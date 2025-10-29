The live Overlay Protocol price today is 0.07989 USD. Track real-time OVL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OVL price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Overlay Protocol price today is 0.07989 USD. Track real-time OVL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OVL price trend easily at MEXC now.

Overlay Protocol Logo

Overlay Protocol Price(OVL)

1 OVL to USD Live Price:

$0.07988
$0.07988$0.07988
-1.30%1D
USD
Overlay Protocol (OVL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:20:23 (UTC+8)

Overlay Protocol (OVL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.07688
$ 0.07688$ 0.07688
24H Low
$ 0.08733
$ 0.08733$ 0.08733
24H High

$ 0.07688
$ 0.07688$ 0.07688

$ 0.08733
$ 0.08733$ 0.08733

$ 0.7841389069548613
$ 0.7841389069548613$ 0.7841389069548613

$ 0.10678946055291266
$ 0.10678946055291266$ 0.10678946055291266

+1.02%

-1.30%

-14.66%

-14.66%

Overlay Protocol (OVL) real-time price is $ 0.07989. Over the past 24 hours, OVL traded between a low of $ 0.07688 and a high of $ 0.08733, showing active market volatility. OVL's all-time high price is $ 0.7841389069548613, while its all-time low price is $ 0.10678946055291266.

In terms of short-term performance, OVL has changed by +1.02% over the past hour, -1.30% over 24 hours, and -14.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Overlay Protocol (OVL) Market Information

No.2042

$ 871.87K
$ 871.87K$ 871.87K

$ 56.96K
$ 56.96K$ 56.96K

$ 7.99M
$ 7.99M$ 7.99M

10.91M
10.91M 10.91M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

88,871,915.39447941
88,871,915.39447941 88,871,915.39447941

10.91%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Overlay Protocol is $ 871.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.96K. The circulating supply of OVL is 10.91M, with a total supply of 88871915.39447941. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.99M.

Overlay Protocol (OVL) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Overlay Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0010521-1.30%
30 Days$ -0.12011-60.06%
60 Days$ -0.06211-43.74%
90 Days$ -0.09011-53.01%
Overlay Protocol Price Change Today

Today, OVL recorded a change of $ -0.0010521 (-1.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Overlay Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.12011 (-60.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Overlay Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OVL saw a change of $ -0.06211 (-43.74%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Overlay Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.09011 (-53.01%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Overlay Protocol (OVL)?

Check out the Overlay Protocol Price History page now.

What is Overlay Protocol (OVL)

Overlay is building the first decentralized data derivatives protocol. This makes real-world metrics tradable — from ETH burn to Twitch stats, CS2 skins, temperature, and even adult content trends — all on-chain and counterparty-free. Overlay utilizes a dynamic mint/burn model built around the $OVL token to enable counterparty-free trades, eliminating traditional limitations of two-sided liquidity required for similar product classes in the past. With this model, the liquidity problem besetting long-tail assets and exotic markets is solved.

Overlay Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Overlay Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OVL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Overlay Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Overlay Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Overlay Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Overlay Protocol (OVL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Overlay Protocol (OVL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Overlay Protocol.

Check the Overlay Protocol price prediction now!

Overlay Protocol (OVL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Overlay Protocol (OVL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OVL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Overlay Protocol (OVL)

Looking for how to buy Overlay Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Overlay Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OVL to Local Currencies

