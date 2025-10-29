The live ERA price today is 0.3042 USD. Track real-time ERA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ERA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ERA price today is 0.3042 USD. Track real-time ERA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ERA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About ERA

ERA Price Info

ERA Whitepaper

ERA Official Website

ERA Tokenomics

ERA Price Forecast

ERA History

ERA Buying Guide

ERA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ERA Spot

ERA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ERA Logo

ERA Price(ERA)

1 ERA to USD Live Price:

$0.3042
$0.3042$0.3042
+2.87%1D
USD
ERA (ERA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:03:54 (UTC+8)

ERA (ERA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2888
$ 0.2888$ 0.2888
24H Low
$ 0.3106
$ 0.3106$ 0.3106
24H High

$ 0.2888
$ 0.2888$ 0.2888

$ 0.3106
$ 0.3106$ 0.3106

$ 2.002420427794785
$ 2.002420427794785$ 2.002420427794785

$ 0.2815714145169596
$ 0.2815714145169596$ 0.2815714145169596

+0.86%

+2.87%

-7.99%

-7.99%

ERA (ERA) real-time price is $ 0.3042. Over the past 24 hours, ERA traded between a low of $ 0.2888 and a high of $ 0.3106, showing active market volatility. ERA's all-time high price is $ 2.002420427794785, while its all-time low price is $ 0.2815714145169596.

In terms of short-term performance, ERA has changed by +0.86% over the past hour, +2.87% over 24 hours, and -7.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ERA (ERA) Market Information

No.550

$ 45.17M
$ 45.17M$ 45.17M

$ 228.13K
$ 228.13K$ 228.13K

$ 304.20M
$ 304.20M$ 304.20M

148.50M
148.50M 148.50M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

14.85%

ETH

The current Market Cap of ERA is $ 45.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 228.13K. The circulating supply of ERA is 148.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 304.20M.

ERA (ERA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ERA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.008487+2.87%
30 Days$ -0.2214-42.13%
60 Days$ -0.4515-59.75%
90 Days$ -0.7694-71.67%
ERA Price Change Today

Today, ERA recorded a change of $ +0.008487 (+2.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ERA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.2214 (-42.13%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ERA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ERA saw a change of $ -0.4515 (-59.75%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ERA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.7694 (-71.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ERA (ERA)?

Check out the ERA Price History page now.

What is ERA (ERA)

Caldera is The Internet of Rollups, a protocol that’s making crypto faster, cheaper, and more interconnected than ever before. With Caldera, projects launch dedicated blockchains, connected seamlessly—where you can move assets, trade, and interact with apps across chains without friction.

ERA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ERA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ERA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ERA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ERA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ERA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ERA (ERA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ERA (ERA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ERA.

Check the ERA price prediction now!

ERA (ERA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ERA (ERA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ERA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ERA (ERA)

Looking for how to buy ERA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ERA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ERA to Local Currencies

