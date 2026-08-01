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The live ELIZAOS price today is 0.0001841 USD.ELIZAOS market cap is 1,715,254.4662073204832 USD. Track real-time ELIZAOS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ELIZAOS price today is 0.0001841 USD.ELIZAOS market cap is 1,715,254.4662073204832 USD. Track real-time ELIZAOS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS Price Info

What is ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS Whitepaper

ELIZAOS Official Website

ELIZAOS Tokenomics

ELIZAOS Price Forecast

ELIZAOS History

ELIZAOS Buying Guide

ELIZAOS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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ELIZAOS Price(ELIZAOS)

1 ELIZAOS to USD Live Price:

$0.0001841
$0.0001841$0.0001841
+0.71%1D
USD
ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:55:23 (UTC+8)

ELIZAOS Market Statistics

ELIZAOS price today is $ 0.0001841, up 0.71% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0001841 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0001798 - $ 0.0001914 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.72M USD (rank #1117)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 64.05K
Circulating Supply9.32B ELIZAOS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (84.69%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.03M USD
All-Time High$ 0.0394646475100497 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:55:23

ELIZAOS Price Today

The live ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) price today is $ 0.0001841, with a 0.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELIZAOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001841 per ELIZAOS.

ELIZAOS currently ranks #1117 by market capitalization at $ 1.72M, with a circulating supply of 9.32B ELIZAOS. During the last 24 hours, ELIZAOS traded between $ 0.0001798 (low) and $ 0.0001914 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0394646475100497, while the all-time low was $ 0.00057840194414383.

In short-term performance, ELIZAOS moved +0.27% in the last hour and -2.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.05K.

ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Market Information

No.1117

$ 1.72M
$ 1.72M$ 1.72M

$ 64.05K
$ 64.05K$ 64.05K

$ 2.03M
$ 2.03M$ 2.03M

9.32B
9.32B 9.32B

11,000,000,000
11,000,000,000 11,000,000,000

10,999,986,979.497707
10,999,986,979.497707 10,999,986,979.497707

84.69%

SOL

The current Market Cap of ELIZAOS is $ 1.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.05K. The circulating supply of ELIZAOS is 9.32B, with a total supply of 10999986979.497707. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.03M.

ELIZAOS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0001798
$ 0.0001798$ 0.0001798
24H Low
$ 0.0001914
$ 0.0001914$ 0.0001914
24H High

$ 0.0001798
$ 0.0001798$ 0.0001798

$ 0.0001914
$ 0.0001914$ 0.0001914

$ 0.0394646475100497
$ 0.0394646475100497$ 0.0394646475100497

$ 0.00057840194414383
$ 0.00057840194414383$ 0.00057840194414383

+0.27%

+0.71%

-2.34%

-2.34%

Trade ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ELIZAOS spot and futures markets, compare ELIZAOS trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ELIZAOS/USDT
$0.0001844
$0.0001844$0.0001844
+0.98%
348.05M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ELIZAOS: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS)

ElizaOS, the leading open-source agentic framework from the AI16z community, powers 200+ crypto-native plugins through a modular runtime and memory system, and with v2’s persistent state, live reasoning console, and upcoming Eliza Cloud unifying API access via a single “Eliza Key,” it’s evolving into a scalable agent-as-a-service platform for onchain and web2 use cases.

ELIZAOS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ELIZAOS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ELIZAOS Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:55:23 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ELIZAOS

ELIZAOSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ELIZAOS with leverage. Explore ELIZAOSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ELIZAOS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ELIZAOS
ELIZAOS
USD
USD

1 ELIZAOS = 0.0001841 USD