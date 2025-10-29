The live Xeleb Protocol price today is 0.03023 USD. Track real-time XCX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XCX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Xeleb Protocol price today is 0.03023 USD. Track real-time XCX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XCX price trend easily at MEXC now.

Xeleb Protocol Logo

Xeleb Protocol Price(XCX)

1 XCX to USD Live Price:

$0.03023
$0.03023
+0.36%1D
USD
Xeleb Protocol (XCX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:34:20 (UTC+8)

Xeleb Protocol (XCX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0299
$ 0.0299
24H Low
$ 0.03715
$ 0.03715
24H High

$ 0.0299
$ 0.0299

$ 0.03715
$ 0.03715

$ 0.09145411179261065
$ 0.09145411179261065

$ 0.029927374357583258
$ 0.029927374357583258

+0.39%

+0.36%

-19.35%

-19.35%

Xeleb Protocol (XCX) real-time price is $ 0.03023. Over the past 24 hours, XCX traded between a low of $ 0.0299 and a high of $ 0.03715, showing active market volatility. XCX's all-time high price is $ 0.09145411179261065, while its all-time low price is $ 0.029927374357583258.

In terms of short-term performance, XCX has changed by +0.39% over the past hour, +0.36% over 24 hours, and -19.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Xeleb Protocol (XCX) Market Information

No.1563

$ 3.27M
$ 3.27M

$ 250.87K
$ 250.87K

$ 30.23M
$ 30.23M

108.30M
108.30M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

999,905,492.8507012
999,905,492.8507012

10.83%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Xeleb Protocol is $ 3.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 250.87K. The circulating supply of XCX is 108.30M, with a total supply of 999905492.8507012. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.23M.

Xeleb Protocol (XCX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Xeleb Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0001084+0.36%
30 Days$ -0.03089-50.54%
60 Days$ -0.01386-31.44%
90 Days$ +0.01023+51.15%
Xeleb Protocol Price Change Today

Today, XCX recorded a change of $ +0.0001084 (+0.36%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Xeleb Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.03089 (-50.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Xeleb Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XCX saw a change of $ -0.01386 (-31.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Xeleb Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01023 (+51.15%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Xeleb Protocol (XCX)?

Check out the Xeleb Protocol Price History page now.

What is Xeleb Protocol (XCX)

Xeleb – The AI Agent Influencer Hub where AI delivers Real Utility. Xeleb is a next-generation platform empowering individuals and businesses to create, own, and monetize AI agents with real-world applications. By combining AI and Web3, Xeleb enables tokenized agent ownership, utility-driven interactions, and community-led growth. Our mission is to bridge the gap between AI innovation and the creator economy — turning everyday users into builders and beneficiaries of AI-powered value.

Xeleb Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Xeleb Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XCX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Xeleb Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Xeleb Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Xeleb Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Xeleb Protocol (XCX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Xeleb Protocol (XCX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Xeleb Protocol.

Check the Xeleb Protocol price prediction now!

Xeleb Protocol (XCX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Xeleb Protocol (XCX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XCX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Xeleb Protocol (XCX)

Looking for how to buy Xeleb Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Xeleb Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XCX to Local Currencies

