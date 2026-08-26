Pharos Price Today

The live Pharos (PROS) price today is $ 0.4142, with a 1.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current PROS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4142 per PROS.

Pharos currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- PROS. During the last 24 hours, PROS traded between $ 0.4142 (low) and $ 0.4658 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PROS moved -1.27% in the last hour and +8.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.35K.

Pharos (PROS) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 21.35K$ 21.35K $ 21.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 414.20M$ 414.20M $ 414.20M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain PHAROS

The current Market Cap of Pharos is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.35K. The circulating supply of PROS is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 414.20M.