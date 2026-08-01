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The live BAS price today is 0.021917 USD.BAS market cap is 54,792,500 USD. Track real-time BAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live BAS price today is 0.021917 USD.BAS market cap is 54,792,500 USD. Track real-time BAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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BAS Price(BAS)

1 BAS to USD Live Price:

$0.021509
$0.021509$0.021509
-13.04%1D
USD
BAS (BAS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:31:42 (UTC+8)

BAS Market Statistics

BAS price today is $ 0.021917, down 13.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.021917 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.018518 - $ 0.02512 USD
Market Capitalization$ 54.79M USD (rank #665)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 113.59K
Circulating Supply2.50B BAS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (25.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 219.17M USD
All-Time High$ 0.16763449915565898 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:31:42

BAS Price Today

The live BAS (BAS) price today is $ 0.021917, with a 13.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.021917 per BAS.

BAS currently ranks #665 by market capitalization at $ 54.79M, with a circulating supply of 2.50B BAS. During the last 24 hours, BAS traded between $ 0.018518 (low) and $ 0.02512 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.16763449915565898, while the all-time low was $ 0.004194192410779678.

In short-term performance, BAS moved -10.90% in the last hour and -17.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 113.59K.

BAS (BAS) Market Information

No.665

$ 54.79M
$ 54.79M$ 54.79M

$ 113.59K
$ 113.59K$ 113.59K

$ 219.17M
$ 219.17M$ 219.17M

2.50B
2.50B 2.50B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

25.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of BAS is $ 54.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 113.59K. The circulating supply of BAS is 2.50B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 219.17M.

BAS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.018518
$ 0.018518$ 0.018518
24H Low
$ 0.02512
$ 0.02512$ 0.02512
24H High

$ 0.018518
$ 0.018518$ 0.018518

$ 0.02512
$ 0.02512$ 0.02512

$ 0.16763449915565898
$ 0.16763449915565898$ 0.16763449915565898

$ 0.004194192410779678
$ 0.004194192410779678$ 0.004194192410779678

-10.90%

-13.04%

-17.41%

-17.41%

About BAS

BAS (Basis Share) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a part of the Basis Cash protocol, a system designed to create a stablecoin that is algorithmically pegged to the value of the US dollar. The primary role of BAS is to act as a governance token within the Basis Cash ecosystem, allowing holders to vote on various proposals and changes within the system. It also serves as a mechanism to absorb the volatility of the stablecoin, acting as a speculative token that can be traded on the open market. The supply of BAS is elastic, adjusting based on market conditions to help maintain the stablecoin's peg to the dollar.

Trade BAS (BAS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BAS spot and futures markets, compare BAS trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BAS/USDT
$0.021509
$0.021509$0.021509
-13.01%
4.65M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for BAS: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is BAS (BAS)

BAS is the native verification and reputation layer of BNB Chain, enabling on-chain KYC, identity, and asset proofs for RWA, DeFi, and token launches—built for Binance ecosystem scalability and compliance.

BAS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BAS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BAS Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About BAS (BAS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:31:42 (UTC+8)

Explore More about BAS

BASUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BAS with leverage. Explore BASUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BAS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BAS
BAS
USD
USD

1 BAS = 0.021917 USD