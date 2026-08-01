PancakeSwap Price(CAKE)
PancakeSwap price today is $ 1.741, down 0.17% in the last 24 hours.
The live PancakeSwap (CAKE) price today is $ 1.741, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAKE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.741 per CAKE.
PancakeSwap currently ranks #82 by market capitalization at $ 612.59M, with a circulating supply of 351.86M CAKE. During the last 24 hours, CAKE traded between $ 1.713 (low) and $ 1.804 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 44.18234972, while the all-time low was $ 0.00023177.
In short-term performance, CAKE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +17.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 549.67K.
No.82
87.96%
0.02%
BSC
The current Market Cap of PancakeSwap is $ 612.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 549.67K. The circulating supply of CAKE is 351.86M, with a total supply of 364241883.4500047. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 696.40M.
0.00%
-0.16%
+17.16%
+17.16%
PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It employs an automated market maker (AMM) model, allowing users to trade directly with the liquidity pool rather than with each other. In addition to providing a platform for swapping tokens, PancakeSwap enables users to earn rewards through yield farming and staking. CAKE, the native utility token of PancakeSwap, is used for governance voting and can be staked to earn additional tokens. The supply of CAKE is not capped, and new tokens are minted as rewards for liquidity providers. The platform's design aims to offer a fast and inexpensive alternative to Ethereum-based DEXs, leveraging the BSC's lower transaction fees and faster block times.
Explore live CAKE spot and futures markets, compare PancakeSwap trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for PancakeSwap: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
PancakeSwap is a BEP20 decentralized trading platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, which uses an automatic market maker mechanism to provide liquidity.
For a more in-depth understanding of PancakeSwap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CAKE with leverage. Explore CAKEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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