1 ERA(ERA) to VND
8,005.023
1 ERA(ERA) to AUD
A$0.462384
1 ERA(ERA) to GBP
0.22815
1 ERA(ERA) to EUR
0.261612
1 ERA(ERA) to USD
$0.3042
1 ERA(ERA) to MYR
RM1.271556
1 ERA(ERA) to TRY
12.758148
1 ERA(ERA) to JPY
¥46.2384
1 ERA(ERA) to ARS
ARS$437.068476
1 ERA(ERA) to RUB
24.336
1 ERA(ERA) to INR
26.89128
1 ERA(ERA) to IDR
Rp5,069.997972
1 ERA(ERA) to PHP
17.896086
1 ERA(ERA) to EGP
￡E.14.38866
1 ERA(ERA) to BRL
R$1.630512
1 ERA(ERA) to CAD
C$0.422838
1 ERA(ERA) to BDT
37.240164
1 ERA(ERA) to NGN
442.148616
1 ERA(ERA) to COP
$1,188.28125
1 ERA(ERA) to ZAR
R.5.23224
1 ERA(ERA) to UAH
12.79161
1 ERA(ERA) to TZS
T.Sh.747.4194
1 ERA(ERA) to VES
Bs66.6198
1 ERA(ERA) to CLP
$285.948
1 ERA(ERA) to PKR
Rs85.471074
1 ERA(ERA) to KZT
162.324162
1 ERA(ERA) to THB
฿9.85608
1 ERA(ERA) to TWD
NT$9.317646
1 ERA(ERA) to AED
د.إ1.116414
1 ERA(ERA) to CHF
Fr0.24336
1 ERA(ERA) to HKD
HK$2.363634
1 ERA(ERA) to AMD
֏116.37171
1 ERA(ERA) to MAD
.د.م2.801682
1 ERA(ERA) to MXN
$5.618574
1 ERA(ERA) to SAR
ريال1.14075
1 ERA(ERA) to ETB
Br46.60344
1 ERA(ERA) to KES
KSh39.330018
1 ERA(ERA) to JOD
د.أ0.2156778
1 ERA(ERA) to PLN
1.11033
1 ERA(ERA) to RON
лв1.332396
1 ERA(ERA) to SEK
kr2.862522
1 ERA(ERA) to BGN
лв0.508014
1 ERA(ERA) to HUF
Ft101.907
1 ERA(ERA) to CZK
6.391242
1 ERA(ERA) to KWD
د.ك0.0930852
1 ERA(ERA) to ILS
0.98865
1 ERA(ERA) to BOB
Bs2.09898
1 ERA(ERA) to AZN
0.51714
1 ERA(ERA) to TJS
SM2.79864
1 ERA(ERA) to GEL
0.827424
1 ERA(ERA) to AOA
Kz278.826678
1 ERA(ERA) to BHD
.د.ب0.1143792
1 ERA(ERA) to BMD
$0.3042
1 ERA(ERA) to DKK
kr1.956006
1 ERA(ERA) to HNL
L7.991334
1 ERA(ERA) to MUR
13.844142
1 ERA(ERA) to NAD
$5.204862
1 ERA(ERA) to NOK
kr3.045042
1 ERA(ERA) to NZD
$0.526266
1 ERA(ERA) to PAB
B/.0.3042
1 ERA(ERA) to PGK
K1.286766
1 ERA(ERA) to QAR
ر.ق1.107288
1 ERA(ERA) to RSD
дин.30.745494
1 ERA(ERA) to UZS
soʻm3,665.059398
1 ERA(ERA) to ALL
L25.215138
1 ERA(ERA) to ANG
ƒ0.544518
1 ERA(ERA) to AWG
ƒ0.544518
1 ERA(ERA) to BBD
$0.6084
1 ERA(ERA) to BAM
KM0.511056
1 ERA(ERA) to BIF
Fr902.5614
1 ERA(ERA) to BND
$0.392418
1 ERA(ERA) to BSD
$0.3042
1 ERA(ERA) to JMD
$48.818016
1 ERA(ERA) to KHR
1,221.685452
1 ERA(ERA) to KMF
Fr128.6766
1 ERA(ERA) to LAK
6,613.043346
1 ERA(ERA) to LKR
රු92.601522
1 ERA(ERA) to MDL
L5.14098
1 ERA(ERA) to MGA
Ar1,376.468496
1 ERA(ERA) to MOP
P2.4336
1 ERA(ERA) to MVR
4.65426
1 ERA(ERA) to MWK
MK528.124662
1 ERA(ERA) to MZN
MT19.441422
1 ERA(ERA) to NPR
रु42.904368
1 ERA(ERA) to PYG
2,157.3864
1 ERA(ERA) to RWF
Fr441.3942
1 ERA(ERA) to SBD
$2.503566
1 ERA(ERA) to SCR
4.19796
1 ERA(ERA) to SRD
$12.028068
1 ERA(ERA) to SVC
$2.658708
1 ERA(ERA) to SZL
L5.204862
1 ERA(ERA) to TMT
m1.067742
1 ERA(ERA) to TND
د.ت0.8931312
1 ERA(ERA) to TTD
$2.059434
1 ERA(ERA) to UGX
Sh1,059.8328
1 ERA(ERA) to XAF
Fr171.873
1 ERA(ERA) to XCD
$0.82134
1 ERA(ERA) to XOF
Fr171.873
1 ERA(ERA) to XPF
Fr31.0284
1 ERA(ERA) to BWP
P4.048902
1 ERA(ERA) to BZD
$0.611442
1 ERA(ERA) to CVE
$28.874664
1 ERA(ERA) to DJF
Fr53.8434
1 ERA(ERA) to DOP
$19.52964
1 ERA(ERA) to DZD
د.ج39.381732
1 ERA(ERA) to FJD
$0.687492
1 ERA(ERA) to GNF
Fr2,645.019
1 ERA(ERA) to GTQ
Q2.32713
1 ERA(ERA) to GYD
$63.63864
1 ERA(ERA) to ISK
kr37.7208

ERA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ERA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ERA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ERA

How much is ERA (ERA) worth today?
The live ERA price in USD is 0.3042 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ERA to USD price?
The current price of ERA to USD is $ 0.3042. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ERA?
The market cap for ERA is $ 45.17M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ERA?
The circulating supply of ERA is 148.50M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ERA?
ERA achieved an ATH price of 2.002420427794785 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ERA?
ERA saw an ATL price of 0.2815714145169596 USD.
What is the trading volume of ERA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ERA is $ 228.13K USD.
Will ERA go higher this year?
ERA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ERA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:03:54 (UTC+8)

ERA (ERA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ERA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ERA
ERA
USD
USD

1 ERA = 0.3042 USD

Trade ERA

ERA/USDC
$0.304
$0.304$0.304
+2.94%
ERA/USDT
$0.3042
$0.3042$0.3042
+2.90%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,404.86
$111,404.86$111,404.86

-0.09%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,939.40
$3,939.40$3,939.40

-0.31%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02813
$0.02813$0.02813

-23.53%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.37
$195.37$195.37

-0.70%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0526
$3.0526$3.0526

+16.60%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,939.40
$3,939.40$3,939.40

-0.31%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,404.86
$111,404.86$111,404.86

-0.09%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.37
$195.37$195.37

-0.70%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5892
$2.5892$2.5892

-1.41%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19581
$0.19581$0.19581

+2.45%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.8002
$0.8002$0.8002

+3,100.80%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000031999
$0.00000000000031999$0.00000000000031999

+460.99%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001801
$0.00001801$0.00001801

+258.05%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00668
$0.00668$0.00668

+234.00%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00853
$0.00853$0.00853

+70.60%