1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to VND
795.50245
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to AUD
A$0.0459496
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to GBP
0.0226725
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to EUR
0.0259978
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to USD
$0.03023
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to MYR
RM0.1263614
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to TRY
1.2684508
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to JPY
¥4.59496
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to ARS
ARS$43.4338594
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to RUB
2.4184
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to INR
2.6705182
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to IDR
Rp503.8331318
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to PHP
1.7751056
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to EGP
￡E.1.4295767
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to BRL
R$0.1617305
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to CAD
C$0.0420197
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to BDT
3.6950129
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to NGN
43.8749151
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to COP
$118.0859375
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to ZAR
R.0.5196537
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to UAH
1.2711715
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to TZS
T.Sh.74.27511
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to VES
Bs6.62037
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to CLP
$28.44643
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to PKR
Rs8.5345336
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to KZT
15.9777642
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to THB
฿0.9788474
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to TWD
NT$0.9265495
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to AED
د.إ0.1109441
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to CHF
Fr0.0238817
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to HKD
HK$0.2348871
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to AMD
֏11.569021
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to MAD
.د.م0.2787206
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to MXN
$0.5583481
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to SAR
ريال0.1133625
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to ETB
Br4.622167
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to KES
KSh3.9060183
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to JOD
د.أ0.02143307
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to PLN
0.1103395
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to RON
лв0.1324074
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to SEK
kr0.284162
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to BGN
лв0.0507864
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to HUF
Ft10.1170741
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to CZK
0.63483
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to KWD
د.ك0.00925038
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to ILS
0.0982475
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to BOB
Bs0.208587
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to AZN
0.051391
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to TJS
SM0.278116
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to GEL
0.0822256
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to AOA
Kz27.7085157
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to BHD
.د.ب0.01136648
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to BMD
$0.03023
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to DKK
kr0.1943789
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to HNL
L0.7941421
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to MUR
1.3757673
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to NAD
$0.5172353
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to NOK
kr0.3026023
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to NZD
$0.0522979
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to PAB
B/.0.03023
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to PGK
K0.1287798
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to QAR
ر.ق0.1100372
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to RSD
дин.3.0544392
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to UZS
soʻm364.2167837
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to ALL
L2.5139268
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to ANG
ƒ0.0541117
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to AWG
ƒ0.0541117
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to BBD
$0.06046
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to BAM
KM0.0507864
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to BIF
Fr89.42034
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to BND
$0.0389967
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to BSD
$0.03023
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to JMD
$4.8304517
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to KHR
121.4054938
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to KMF
Fr12.78729
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to LAK
657.1738999
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to LKR
රු9.2023143
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to MDL
L0.5127008
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to MGA
Ar135.560389
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to MOP
P0.24184
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to MVR
0.462519
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to MWK
MK52.4826053
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to MZN
MT1.9319993
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to NPR
रु4.2636392
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to PYG
214.39116
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to RWF
Fr43.86373
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to SBD
$0.2487929
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to SCR
0.417174
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to SRD
$1.1680872
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to SVC
$0.2642102
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to SZL
L0.5172353
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to TMT
m0.1061073
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to TND
د.ت0.08875528
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to TTD
$0.2046571
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to UGX
Sh105.32132
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to XAF
Fr17.07995
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to XCD
$0.081621
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to XOF
Fr17.07995
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to XPF
Fr3.08346
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to BWP
P0.4023613
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to BZD
$0.0607623
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to CVE
$2.865804
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to DJF
Fr5.35071
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to DOP
$1.9401614
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to DZD
د.ج3.9135758
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to FJD
$0.0683198
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to GNF
Fr262.84985
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to GTQ
Q0.2312595
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to GYD
$6.324116
1 Xeleb Protocol(XCX) to ISK
kr3.74852

Xeleb Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Xeleb Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Xeleb Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Xeleb Protocol

How much is Xeleb Protocol (XCX) worth today?
The live XCX price in USD is 0.03023 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XCX to USD price?
The current price of XCX to USD is $ 0.03023. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Xeleb Protocol?
The market cap for XCX is $ 3.27M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XCX?
The circulating supply of XCX is 108.30M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XCX?
XCX achieved an ATH price of 0.09145411179261065 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XCX?
XCX saw an ATL price of 0.029927374357583258 USD.
What is the trading volume of XCX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XCX is $ 250.87K USD.
Will XCX go higher this year?
XCX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XCX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XCX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XCX
XCX
USD
USD

1 XCX = 0.03023 USD

Trade XCX

XCX/USDT
$0.03023
$0.03023
+0.43%

$111,718.38

$3,954.97

$0.02990

$196.25

$3.0281

$3,954.97

$111,718.38

$196.25

$2.6150

$0.19654

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.7604

$0.00000000000031530

$0.00632

$0.00001520

$0.000000000000000000000150

