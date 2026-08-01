edgeX Price Today

The live edgeX (EDGE) price today is $ 0.3917, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3917 per EDGE.

edgeX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- EDGE. During the last 24 hours, EDGE traded between $ 0.3879 (low) and $ 0.4146 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, EDGE moved -0.34% in the last hour and +36.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 142.56K.

edgeX (EDGE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 142.56K$ 142.56K $ 142.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 391.70M$ 391.70M $ 391.70M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of edgeX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 142.56K. The circulating supply of EDGE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 391.70M.