Zcash Price Today

The live Zcash (ZEC) price today is $ 774.96, with a 5.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEC to USD conversion rate is $ 774.96 per ZEC.

Zcash currently ranks #12 by market capitalization at $ 12.95B, with a circulating supply of 16.71M ZEC. During the last 24 hours, ZEC traded between $ 752.66 (low) and $ 866.97 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,941.7998046875, while the all-time low was $ 15.96914388442235.

In short-term performance, ZEC moved -0.71% in the last hour and +53.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.97M.

Zcash (ZEC) Market Information

Rank No.12 Market Cap $ 12.95B$ 12.95B $ 12.95B Volume (24H) $ 9.97M$ 9.97M $ 9.97M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.27B$ 16.27B $ 16.27B Circulation Supply 16.71M 16.71M 16.71M Max Supply 21,000,000 21,000,000 21,000,000 Total Supply 16,707,875.4155448 16,707,875.4155448 16,707,875.4155448 Circulation Rate 79.56% Market Share 0.35% Issue Date 2016-10-01 00:00:00 Public Blockchain ZEC

The current Market Cap of Zcash is $ 12.95B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.97M. The circulating supply of ZEC is 16.71M, with a total supply of 16707875.4155448. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.27B.