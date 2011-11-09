Litecoin Price(LTC)
Litecoin price today is $ 50.67, down 0.93% in the last 24 hours.
The live Litecoin (LTC) price today is $ 50.67, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current LTC to USD conversion rate is $ 50.67 per LTC.
Litecoin currently ranks #25 by market capitalization at $ 3.92B, with a circulating supply of 77.28M LTC. During the last 24 hours, LTC traded between $ 50.33 (low) and $ 52.97 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 412.96014112, while the all-time low was $ 1.1137399673461914.
In short-term performance, LTC moved -0.38% in the last hour and +13.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.89M.
No.25
92.00%
0.15%
2011-11-09 00:00:00
LTC
The current Market Cap of Litecoin is $ 3.92B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.89M. The circulating supply of LTC is 77.28M, with a total supply of 84000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.26B.
-0.38%
-0.92%
+13.73%
+13.73%
Litecoin (LTC) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 by Charlie Lee, a former Google engineer. It was developed as a "lite" version of Bitcoin, with the intention of improving upon some of Bitcoin's perceived limitations. Litecoin offers faster transaction confirmation times and a different hashing algorithm (scrypt, instead of SHA-256). It is often used for smaller, everyday transactions due to its faster block generation time, and it has a maximum supply limit of 84 million coins, four times that of Bitcoin. As one of the earliest altcoins, Litecoin has established a significant presence in the cryptocurrency market and is commonly used for transactions, remittances, and as a store of value.
Explore live LTC spot and futures markets, compare Litecoin trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Litecoin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities.
For a more in-depth understanding of Litecoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on LTC with leverage. Explore LTCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.