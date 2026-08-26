Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live SHIBAINU price today is 0.000005316 USD.SHIB market cap is 3,132,416,822.34398020879088148 USD. Track real-time SHIB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SHIBAINU price today is 0.000005316 USD.SHIB market cap is 3,132,416,822.34398020879088148 USD. Track real-time SHIB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About SHIB

SHIB Price Info

What is SHIB

SHIB Whitepaper

SHIB Official Website

SHIB Tokenomics

SHIB Price Forecast

SHIB History

SHIB Buying Guide

SHIB-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SHIB Spot

SHIB USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

SHIBAINU Logo

SHIBAINU Price(SHIB)

1 SHIB to USD Live Price:

$0.000005316
$0.000005316$0.000005316
-2.93%1D
USD
SHIBAINU (SHIB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:44:12 (UTC+8)

SHIBAINU Market Statistics

SHIBAINU price today is $ 0.000005316, down 2.93% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.000005316 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000005183 - $ 0.00000575 USD
Market Capitalization$ 3.13B USD (rank #28)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 2.87M
Circulating Supply589.24T SHIB of 100,000,000,000 max supply (99.94%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 3.13B USD
All-Time High$ 0.00008845081426719 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:44:12

SHIBAINU Price Today

The live SHIBAINU (SHIB) price today is $ 0.000005316, with a 2.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000005316 per SHIB.

SHIBAINU currently ranks #28 by market capitalization at $ 3.13B, with a circulating supply of 589.24T SHIB. During the last 24 hours, SHIB traded between $ 0.000005183 (low) and $ 0.00000575 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00008845081426719, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000000008164606.

In short-term performance, SHIB moved +0.70% in the last hour and +21.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.87M.

SHIBAINU (SHIB) Market Information

No.28

$ 3.13B
$ 3.13B$ 3.13B

$ 2.87M
$ 2.87M$ 2.87M

$ 3.13B
$ 3.13B$ 3.13B

589.24T
589.24T 589.24T

589,552,695,333,683
589,552,695,333,683 589,552,695,333,683

589,499,846,110,164.07259757
589,499,846,110,164.07259757 589,499,846,110,164.07259757

99.94%

0.13%

ETH

The current Market Cap of SHIBAINU is $ 3.13B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.87M. The circulating supply of SHIB is 589.24T, with a total supply of 589499846110164.07259757. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.13B.

SHIBAINU Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000005183
$ 0.000005183$ 0.000005183
24H Low
$ 0.00000575
$ 0.00000575$ 0.00000575
24H High

$ 0.000005183
$ 0.000005183$ 0.000005183

$ 0.00000575
$ 0.00000575$ 0.00000575

$ 0.00008845081426719
$ 0.00008845081426719$ 0.00008845081426719

$ 0.00000000008164606
$ 0.00000000008164606$ 0.00000000008164606

+0.70%

-2.93%

+21.12%

+21.12%

About SHIBAINU

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that was created in August 2020, inspired by Dogecoin. It is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, with its primary purpose being to serve as a fun, satirical version of Bitcoin. SHIB is often referred to as a "meme coin" due to its logo featuring a Shiba Inu dog from the "Doge" meme. The token's supply is capped at one quadrillion, with half of the total supply locked in Uniswap and the remaining half burned to Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin. SHIB does not offer any distinctive technological features, but it has gained popularity and attention within the crypto community due to its vibrant ecosystem and the widespread use of its meme-inspired imagery.

Trade SHIBAINU (SHIB) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SHIB spot and futures markets, compare SHIBAINU trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SHIB/USDT
$0.000005315
$0.000005315$0.000005315
-2.86%
523.18B (USDT)
SHIB/USDC
$0.000005314
$0.000005314$0.000005314
-2.86%
4.46B (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SHIBAINU: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SHIBAINU (SHIB)

Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.

SHIBAINU Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SHIBAINU, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SHIBAINU Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About SHIBAINU (SHIB)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:44:12 (UTC+8)

Explore More about SHIBAINU

SHIBUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SHIB with leverage. Explore SHIBUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1465
$0.1465$0.1465

+388.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1644
$1.1644$1.1644

+1,064.40%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008190
$0.008190$0.008190

+6.65%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7033
$0.7033$0.7033

-4.85%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4628
$2.4628$2.4628

-5.27%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1644
$1.1644$1.1644

+1,064.40%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1465
$0.1465$0.1465

+388.33%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.043696
$0.043696$0.043696

+55.00%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0182516
$0.0182516$0.0182516

+11.58%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0006602
$0.0006602$0.0006602

+6.39%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SHIB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SHIB
SHIB
USD
USD

1 SHIB = 0.000005316 USD