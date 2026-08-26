SHIBAINU Price(SHIB)
SHIBAINU price today is $ 0.000005316, down 2.93% in the last 24 hours.
The live SHIBAINU (SHIB) price today is $ 0.000005316, with a 2.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000005316 per SHIB.
SHIBAINU currently ranks #28 by market capitalization at $ 3.13B, with a circulating supply of 589.24T SHIB. During the last 24 hours, SHIB traded between $ 0.000005183 (low) and $ 0.00000575 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00008845081426719, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000000008164606.
In short-term performance, SHIB moved +0.70% in the last hour and +21.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.87M.
No.28
99.94%
0.13%
ETH
The current Market Cap of SHIBAINU is $ 3.13B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.87M. The circulating supply of SHIB is 589.24T, with a total supply of 589499846110164.07259757. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.13B.
+0.70%
-2.93%
+21.12%
+21.12%
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that was created in August 2020, inspired by Dogecoin. It is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, with its primary purpose being to serve as a fun, satirical version of Bitcoin. SHIB is often referred to as a "meme coin" due to its logo featuring a Shiba Inu dog from the "Doge" meme. The token's supply is capped at one quadrillion, with half of the total supply locked in Uniswap and the remaining half burned to Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin. SHIB does not offer any distinctive technological features, but it has gained popularity and attention within the crypto community due to its vibrant ecosystem and the widespread use of its meme-inspired imagery.
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Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.
For a more in-depth understanding of SHIBAINU, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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