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The live Manadia price today is 0.0999 USD.UMXM market cap is -- USD. Track real-time UMXM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Manadia price today is 0.0999 USD.UMXM market cap is -- USD. Track real-time UMXM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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UMXM Price Info

What is UMXM

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Manadia Price(UMXM)

1 UMXM to USD Live Price:

$0.0999
$0.0999$0.0999
+0.20%1D
USD
Manadia (UMXM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:43:34 (UTC+8)

Manadia Market Statistics

Manadia price today is $ 0.0999, up 0.20% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0999 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0995 - $ 0.1013 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 102.39K
Circulating Supply-- UMXM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 29.97M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:43:34

Manadia Price Today

The live Manadia (UMXM) price today is $ 0.0999, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current UMXM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0999 per UMXM.

Manadia currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- UMXM. During the last 24 hours, UMXM traded between $ 0.0995 (low) and $ 0.1013 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, UMXM moved 0.00% in the last hour and -4.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 102.39K.

Manadia (UMXM) Market Information

--
----

$ 102.39K
$ 102.39K$ 102.39K

$ 29.97M
$ 29.97M$ 29.97M

--
----

300,000,000
300,000,000 300,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Manadia is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 102.39K. The circulating supply of UMXM is --, with a total supply of 300000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.97M.

Manadia Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0995
$ 0.0995$ 0.0995
24H Low
$ 0.1013
$ 0.1013$ 0.1013
24H High

$ 0.0995
$ 0.0995$ 0.0995

$ 0.1013
$ 0.1013$ 0.1013

--
----

--
----

0.00%

+0.20%

-4.22%

-4.22%

Trade Manadia (UMXM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live UMXM spot and futures markets, compare Manadia trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
UMXM/USDT
$0.1
$0.1$0.1
+0.30%
1.03M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Manadia: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Manadia (UMXM)

Manadia is a coordination infrastructure that connects real-world data, AI-driven decision systems, and on-chain settlement, designed for developers, AI agents, and Web3 applications that require trusted data verification and scalable coordination networks.

Manadia Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Manadia, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Manadia Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Manadia (UMXM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:43:34 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Manadia

UMXMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on UMXM with leverage. Explore UMXMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

UMXM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

UMXM
UMXM
USD
USD

1 UMXM = 0.0999 USD