RESOLV

Resolv is a protocol offering USR, a stablecoin backed by ETH and derivatives, with yield generation and price stability, supported by RLP—a tokenized protection layer enabling leveraged yield farming.

NameRESOLV

RankNo.652

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)38.14%

Circulation Supply155,750,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1557%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4107949801739206,2025-06-11

Lowest Price0.18785566747164745,2025-06-19

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

