Ethereum Price(ETH)
Ethereum price today is $ 2,468.2, down 0.59% in the last 24 hours.
The live Ethereum (ETH) price today is $ 2,468.2, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current ETH to USD conversion rate is $ 2,468.2 per ETH.
Ethereum currently ranks #2 by market capitalization at $ 297.87B, with a circulating supply of 120.68M ETH. During the last 24 hours, ETH traded between $ 2,441.49 (low) and $ 2,530.85 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,953.732913768563, while the all-time low was $ 0.4208970069885254.
In short-term performance, ETH moved -0.13% in the last hour and +28.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 391.56M.
No.2
9.26%
2014-07-24 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Ethereum is $ 297.87B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 391.56M. The circulating supply of ETH is 120.68M, with a total supply of 120684182.88203797. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 297.87B.
-0.13%
-0.59%
+28.93%
+28.93%
Ethereum (ETH) or Ether is one of the most popular token in the crypto market. It runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model, meaning, validators will need to stake something of value as a security measure. If validators act with dishonesty, the staked item will be destroyed. The Ethereum ecosystem is one of the biggest Layer 1 blockchain, allowing smart contracts and Dapps to be built on top of without fraud and interference from malicious party. Furthermore, Ether is also a programming language running on a blockchain called Turing Complete. It helps developers build and publish a variety of Dapps such as DeFi and new crypto projects.
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Ethereum is a decentralised, open-source blockchain system that serves as the foundation for the Web3 economy. While Bitcoin is often viewed as a store of value, Ethereum is a programmable network that features its own cryptocurrency, Ether (ETH). It acts as the primary platform for decentralised smart contracts, DeFi (Decentralised Finance), and thousands of other cryptocurrencies (tokens).
Ethereum was first described in a 2013 whitepaper by Vitalik Buterin. Following this, Buterin and his co-founders secured funding via an online public crowd sale in the summer of 2014, raising $18.3 million in Bitcoin. For investors analysing Ethereum price history, the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) remains legendary. The Ethereum price at ICO was just $0.311. Over 60 million Ether were sold during this period.
The Ethereum Foundation officially launched the blockchain on July 30, 2015, under the prototype codename “Frontier.” To maintain its status as the leading smart contract platform and support positive Ethereum price prediction trends for 2026 and 2030, the network undergoes regular upgrades:
Ethereum’s goal remains to function as a global platform for decentralised applications, a "World Computer" that is resistant to censorship, downtime, and fraud.
Ethereum has eight co-founders,an unusually large number for a crypto project. They first met on June 7, 2014, in Zug, Switzerland. This group, often called the "PayPal Mafia of Crypto," has gone on to shape the entire Ethereum price USD live market and the broader blockchain industry.
Ethereum pioneered the concept of a blockchain Smart Contract platform. While Bitcoin acts as a ledger for tracking value, Ethereum is a programmable "World Computer."
Smart contracts are self-executing programs that run automatically when conditions are met. This innovation removes the need for middlemen (like banks or lawyers), reducing costs and increasing reliability.
Beyond smart contracts, Ethereum's "killer app" is its ability to host other cryptocurrencies via the ERC-20 standard.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is the "Phonebook of Web3." It is a distributed naming system that turns complex crypto addresses into human-readable names, acting as the Web3 equivalent of DNS (Domain Name Service).
In its raw state, an Ethereum address looks like this: 0xDC25EF3F5B8A186998338A2ADA83795FBA2D695E.
ENS operates on two smart contracts:
Originally, registering an ENS name required high gas fees on the Mainnet. However, with the ENSv2 upgrade, the system is expanding to Layer 2 (L2) networks. This "Namechain" initiative significantly lowers registration costs, making decentralised identity accessible to everyone and further embedding Ethereum into the fabric of the internet.
Since its inception, Ethereum has firmly held its position as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, trailing only Bitcoin. However, the network's early "legacy" version was often plagued by high gas fees and slow throughput (15–30 transactions per second), creating a gap in the market.
The term “Ethereum Killer” emerged around 2016 as rivals attempted to offer faster, cheaper alternatives.
Despite the hype surrounding competitors, Ethereum remains the undisputed king of Institutional DeFi and NFT trading volume, largely because its modular roadmap has finally solved the scaling issues that previously drove users to other chains. When analysts compare BTC price vs. ETH price dynamics, Ethereum's ecosystem utility remains its primary "moat" against competitors.
The EIP-1559 upgrade (part of the London Hard Fork) was one of the most significant changes to Ethereum’s economic policy. It completely overhauled how transaction fees work, moving away from a "blind auction" system to a more predictable model.
Before EIP-1559, users had to overpay to ensure their transactions were picked up by miners. Now, the process is automated:
The most critical feature of EIP-1559 is that the Base Fee is burned (permanently removed from circulation).
