TIBBIR

TIBBIR is the ecosystem token launched by RelVentureCapital, the world's first venture capital firm integrating fintech, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. As a pioneer of the "New Fintech" movement, we are building a decentralized financial protocol driven by AI and cryptographic technology. TIBBIR serves not only as a community governance credential but also as the protocol-layer fuel connecting intelligent algorithms with on-chain finance, aiming to power the next generation of open financial infrastructure.

NameTIBBIR

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionTIBBIR is the ecosystem token launched by RelVentureCapital, the world's first venture capital firm integrating fintech, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. As a pioneer of the "New Fintech" movement, we are building a decentralized financial protocol driven by AI and cryptographic technology. TIBBIR serves not only as a community governance credential but also as the protocol-layer fuel connecting intelligent algorithms with on-chain finance, aiming to power the next generation of open financial infrastructure.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
TIBBIR/USDT
Ribbita by Virtuals
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TIBBIR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
TIBBIR/USDT
Ribbita by Virtuals
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TIBBIR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...