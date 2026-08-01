BAS Price Today

The live BAS (BAS) price today is $ 0.021917, with a 13.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.021917 per BAS.

BAS currently ranks #665 by market capitalization at $ 54.79M, with a circulating supply of 2.50B BAS. During the last 24 hours, BAS traded between $ 0.018518 (low) and $ 0.02512 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.16763449915565898, while the all-time low was $ 0.004194192410779678.

In short-term performance, BAS moved -10.90% in the last hour and -17.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 113.59K.

BAS (BAS) Market Information

Rank No.665 Market Cap $ 54.79M$ 54.79M $ 54.79M Volume (24H) $ 113.59K$ 113.59K $ 113.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 219.17M$ 219.17M $ 219.17M Circulation Supply 2.50B 2.50B 2.50B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 25.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of BAS is $ 54.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 113.59K. The circulating supply of BAS is 2.50B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 219.17M.