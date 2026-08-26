Manadia Price Today

The live Manadia (UMXM) price today is $ 0.0999, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current UMXM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0999 per UMXM.

Manadia currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- UMXM. During the last 24 hours, UMXM traded between $ 0.0995 (low) and $ 0.1013 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, UMXM moved 0.00% in the last hour and -4.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 102.39K.

Manadia (UMXM) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 102.39K$ 102.39K $ 102.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.97M$ 29.97M $ 29.97M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 300,000,000 300,000,000 300,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Manadia is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 102.39K. The circulating supply of UMXM is --, with a total supply of 300000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.97M.