1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to VND
2,102.30535
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to AUD
A$0.1214328
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to GBP
0.0599175
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to EUR
0.0687054
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to USD
$0.07989
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to MYR
RM0.3339402
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to TRY
3.3521844
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to JPY
¥12.14328
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to ARS
ARS$114.7843542
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to RUB
6.3912
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to INR
7.0574826
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to IDR
Rp1,331.4994674
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to PHP
4.6911408
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to EGP
￡E.3.7779981
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to BRL
R$0.4274115
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to CAD
C$0.1110471
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to BDT
9.7649547
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to NGN
115.9499493
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to COP
$312.0703125
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to ZAR
R.1.3733091
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to UAH
3.3593745
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to TZS
T.Sh.196.28973
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to VES
Bs17.49591
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to CLP
$75.17649
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to PKR
Rs22.5545448
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to KZT
42.2250606
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to THB
฿2.5868382
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to TWD
NT$2.4486285
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to AED
د.إ0.2931963
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to CHF
Fr0.0631131
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to HKD
HK$0.6207453
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to AMD
֏30.573903
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to MAD
.د.م0.7365858
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to MXN
$1.4755683
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to SAR
ريال0.2995875
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to ETB
Br12.215181
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to KES
KSh10.3225869
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to JOD
د.أ0.05664201
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to PLN
0.2915985
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to RON
лв0.3499182
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to SEK
kr0.750966
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to BGN
лв0.1342152
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to HUF
Ft26.7367863
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to CZK
1.67769
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to KWD
د.ك0.02444634
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to ILS
0.2596425
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to BOB
Bs0.551241
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to AZN
0.135813
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to TJS
SM0.734988
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to GEL
0.2173008
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to AOA
Kz73.2263751
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to BHD
.د.ب0.03003864
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to BMD
$0.07989
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to DKK
kr0.5136927
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to HNL
L2.0987103
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to MUR
3.6357939
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to NAD
$1.3669179
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to NOK
kr0.7996989
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to NZD
$0.1382097
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to PAB
B/.0.07989
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to PGK
K0.3403314
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to QAR
ر.ق0.2907996
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to RSD
дин.8.0720856
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to UZS
soʻm962.5298991
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to ALL
L6.6436524
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to ANG
ƒ0.1430031
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to AWG
ƒ0.1430031
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to BBD
$0.15978
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to BAM
KM0.1342152
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to BIF
Fr236.31462
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to BND
$0.1030581
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to BSD
$0.07989
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to JMD
$12.7656231
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to KHR
320.8430334
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to KMF
Fr33.79347
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to LAK
1,736.7390957
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to LKR
රු24.3193149
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to MDL
L1.3549344
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to MGA
Ar358.250727
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to MOP
P0.63912
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to MVR
1.222317
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to MWK
MK138.6978279
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to MZN
MT5.1057699
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to NPR
रु11.2676856
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to PYG
566.57988
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to RWF
Fr115.92039
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to SBD
$0.6574947
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to SCR
1.102482
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to SRD
$3.0869496
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to SVC
$0.6982386
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to SZL
L1.3669179
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to TMT
m0.2804139
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to TND
د.ت0.23455704
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to TTD
$0.5408553
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to UGX
Sh278.33676
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to XAF
Fr45.13785
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to XCD
$0.215703
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to XOF
Fr45.13785
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to XPF
Fr8.14878
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to BWP
P1.0633359
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to BZD
$0.1605789
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to CVE
$7.573572
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to DJF
Fr14.14053
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to DOP
$5.1273402
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to DZD
د.ج10.3425594
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to FJD
$0.1805514
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to GNF
Fr694.64355
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to GTQ
Q0.6111585
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to GYD
$16.712988
1 Overlay Protocol(OVL) to ISK
kr9.90636

For a more in-depth understanding of Overlay Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Overlay Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Overlay Protocol

How much is Overlay Protocol (OVL) worth today?
The live OVL price in USD is 0.07989 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current OVL to USD price?
The current price of OVL to USD is $ 0.07989. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Overlay Protocol?
The market cap for OVL is $ 871.87K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of OVL?
The circulating supply of OVL is 10.91M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OVL?
OVL achieved an ATH price of 0.7841389069548613 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OVL?
OVL saw an ATL price of 0.10678946055291266 USD.
What is the trading volume of OVL?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OVL is $ 56.96K USD.
Will OVL go higher this year?
OVL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OVL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Overlay Protocol (OVL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

