Zcash Price(ZEC)
Zcash price today is $ 774.96, down 5.25% in the last 24 hours.
The live Zcash (ZEC) price today is $ 774.96, with a 5.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEC to USD conversion rate is $ 774.96 per ZEC.
Zcash currently ranks #12 by market capitalization at $ 12.95B, with a circulating supply of 16.71M ZEC. During the last 24 hours, ZEC traded between $ 752.66 (low) and $ 866.97 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,941.7998046875, while the all-time low was $ 15.96914388442235.
In short-term performance, ZEC moved -0.71% in the last hour and +53.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.97M.
No.12
79.56%
0.35%
2016-10-01 00:00:00
ZEC
The current Market Cap of Zcash is $ 12.95B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.97M. The circulating supply of ZEC is 16.71M, with a total supply of 16707875.4155448. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.27B.
-0.71%
-5.25%
+53.16%
+53.16%
Zcash (ZEC) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that leverages zero-knowledge proof cryptography to provide enhanced privacy for its users. Launched in 2016, ZEC was designed to offer the same functionality as Bitcoin but with the added feature of optional anonymity. Transactions can be "transparent" and similar to bitcoin transactions, or they can be "shielded" and encrypted by a zero-knowledge proof called zk-SNARKs. This allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved in transactions. Zcash's use cases primarily revolve around providing privacy-centric transactions and value storage. Its supply model is similar to Bitcoin's, with a total supply cap of 21 million ZEC.
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Zcash is a cryptocurrency that grew out of the Zerocoin project, aimed at improving anonymity for Bitcoin users. The Zerocoin protocol was initially improved and transformed into Zerocash, which thus yielded the Zcash cryptocurrency in 2016. The founder and CEO of Zcash is Zooko Wilcox-O'Hearn. Its founding team includes cryptographer Matthew D. Green from Johns Hopkins University. Roger Ver was one of Zcash's initial investors.
For a more in-depth understanding of Zcash, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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