The live CRETA price today is 0.0031 USD. Track real-time CRETA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

$0.0031
-1.64%1D
CRETA (CRETA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-20 10:41:58 (UTC+8)

CRETA (CRETA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.003072
24H Low
$ 0.003307
24H High

$ 0.003072
$ 0.003307
$ 2.382079672694401
$ 0.002823386193634558
+0.32%

-1.64%

+2.92%

+2.92%

CRETA (CRETA) real-time price is $ 0.0031. Over the past 24 hours, CRETA traded between a low of $ 0.003072 and a high of $ 0.003307, showing active market volatility. CRETA's all-time high price is $ 2.382079672694401, while its all-time low price is $ 0.002823386193634558.

In terms of short-term performance, CRETA has changed by +0.32% over the past hour, -1.64% over 24 hours, and +2.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CRETA (CRETA) Market Information

No.1486

$ 4.55M
$ 58.29K
$ 31.00M
1.47B
10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000
14.66%

MATIC

The current Market Cap of CRETA is $ 4.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.29K. The circulating supply of CRETA is 1.47B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.00M.

CRETA (CRETA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of CRETA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00005169-1.64%
30 Days$ -0.00029-8.56%
60 Days$ -0.000966-23.76%
90 Days$ -0.002005-39.28%
CRETA Price Change Today

Today, CRETA recorded a change of $ -0.00005169 (-1.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CRETA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00029 (-8.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CRETA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CRETA saw a change of $ -0.000966 (-23.76%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CRETA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.002005 (-39.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of CRETA (CRETA)?

Check out the CRETA Price History page now.

What is CRETA (CRETA)

Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

CRETA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CRETA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CRETA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CRETA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CRETA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CRETA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will CRETA (CRETA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your CRETA (CRETA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for CRETA.

Check the CRETA price prediction now!

CRETA (CRETA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CRETA (CRETA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRETA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CRETA (CRETA)

Looking for how to buy CRETA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CRETA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CRETA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CRETA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official CRETA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CRETA

How much is CRETA (CRETA) worth today?
The live CRETA price in USD is 0.0031 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CRETA to USD price?
The current price of CRETA to USD is $ 0.0031. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of CRETA?
The market cap for CRETA is $ 4.55M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CRETA?
The circulating supply of CRETA is 1.47B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CRETA?
CRETA achieved an ATH price of 2.382079672694401 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CRETA?
CRETA saw an ATL price of 0.002823386193634558 USD.
What is the trading volume of CRETA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CRETA is $ 58.29K USD.
Will CRETA go higher this year?
CRETA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CRETA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-20 10:41:58 (UTC+8)

CRETA (CRETA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-19 17:50:26Industry Updates
Crypto market sentiment moves out of "extreme fear" zone, Fear and Greed Index currently at 29
10-19 14:26:41Industry Updates
Crypto market trades sideways, total market cap currently at $3.723 trillion
10-19 04:16:21Industry Updates
Public Chain Activity Ranking for the Past 7 Days: Solana Maintains First Place
10-18 16:36:53Industry Updates
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 23, still in the extreme fear zone
10-18 09:33:00Industry Updates
24-hour global liquidations rise to $1.02 billion, Bitcoin hits lowest price since early July
10-17 19:52:08Industry Updates
Global risk aversion demand surges due to non-performing loan issues at two U.S. banks

$0.0031
-1.64%
