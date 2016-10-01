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The live Zcash price today is 774.96 USD.ZEC market cap is 12,947,935,132.030598208 USD. Track real-time ZEC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Zcash price today is 774.96 USD.ZEC market cap is 12,947,935,132.030598208 USD. Track real-time ZEC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Zcash Price(ZEC)

1 ZEC to USD Live Price:

$774.96
$774.96$774.96
-5.25%1D
USD
Zcash (ZEC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:33:59 (UTC+8)

Zcash Market Statistics

Zcash price today is $ 774.96, down 5.25% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 774.96 USD
24-Hour Range$ 752.66 - $ 866.97 USD
Market Capitalization$ 12.95B USD (rank #12)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 9.97M
Circulating Supply16.71M ZEC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (79.56%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 16.27B USD
All-Time High$ 5,941.7998046875 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:33:59

Zcash Price Today

The live Zcash (ZEC) price today is $ 774.96, with a 5.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEC to USD conversion rate is $ 774.96 per ZEC.

Zcash currently ranks #12 by market capitalization at $ 12.95B, with a circulating supply of 16.71M ZEC. During the last 24 hours, ZEC traded between $ 752.66 (low) and $ 866.97 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,941.7998046875, while the all-time low was $ 15.96914388442235.

In short-term performance, ZEC moved -0.71% in the last hour and +53.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.97M.

Zcash (ZEC) Market Information

No.12

$ 12.95B
$ 12.95B$ 12.95B

$ 9.97M
$ 9.97M$ 9.97M

$ 16.27B
$ 16.27B$ 16.27B

16.71M
16.71M 16.71M

21,000,000
21,000,000 21,000,000

16,707,875.4155448
16,707,875.4155448 16,707,875.4155448

79.56%

0.35%

2016-10-01 00:00:00

ZEC

The current Market Cap of Zcash is $ 12.95B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.97M. The circulating supply of ZEC is 16.71M, with a total supply of 16707875.4155448. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.27B.

Zcash Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 752.66
$ 752.66$ 752.66
24H Low
$ 866.97
$ 866.97$ 866.97
24H High

$ 752.66
$ 752.66$ 752.66

$ 866.97
$ 866.97$ 866.97

$ 5,941.7998046875
$ 5,941.7998046875$ 5,941.7998046875

$ 15.96914388442235
$ 15.96914388442235$ 15.96914388442235

-0.71%

-5.25%

+53.16%

+53.16%

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that leverages zero-knowledge proof cryptography to provide enhanced privacy for its users. Launched in 2016, ZEC was designed to offer the same functionality as Bitcoin but with the added feature of optional anonymity. Transactions can be "transparent" and similar to bitcoin transactions, or they can be "shielded" and encrypted by a zero-knowledge proof called zk-SNARKs. This allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved in transactions. Zcash's use cases primarily revolve around providing privacy-centric transactions and value storage. Its supply model is similar to Bitcoin's, with a total supply cap of 21 million ZEC.

Trade Zcash (ZEC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ZEC spot and futures markets, compare Zcash trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZEC/USDT
$775.39
$775.39$775.39
-5.14%
12.18K (USDT)
ZEC/USDC
$774.55
$774.55$774.55
-5.22%
242.48 (USDT)
ZEC/USD1
$775.23
$775.23$775.23
-4.79%
65.51 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Zcash: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash is a cryptocurrency that grew out of the Zerocoin project, aimed at improving anonymity for Bitcoin users. The Zerocoin protocol was initially improved and transformed into Zerocash, which thus yielded the Zcash cryptocurrency in 2016. The founder and CEO of Zcash is Zooko Wilcox-O'Hearn. Its founding team includes cryptographer Matthew D. Green from Johns Hopkins University. Roger Ver was one of Zcash's initial investors.

Zcash Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zcash, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Zcash Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Zcash (ZEC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:33:59 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Zcash

ZECUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ZEC with leverage. Explore ZECUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ZEC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZEC
ZEC
USD
USD

1 ZEC = 774.96 USD