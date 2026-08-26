Neptune Price Today

The live Neptune (XNT) price today is $ 0.2459, with a 0.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current XNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2459 per XNT.

Neptune currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- XNT. During the last 24 hours, XNT traded between $ 0.2446 (low) and $ 0.2494 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XNT moved -0.05% in the last hour and +29.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.72K.

Neptune (XNT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 22.72K$ 22.72K $ 22.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 601.33K$ 601.33K $ 601.33K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 2,445,421 2,445,421 2,445,421 Public Blockchain NEPTUNE

The current Market Cap of Neptune is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.72K. The circulating supply of XNT is --, with a total supply of 2445421. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 601.33K.