ENS Price Today

The live ENS (ENS) price today is $ 5.784, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current ENS to USD conversion rate is $ 5.784 per ENS.

ENS currently ranks #132 by market capitalization at $ 233.72M, with a circulating supply of 40.41M ENS. During the last 24 hours, ENS traded between $ 5.703 (low) and $ 6.051 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 85.687450263169283, while the all-time low was $ 4.302666840878094.

In short-term performance, ENS moved -1.18% in the last hour and +49.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 97.63K.

ENS (ENS) Market Information

Rank No.132 Market Cap $ 233.72M$ 233.72M $ 233.72M Volume (24H) $ 97.63K$ 97.63K $ 97.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 578.40M$ 578.40M $ 578.40M Circulation Supply 40.41M 40.41M 40.41M Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2021-11-09 00:00:00 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of ENS is $ 233.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 97.63K. The circulating supply of ENS is 40.41M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 578.40M.