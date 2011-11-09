Litecoin Price Today

The live Litecoin (LTC) price today is $ 50.67, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current LTC to USD conversion rate is $ 50.67 per LTC.

Litecoin currently ranks #25 by market capitalization at $ 3.92B, with a circulating supply of 77.28M LTC. During the last 24 hours, LTC traded between $ 50.33 (low) and $ 52.97 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 412.96014112, while the all-time low was $ 1.1137399673461914.

In short-term performance, LTC moved -0.38% in the last hour and +13.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.89M.

Litecoin (LTC) Market Information

Rank No.25 Market Cap $ 3.92B$ 3.92B $ 3.92B Volume (24H) $ 5.89M$ 5.89M $ 5.89M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.26B$ 4.26B $ 4.26B Circulation Supply 77.28M 77.28M 77.28M Max Supply 84,000,000 84,000,000 84,000,000 Total Supply 84,000,000 84,000,000 84,000,000 Circulation Rate 92.00% Market Share 0.15% Issue Date 2011-11-09 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 4.3$ 4.3 $ 4.3 Public Blockchain LTC

The current Market Cap of Litecoin is $ 3.92B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.89M. The circulating supply of LTC is 77.28M, with a total supply of 84000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.26B.