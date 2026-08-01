Isekai Blade Price Today

The live Isekai Blade (ISEK) price today is $ 0.000005, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ISEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000005 per ISEK.

Isekai Blade currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ISEK. During the last 24 hours, ISEK traded between $ 0.000004 (low) and $ 0.000008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ISEK moved +25.00% in the last hour and -96.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.21K.

Isekai Blade (ISEK) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 1.21K$ 1.21K $ 1.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.50K$ 2.50K $ 2.50K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Isekai Blade is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.21K. The circulating supply of ISEK is --, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.50K.