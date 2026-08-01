Acala Token Price Today

The live Acala Token (ACA) price today is $ 0.0004826, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0004826 per ACA.

Acala Token currently ranks #1996 by market capitalization at $ 563.03K, with a circulating supply of 1.17B ACA. During the last 24 hours, ACA traded between $ 0.0004625 (low) and $ 0.0004918 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.100866505762959, while the all-time low was $ 0.00054992539082315.

In short-term performance, ACA moved +0.62% in the last hour and +4.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.97K.

Acala Token (ACA) Market Information

Rank No.1996 Market Cap $ 563.03K$ 563.03K $ 563.03K Volume (24H) $ 56.97K$ 56.97K $ 56.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 772.16K$ 772.16K $ 772.16K Circulation Supply 1.17B 1.17B 1.17B Total Supply 1,600,000,000 1,600,000,000 1,600,000,000 Public Blockchain ACALA

The current Market Cap of Acala Token is $ 563.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.97K. The circulating supply of ACA is 1.17B, with a total supply of 1600000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 772.16K.