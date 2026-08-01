PancakeSwap Price Today

The live PancakeSwap (CAKE) price today is $ 1.741, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAKE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.741 per CAKE.

PancakeSwap currently ranks #82 by market capitalization at $ 612.59M, with a circulating supply of 351.86M CAKE. During the last 24 hours, CAKE traded between $ 1.713 (low) and $ 1.804 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 44.18234972, while the all-time low was $ 0.00023177.

In short-term performance, CAKE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +17.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 549.67K.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Information

Rank No.82 Market Cap $ 612.59M$ 612.59M $ 612.59M Volume (24H) $ 549.67K$ 549.67K $ 549.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 696.40M$ 696.40M $ 696.40M Circulation Supply 351.86M 351.86M 351.86M Max Supply 400,000,000 400,000,000 400,000,000 Total Supply 364,241,883.4500047 364,241,883.4500047 364,241,883.4500047 Circulation Rate 87.96% Market Share 0.02% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of PancakeSwap is $ 612.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 549.67K. The circulating supply of CAKE is 351.86M, with a total supply of 364241883.4500047. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 696.40M.