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The live Isekai Blade price today is 0.000005 USD.ISEK market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ISEK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Isekai Blade price today is 0.000005 USD.ISEK market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ISEK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Isekai Blade Logo

Isekai Blade Price(ISEK)

1 ISEK to USD Live Price:

$0.000005
$0.000005$0.000005
0.00%1D
USD
Isekai Blade (ISEK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:03:45 (UTC+8)

Isekai Blade Market Statistics

Isekai Blade price today is $ 0.000005, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.000005 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000004 - $ 0.000008 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 1.21K
Circulating Supply-- ISEK of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.50K USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:03:45

Isekai Blade Price Today

The live Isekai Blade (ISEK) price today is $ 0.000005, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ISEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000005 per ISEK.

Isekai Blade currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ISEK. During the last 24 hours, ISEK traded between $ 0.000004 (low) and $ 0.000008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ISEK moved +25.00% in the last hour and -96.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.21K.

Isekai Blade (ISEK) Market Information

--
----

$ 1.21K
$ 1.21K$ 1.21K

$ 2.50K
$ 2.50K$ 2.50K

--
----

500,000,000
500,000,000 500,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Isekai Blade is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.21K. The circulating supply of ISEK is --, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.50K.

Isekai Blade Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000004
$ 0.000004$ 0.000004
24H Low
$ 0.000008
$ 0.000008$ 0.000008
24H High

$ 0.000004
$ 0.000004$ 0.000004

$ 0.000008
$ 0.000008$ 0.000008

--
----

--
----

+25.00%

0.00%

-96.16%

-96.16%

Trade Isekai Blade (ISEK) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ISEK spot and futures markets, compare Isekai Blade trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ISEK/USDT
$0.000005
$0.000005$0.000005
-16.66%
206.12M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Isekai Blade: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Isekai Blade (ISEK)

Isekai Blade isn't just another blockchain game, it's a story-first experience where narrative depth meets play-to-earns mechanics. Players embark on a journey not just to win, but to evolve, with skills, strategies, and storytelling driving true value in the world we created.

Isekai Blade Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Isekai Blade, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Isekai Blade Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Isekai Blade (ISEK)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:03:45 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Isekai Blade

ISEKUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ISEK with leverage. Explore ISEKUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ISEK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ISEK
ISEK
USD
USD

1 ISEK = 0.000005 USD