JDON) to XAF
Fr19,447.3
1 JDcom(JDON) to XCD
$92.934
1 JDcom(JDON) to XOF
Fr19,447.3
1 JDcom(JDON) to XPF
Fr3,510.84
1 JDcom(JDON) to BWP
P458.1302
1 JDcom(JDON) to BZD
$69.1842
1 JDcom(JDON) to CVE
$3,267.1464
1 JDcom(JDON) to DJF
Fr6,092.34
1 JDcom(JDON) to DOP
$2,209.764
1 JDcom(JDON) to DZD
د.ج4,456.0132
1 JDcom(JDON) to FJD
$77.7892
1 JDcom(JDON) to GNF
Fr299,281.9
1 JDcom(JDON) to GTQ
Q263.313
1 JDcom(JDON) to GYD
$7,200.664
1 JDcom(JDON) to ISK
kr4,268.08

JDcom Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of JDcom, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official JDcom Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JDcom

How much is JDcom (JDON) worth today?
The live JDON price in USD is 34.42 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current JDON to USD price?
The current price of JDON to USD is $ 34.42. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of JDcom?
The market cap for JDON is $ 1.03M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of JDON?
The circulating supply of JDON is 30.06K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of JDON?
JDON achieved an ATH price of 36.90868486875765 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of JDON?
JDON saw an ATL price of 30.590269632126216 USD.
What is the trading volume of JDON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for JDON is $ 60.06K USD.
Will JDON go higher this year?
JDON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out JDON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:40:23 (UTC+8)

JDcom (JDON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

JDON-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JDON
JDON
USD
USD

1 JDON = 34.42 USD

Trade JDON

JDON/USDT
$34.42
$34.42$34.42
-0.26%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,340.97
$111,340.97$111,340.97

-0.14%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,937.61
$3,937.61$3,937.61

-0.36%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02936
$0.02936$0.02936

-20.19%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.99
$195.99$195.99

-0.38%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0362
$3.0362$3.0362

+15.97%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,937.61
$3,937.61$3,937.61

-0.36%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,340.97
$111,340.97$111,340.97

-0.14%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.99
$195.99$195.99

-0.38%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5915
$2.5915$2.5915

-1.32%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19578
$0.19578$0.19578

+2.44%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7870
$0.7870$0.7870

+3,048.00%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000027999
$0.00000000000027999$0.00000000000027999

+390.86%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001800
$0.00001800$0.00001800

+257.85%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00500
$0.00500$0.00500

+150.00%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.006159
$0.006159$0.006159

+97.84%