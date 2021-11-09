Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live ENS price today is 5.784 USD.ENS market cap is 233,723,616.26984914032 USD. Track real-time ENS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ENS price today is 5.784 USD.ENS market cap is 233,723,616.26984914032 USD. Track real-time ENS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About ENS

ENS Price Info

What is ENS

ENS Whitepaper

ENS Official Website

ENS Tokenomics

ENS Price Forecast

ENS History

ENS Buying Guide

ENS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ENS Spot

ENS USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ENS Logo

ENS Price(ENS)

1 ENS to USD Live Price:

$5.784
$5.784$5.784
-0.20%1D
USD
ENS (ENS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:58:00 (UTC+8)

ENS Market Statistics

ENS price today is $ 5.784, down 0.20% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 5.784 USD
24-Hour Range$ 5.703 - $ 6.051 USD
Market Capitalization$ 233.72M USD (rank #132)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 97.63K
Circulating Supply40.41M ENS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 578.40M USD
All-Time High$ 85.687450263169283 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:58:00

ENS Price Today

The live ENS (ENS) price today is $ 5.784, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current ENS to USD conversion rate is $ 5.784 per ENS.

ENS currently ranks #132 by market capitalization at $ 233.72M, with a circulating supply of 40.41M ENS. During the last 24 hours, ENS traded between $ 5.703 (low) and $ 6.051 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 85.687450263169283, while the all-time low was $ 4.302666840878094.

In short-term performance, ENS moved -1.18% in the last hour and +49.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 97.63K.

ENS (ENS) Market Information

No.132

$ 233.72M
$ 233.72M$ 233.72M

$ 97.63K
$ 97.63K$ 97.63K

$ 578.40M
$ 578.40M$ 578.40M

40.41M
40.41M 40.41M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

0.01%

2021-11-09 00:00:00

ETH

The current Market Cap of ENS is $ 233.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 97.63K. The circulating supply of ENS is 40.41M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 578.40M.

ENS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 5.703
$ 5.703$ 5.703
24H Low
$ 6.051
$ 6.051$ 6.051
24H High

$ 5.703
$ 5.703$ 5.703

$ 6.051
$ 6.051$ 6.051

$ 85.687450263169283
$ 85.687450263169283$ 85.687450263169283

$ 4.302666840878094
$ 4.302666840878094$ 4.302666840878094

-1.18%

-0.20%

+49.68%

+49.68%

About ENS

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralized domain name system built on the Ethereum blockchain. It functions to translate human-readable names into machine-readable identifiers, such as Ethereum addresses, content hashes, and other identifiers, thereby improving the user experience in the Ethereum ecosystem. ENS operates similarly to the internet's Domain Name System (DNS), but with the added security and decentralization benefits of blockchain technology. It is primarily used to assign readable names to Ethereum wallet addresses, making it easier for users to send and receive transactions without having to deal with long, complex alphanumeric strings.

Trade ENS (ENS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ENS spot and futures markets, compare ENS trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ENS/USDT
$5.784
$5.784$5.784
-0.18%
16.71K (USDT)
ENS/USDC
$5.785
$5.785$5.785
-0.31%
4.47K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ENS: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ENS (ENS)

The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain.

Whitepaper

ENS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ENS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ENS Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ENS (ENS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:58:00 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ENS

ENSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ENS with leverage. Explore ENSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1400
$0.1400$0.1400

+366.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1140
$1.1140$1.1140

+1,014.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007887
$0.007887$0.007887

+2.70%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7271
$0.7271$0.7271

-1.63%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4126
$2.4126$2.4126

-7.20%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1140
$1.1140$1.1140

+1,014.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1400
$0.1400$0.1400

+366.66%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.033013
$0.033013$0.033013

+17.10%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0181027
$0.0181027$0.0181027

+10.67%

Lorenzo Protocol

Lorenzo Protocol

BANK

$0.03677
$0.03677$0.03677

+2.76%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ENS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ENS
ENS
USD
USD

1 ENS = 5.784 USD