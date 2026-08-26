Sherwood Protocol Price Today

The live Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) price today is $ 0.0057, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0057 per WOOD.

Sherwood Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- WOOD. During the last 24 hours, WOOD traded between $ 0.005307 (low) and $ 0.006894 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WOOD moved +5.03% in the last hour and +23.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.57K.

Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 57.57K$ 57.57K $ 57.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.70M$ 5.70M $ 5.70M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Sherwood Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.57K. The circulating supply of WOOD is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.70M.