Expert Note: While EIP-1559 makes ETH scarce, the recent Dencun Upgrade moved most activity to Layer 2s, where fees are lower. This means the "burn rate" has slowed down, creating a healthy balance between network utility and token scarcity.
As of January 2026, there are approximately 120.7 million ETH in circulation. Understanding the Ethereum price history requires looking back at its unique distribution and the massive shift in how new coins are created.
For years, the supply grew via block rewards given to miners (starting at 5 ETH per block in 2015 and dropping to 2 ETH by 2019). However, following The Merge in 2022, Ethereum eliminated mining entirely.
A common question among investors is: "Is Ethereum deflationary?" Unlike Bitcoin, which has a hard cap of 21 million coins, Ethereum uses a dynamic "Burn and Issue" model.
Since the 2021 London Hard Fork, every transaction on Ethereum burns a portion of the fee (the base fee).
When users ask, “What if you bought $1,000 of Ethereum 5 years ago?”, they are seeing the results of this economic shift. In early 2021, ETH was trading significantly lower; the combination of the Merge's supply reduction and the EIP-1559 burn has transformed ETH from a high-inflation utility token into a scarce, yield-bearing digital asset.
This unique economic structure is why long-term Ethereum price prediction 2030 and 2040 targets often range from $12,000 to $30,000, as the network effectively "buys back" its own tokens through user activity.
As of 2026, the Ethereum network is fully secured by a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. This transition, finalised during "The Merge," replaced energy-intensive mining with a system of Validators.
To secure the network, users "stake" their ETH. This acts as collateral to ensure they process transactions honestly.
For users who do not have 32 ETH or the technical hardware to run a node, Pooled Staking and Liquid Staking (like Lido or Rocket Pool) allow participation with as little as 0.01 ETH. This has led to a massive milestone: over 30% of the total ETH supply is now staked, providing the highest level of economic security in blockchain history.
Ethereum is the world's most liquid altcoin, available on the leading global exchange, MEXC. When looking for the best Ethereum price today, MEXC stands out as the premier platform for both retail investors and professional traders.
Why Choose MEXC:
How to Buy on MEXC: You can easily purchase Ethereum through the "Buy Crypto" section using various methods:
Common Trading Pairs: You will typically find ETH paired with stablecoins (ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC) to ensure stability and ease of calculation.
The journey to Ethereum’s current state involved several critical technical milestones that fundamentally changed the Ethereum price chart.
This was the turning point for Ethereum's economics. It introduced EIP-1559, the mechanism that began burning a portion of every transaction fee. This made ETH a scarcer asset and laid the groundwork for its current "Ultrasound Money" status.
While the community once used the term "Ethereum 2.0," the Ethereum Foundation officially retired this name in 2022 to avoid confusion. Instead, the network is now viewed as two layers working in harmony:
Following the Dencun Upgrade (2024), Ethereum's focus has shifted to "The Surge." Most users today interact with Ethereum through Layer 2 (L2) networks like Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base. These networks offer near-instant transactions and fees under $0.01, while still being secured by the main Ethereum blockchain.
This "Rollup-centric" future is a core pillar of most Ethereum price prediction 2026 and 2030 models, as it allows Ethereum to support billions of users without the mainnet becoming congested.
In September 2022, Ethereum completed its most ambitious upgrade to date: The Merge. This event officially retired Proof-of-Work (mining) and transitioned the network to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
The Merge introduced a massive structural shift in Ethereum price fundamentals, often compared to three Bitcoin halving events happening at once:
Following the Merge, two critical upgrades finalised Ethereum’s transition and solved the high-fee crisis for everyday users.
As we move through 2026 and into 2027, Ethereum is shifting from "solving fees" to "solving performance and privacy." These upgrades are designed to cement Ethereum’s position as the world's most secure and scalable settlement layer.
The Glamsterdam upgrade is a performance-heavy fork focused on the "Surge" phase of the roadmap. Its goal is to allow the base layer to finally compete with high-speed alternative chains while maintaining decentralisation.
Named as a blend of the Heze (Consensus) and Bogota (Execution) updates, this fork focuses on the "Scourge" and "Verge" phases.
By 2027, the roadmap shifts toward The Verge and The Purge, aiming to make the network "Lean" and accessible to everyone, not just those with expensive server hardware.
If the 2026 upgrades solve Speed, the 2027 upgrades solve Adoption. By making Ethereum easy to use and cheap to secure, the network moves from a niche financial tool to the "OS of the Internet."
The Verge (2027)
As of January 2026, Ethereum is trading in a consolidation range near $3,000 – $3,300. While short-term volatility remains, the long-term fundamentals have never been stronger.
2026
2030
2040
While BTC price leads the "Digital Gold" narrative, Ethereum is winning the "Digital Utility" race. For investors looking for a balance of scarcity (via the burn) and cash flow (via staking yield), Ethereum remains the backbone of the crypto industry.
For a more in-depth understanding of Ethereum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on ETH with leverage. Explore ETHUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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