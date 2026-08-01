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The live PancakeSwap price today is 1.741 USD.CAKE market cap is 612,593,891.1023000832 USD. Track real-time CAKE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live PancakeSwap price today is 1.741 USD.CAKE market cap is 612,593,891.1023000832 USD. Track real-time CAKE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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PancakeSwap Logo

PancakeSwap Price(CAKE)

1 CAKE to USD Live Price:

$1.74
$1.74$1.74
-0.17%1D
USD
PancakeSwap (CAKE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:58:13 (UTC+8)

PancakeSwap Market Statistics

PancakeSwap price today is $ 1.741, down 0.17% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 1.741 USD
24-Hour Range$ 1.713 - $ 1.804 USD
Market Capitalization$ 612.59M USD (rank #82)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 549.67K
Circulating Supply351.86M CAKE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (87.96%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 696.40M USD
All-Time High$ 44.18234972 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:58:13

PancakeSwap Price Today

The live PancakeSwap (CAKE) price today is $ 1.741, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAKE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.741 per CAKE.

PancakeSwap currently ranks #82 by market capitalization at $ 612.59M, with a circulating supply of 351.86M CAKE. During the last 24 hours, CAKE traded between $ 1.713 (low) and $ 1.804 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 44.18234972, while the all-time low was $ 0.00023177.

In short-term performance, CAKE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +17.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 549.67K.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Information

No.82

$ 612.59M
$ 612.59M$ 612.59M

$ 549.67K
$ 549.67K$ 549.67K

$ 696.40M
$ 696.40M$ 696.40M

351.86M
351.86M 351.86M

400,000,000
400,000,000 400,000,000

364,241,883.4500047
364,241,883.4500047 364,241,883.4500047

87.96%

0.02%

BSC

The current Market Cap of PancakeSwap is $ 612.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 549.67K. The circulating supply of CAKE is 351.86M, with a total supply of 364241883.4500047. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 696.40M.

PancakeSwap Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.713
$ 1.713$ 1.713
24H Low
$ 1.804
$ 1.804$ 1.804
24H High

$ 1.713
$ 1.713$ 1.713

$ 1.804
$ 1.804$ 1.804

$ 44.18234972
$ 44.18234972$ 44.18234972

$ 0.00023177
$ 0.00023177$ 0.00023177

0.00%

-0.16%

+17.16%

+17.16%

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It employs an automated market maker (AMM) model, allowing users to trade directly with the liquidity pool rather than with each other. In addition to providing a platform for swapping tokens, PancakeSwap enables users to earn rewards through yield farming and staking. CAKE, the native utility token of PancakeSwap, is used for governance voting and can be staked to earn additional tokens. The supply of CAKE is not capped, and new tokens are minted as rewards for liquidity providers. The platform's design aims to offer a fast and inexpensive alternative to Ethereum-based DEXs, leveraging the BSC's lower transaction fees and faster block times.

Trade PancakeSwap (CAKE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CAKE spot and futures markets, compare PancakeSwap trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CAKE/USDT
$1.74
$1.74$1.74
-0.11%
313.03K (USDT)
CAKE/USDC
$1.74
$1.74$1.74
-0.22%
30.59K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for PancakeSwap: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap is a BEP20 decentralized trading platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, which uses an automatic market maker mechanism to provide liquidity.

Whitepaper

PancakeSwap Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PancakeSwap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PancakeSwap Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:58:13 (UTC+8)

Explore More about PancakeSwap

CAKEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CAKE with leverage. Explore CAKEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CAKE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CAKE
CAKE
USD
USD

1 CAKE = 1.741 USD