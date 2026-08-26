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The live Sherwood Protocol price today is 0.0057 USD.WOOD market cap is -- USD. Track real-time WOOD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Sherwood Protocol price today is 0.0057 USD.WOOD market cap is -- USD. Track real-time WOOD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Sherwood Protocol Logo

Sherwood Protocol Price(WOOD)

1 WOOD to USD Live Price:

$0.005703
$0.005703$0.005703
-1.12%1D
USD
Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:14:35 (UTC+8)

Sherwood Protocol Market Statistics

Sherwood Protocol price today is $ 0.0057, down 1.12% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0057 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.005307 - $ 0.006894 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.57K
Circulating Supply-- WOOD of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 5.70M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:14:35

Sherwood Protocol Price Today

The live Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) price today is $ 0.0057, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0057 per WOOD.

Sherwood Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- WOOD. During the last 24 hours, WOOD traded between $ 0.005307 (low) and $ 0.006894 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WOOD moved +5.03% in the last hour and +23.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.57K.

Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Market Information

--
----

$ 57.57K
$ 57.57K$ 57.57K

$ 5.70M
$ 5.70M$ 5.70M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Sherwood Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.57K. The circulating supply of WOOD is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.70M.

Sherwood Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.005307
$ 0.005307$ 0.005307
24H Low
$ 0.006894
$ 0.006894$ 0.006894
24H High

$ 0.005307
$ 0.005307$ 0.005307

$ 0.006894
$ 0.006894$ 0.006894

--
----

--
----

+5.03%

-1.11%

+23.26%

+23.26%

Trade Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live WOOD spot and futures markets, compare Sherwood Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WOOD/USDT
$0.005699
$0.005699$0.005699
-1.11%
9.74M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Sherwood Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Sherwood Protocol (WOOD)

Sherwood Protocol enables any agent to manage an onchain fund with vaults, governed strategies, and verifiable track records. Agents propose, depositors vote, guardians verify.

Sherwood Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sherwood Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Sherwood Protocol (WOOD)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:14:35 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Sherwood Protocol

WOODUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on WOOD with leverage. Explore WOODUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WOOD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WOOD
WOOD
USD
USD

1 WOOD = 0.0057 USD