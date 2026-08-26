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The live Neptune price today is 0.2459 USD.XNT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time XNT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Neptune price today is 0.2459 USD.XNT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time XNT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Neptune Price(XNT)

1 XNT to USD Live Price:

$0.246
$0.246$0.246
-0.80%1D
USD
Neptune (XNT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:22:05 (UTC+8)

Neptune Market Statistics

Neptune price today is $ 0.2459, down 0.80% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2459 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2446 - $ 0.2494 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 22.72K
Circulating Supply-- XNT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 601.33K USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:22:05

Neptune Price Today

The live Neptune (XNT) price today is $ 0.2459, with a 0.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current XNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2459 per XNT.

Neptune currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- XNT. During the last 24 hours, XNT traded between $ 0.2446 (low) and $ 0.2494 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XNT moved -0.05% in the last hour and +29.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.72K.

Neptune (XNT) Market Information

--
----

$ 22.72K
$ 22.72K$ 22.72K

$ 601.33K
$ 601.33K$ 601.33K

--
----

2,445,421
2,445,421 2,445,421

NEPTUNE

The current Market Cap of Neptune is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.72K. The circulating supply of XNT is --, with a total supply of 2445421. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 601.33K.

Neptune Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2446
$ 0.2446$ 0.2446
24H Low
$ 0.2494
$ 0.2494$ 0.2494
24H High

$ 0.2446
$ 0.2446$ 0.2446

$ 0.2494
$ 0.2494$ 0.2494

--
----

--
----

-0.05%

-0.80%

+29.35%

+29.35%

Trade Neptune (XNT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XNT spot and futures markets, compare Neptune trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XNT/USDT
$0.246
$0.246$0.246
-0.80%
91.79K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Neptune: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Neptune (XNT)

Neptune aims to provide a future-proof foundation for private, secure, and scalable blockchain applications, giving users and developers a platform where privacy, quantum-resistance, and programmable decentralization are built in from the ground up.

Neptune Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Neptune, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Neptune Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Neptune (XNT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:22:05 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Neptune

XNTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XNT with leverage. Explore XNTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XNT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XNT
XNT
USD
USD

1 XNT = 0.2459 USD