SHIBAINU Price Today

The live SHIBAINU (SHIB) price today is $ 0.000005316, with a 2.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000005316 per SHIB.

SHIBAINU currently ranks #28 by market capitalization at $ 3.13B, with a circulating supply of 589.24T SHIB. During the last 24 hours, SHIB traded between $ 0.000005183 (low) and $ 0.00000575 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00008845081426719, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000000008164606.

In short-term performance, SHIB moved +0.70% in the last hour and +21.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.87M.

SHIBAINU (SHIB) Market Information

Rank No.28 Market Cap $ 3.13B$ 3.13B $ 3.13B Volume (24H) $ 2.87M$ 2.87M $ 2.87M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.13B$ 3.13B $ 3.13B Circulation Supply 589.24T 589.24T 589.24T Max Supply 589,552,695,333,683 589,552,695,333,683 589,552,695,333,683 Total Supply 589,499,846,110,164.07259757 589,499,846,110,164.07259757 589,499,846,110,164.07259757 Circulation Rate 99.94% Market Share 0.13% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of SHIBAINU is $ 3.13B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.87M. The circulating supply of SHIB is 589.24T, with a total supply of 589499846110164.07259757. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.13B.