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The live Acala Token price today is 0.0004826 USD.ACA market cap is 563,033.330116 USD. Track real-time ACA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Acala Token price today is 0.0004826 USD.ACA market cap is 563,033.330116 USD. Track real-time ACA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Acala Token Price(ACA)

1 ACA to USD Live Price:

$0.0004826
$0.0004826$0.0004826
+0.10%1D
USD
Acala Token (ACA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:43:32 (UTC+8)

Acala Token Market Statistics

Acala Token price today is $ 0.0004826, up 0.10% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0004826 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0004625 - $ 0.0004918 USD
Market Capitalization$ 563.03K USD (rank #1996)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 56.97K
Circulating Supply1.17B ACA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 772.16K USD
All-Time High$ 3.100866505762959 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:43:32

Acala Token Price Today

The live Acala Token (ACA) price today is $ 0.0004826, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0004826 per ACA.

Acala Token currently ranks #1996 by market capitalization at $ 563.03K, with a circulating supply of 1.17B ACA. During the last 24 hours, ACA traded between $ 0.0004625 (low) and $ 0.0004918 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.100866505762959, while the all-time low was $ 0.00054992539082315.

In short-term performance, ACA moved +0.62% in the last hour and +4.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.97K.

Acala Token (ACA) Market Information

No.1996

$ 563.03K
$ 563.03K$ 563.03K

$ 56.97K
$ 56.97K$ 56.97K

$ 772.16K
$ 772.16K$ 772.16K

1.17B
1.17B 1.17B

1,600,000,000
1,600,000,000 1,600,000,000

ACALA

The current Market Cap of Acala Token is $ 563.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.97K. The circulating supply of ACA is 1.17B, with a total supply of 1600000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 772.16K.

Acala Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0004625
$ 0.0004625$ 0.0004625
24H Low
$ 0.0004918
$ 0.0004918$ 0.0004918
24H High

$ 0.0004625
$ 0.0004625$ 0.0004625

$ 0.0004918
$ 0.0004918$ 0.0004918

$ 3.100866505762959
$ 3.100866505762959$ 3.100866505762959

$ 0.00054992539082315
$ 0.00054992539082315$ 0.00054992539082315

+0.62%

+0.10%

+4.03%

+4.03%

About Acala Token

Acala Network (ACA) is a decentralized finance hub and stablecoin platform built on the Polkadot network. It aims to provide a variety of financial services, including a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets, a staking derivative protocol, and a decentralized exchange. The ACA token serves as the native currency of the Acala network and is used for governance, staking, and liquidity provision. Acala's design allows for seamless interoperability with other blockchains, enabling a wide range of use cases in the broader crypto ecosystem. Its consensus mechanism is based on Polkadot's Nominated Proof-of-Stake (NPoS) model, and its supply and issuance model is designed to be deflationary, with a portion of the transaction fees being burned.

Trade Acala Token (ACA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ACA spot and futures markets, compare Acala Token trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ACA/USDT
$0.0004829
$0.0004829$0.0004829
+0.33%
119.08M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Acala Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Acala Token (ACA)

Acala Token is the utility token that powers the DeFi hub of Polkadot. Incentivizes network nodes to monitor and relay messages to Polkadot. Empowers the community to vote, elect council members, and drive the development of Acala.

Acala Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Acala Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Acala Token Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Acala Token (ACA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:43:32 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Acala Token

ACAUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ACA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ACA
ACA
USD
USD

1 ACA = 0.0004826 USD