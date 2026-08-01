Acala Token Price(ACA)
Acala Token price today is $ 0.0004826, up 0.10% in the last 24 hours.
The live Acala Token (ACA) price today is $ 0.0004826, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0004826 per ACA.
Acala Token currently ranks #1996 by market capitalization at $ 563.03K, with a circulating supply of 1.17B ACA. During the last 24 hours, ACA traded between $ 0.0004625 (low) and $ 0.0004918 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.100866505762959, while the all-time low was $ 0.00054992539082315.
In short-term performance, ACA moved +0.62% in the last hour and +4.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.97K.
No.1996
ACALA
The current Market Cap of Acala Token is $ 563.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.97K. The circulating supply of ACA is 1.17B, with a total supply of 1600000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 772.16K.
+0.62%
+0.10%
+4.03%
+4.03%
Acala Network (ACA) is a decentralized finance hub and stablecoin platform built on the Polkadot network. It aims to provide a variety of financial services, including a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets, a staking derivative protocol, and a decentralized exchange. The ACA token serves as the native currency of the Acala network and is used for governance, staking, and liquidity provision. Acala's design allows for seamless interoperability with other blockchains, enabling a wide range of use cases in the broader crypto ecosystem. Its consensus mechanism is based on Polkadot's Nominated Proof-of-Stake (NPoS) model, and its supply and issuance model is designed to be deflationary, with a portion of the transaction fees being burned.
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Acala Token is the utility token that powers the DeFi hub of Polkadot. Incentivizes network nodes to monitor and relay messages to Polkadot. Empowers the community to vote, elect council members, and drive the development of Acala.
For a more in-depth understanding of Acala Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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