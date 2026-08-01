BAS Price(BAS)
BAS price today is $ 0.021917, down 13.04% in the last 24 hours.
The live BAS (BAS) price today is $ 0.021917, with a 13.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.021917 per BAS.
BAS currently ranks #665 by market capitalization at $ 54.79M, with a circulating supply of 2.50B BAS. During the last 24 hours, BAS traded between $ 0.018518 (low) and $ 0.02512 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.16763449915565898, while the all-time low was $ 0.004194192410779678.
In short-term performance, BAS moved -10.90% in the last hour and -17.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 113.59K.
No.665
25.00%
BSC
The current Market Cap of BAS is $ 54.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 113.59K. The circulating supply of BAS is 2.50B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 219.17M.
-10.90%
-13.04%
-17.41%
-17.41%
BAS (Basis Share) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a part of the Basis Cash protocol, a system designed to create a stablecoin that is algorithmically pegged to the value of the US dollar. The primary role of BAS is to act as a governance token within the Basis Cash ecosystem, allowing holders to vote on various proposals and changes within the system. It also serves as a mechanism to absorb the volatility of the stablecoin, acting as a speculative token that can be traded on the open market. The supply of BAS is elastic, adjusting based on market conditions to help maintain the stablecoin's peg to the dollar.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for BAS: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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BAS is the native verification and reputation layer of BNB Chain, enabling on-chain KYC, identity, and asset proofs for RWA, DeFi, and token launches—built for Binance ecosystem scalability and compliance.
For a more in-depth understanding of BAS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on BAS with leverage. Explore BASUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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