ELIZAOS Price Today

The live ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) price today is $ 0.0001841, with a 0.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELIZAOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001841 per ELIZAOS.

ELIZAOS currently ranks #1117 by market capitalization at $ 1.72M, with a circulating supply of 9.32B ELIZAOS. During the last 24 hours, ELIZAOS traded between $ 0.0001798 (low) and $ 0.0001914 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0394646475100497, while the all-time low was $ 0.00057840194414383.

In short-term performance, ELIZAOS moved +0.27% in the last hour and -2.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.05K.

ELIZAOS (ELIZAOS) Market Information

Rank No.1117 Market Cap $ 1.72M$ 1.72M $ 1.72M Volume (24H) $ 64.05K$ 64.05K $ 64.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.03M$ 2.03M $ 2.03M Circulation Supply 9.32B 9.32B 9.32B Max Supply 11,000,000,000 11,000,000,000 11,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,999,986,979.497707 10,999,986,979.497707 10,999,986,979.497707 Circulation Rate 84.69% Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of ELIZAOS is $ 1.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.05K. The circulating supply of ELIZAOS is 9.32B, with a total supply of 10999986979.497707. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.03M.