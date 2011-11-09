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The live Litecoin price today is 50.67 USD.LTC market cap is 3,915,828,370.5024933045 USD. Track real-time LTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Litecoin price today is 50.67 USD.LTC market cap is 3,915,828,370.5024933045 USD. Track real-time LTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Litecoin Price(LTC)

1 LTC to USD Live Price:

$50.7
$50.7$50.7
-0.93%1D
USD
Litecoin (LTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:35:33 (UTC+8)

Litecoin Market Statistics

Litecoin price today is $ 50.67, down 0.93% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 50.67 USD
24-Hour Range$ 50.33 - $ 52.97 USD
Market Capitalization$ 3.92B USD (rank #25)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 5.89M
Circulating Supply77.28M LTC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (92.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 4.26B USD
All-Time High$ 412.96014112 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:35:33

Litecoin Price Today

The live Litecoin (LTC) price today is $ 50.67, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current LTC to USD conversion rate is $ 50.67 per LTC.

Litecoin currently ranks #25 by market capitalization at $ 3.92B, with a circulating supply of 77.28M LTC. During the last 24 hours, LTC traded between $ 50.33 (low) and $ 52.97 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 412.96014112, while the all-time low was $ 1.1137399673461914.

In short-term performance, LTC moved -0.38% in the last hour and +13.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.89M.

Litecoin (LTC) Market Information

No.25

$ 3.92B
$ 3.92B$ 3.92B

$ 5.89M
$ 5.89M$ 5.89M

$ 4.26B
$ 4.26B$ 4.26B

77.28M
77.28M 77.28M

84,000,000
84,000,000 84,000,000

84,000,000
84,000,000 84,000,000

92.00%

0.15%

2011-11-09 00:00:00

$ 4.3
$ 4.3$ 4.3

LTC

The current Market Cap of Litecoin is $ 3.92B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.89M. The circulating supply of LTC is 77.28M, with a total supply of 84000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.26B.

Litecoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 50.33
$ 50.33$ 50.33
24H Low
$ 52.97
$ 52.97$ 52.97
24H High

$ 50.33
$ 50.33$ 50.33

$ 52.97
$ 52.97$ 52.97

$ 412.96014112
$ 412.96014112$ 412.96014112

$ 1.1137399673461914
$ 1.1137399673461914$ 1.1137399673461914

-0.38%

-0.92%

+13.73%

+13.73%

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 by Charlie Lee, a former Google engineer. It was developed as a "lite" version of Bitcoin, with the intention of improving upon some of Bitcoin's perceived limitations. Litecoin offers faster transaction confirmation times and a different hashing algorithm (scrypt, instead of SHA-256). It is often used for smaller, everyday transactions due to its faster block generation time, and it has a maximum supply limit of 84 million coins, four times that of Bitcoin. As one of the earliest altcoins, Litecoin has established a significant presence in the cryptocurrency market and is commonly used for transactions, remittances, and as a store of value.

Trade Litecoin (LTC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live LTC spot and futures markets, compare Litecoin trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LTC/USDT
$50.66
$50.66$50.66
-0.91%
114.23K (USDT)
LTC/USDC
$50.7
$50.7$50.7
-0.86%
1.20K (USDT)
LTC/BTC
$0.000643
$0.000643$0.000643
-0.09%
217.32 (USDT)
LTC/USD1
$50.68
$50.68$50.68
-1.05%
1.10K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Litecoin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities.

Litecoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Litecoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Litecoin Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Litecoin (LTC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:35:33 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Litecoin

LTCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on LTC with leverage. Explore LTCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LTC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LTC
LTC
USD
USD

1 LTC = 50.67 USD