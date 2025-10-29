What is Autonomi (AUTONOMI)

ANT is an utility token that grants holders access to the services of the Autonomi Network. Autonomi is a decentralized, autonomous network running on everyday devices, offering self-encryption, quantum-safe security, and network lifetime storage. Autonomi combines the spare capacity of connected devices—from old consumer PCs on desks and small devices like Raspberry Pis to leftover racks in a data center—to create a new form of globally accessible infrastructure that can be utilized by anyone. Autonomi enables users to securely store data, communicate, access knowledge, build businesses, run services, and create new futures without the intervention of middlemen or gatekeepers.

Autonomi Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Autonomi (AUTONOMI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Autonomi (AUTONOMI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Autonomi.

Autonomi (AUTONOMI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Autonomi (AUTONOMI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AUTONOMI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Autonomi How much is Autonomi (AUTONOMI) worth today? The live AUTONOMI price in USD is 0.03927 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current AUTONOMI to USD price? $ 0.03927 . Check out The current price of AUTONOMI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Autonomi? The market cap for AUTONOMI is $ 5.37M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of AUTONOMI? The circulating supply of AUTONOMI is 136.64M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AUTONOMI? AUTONOMI achieved an ATH price of 0.35756319057761676 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AUTONOMI? AUTONOMI saw an ATL price of 0.0342953235344726 USD . What is the trading volume of AUTONOMI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AUTONOMI is $ 84.11K USD . Will AUTONOMI go higher this year? AUTONOMI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AUTONOMI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

