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The live Pharos price today is 0.4142 USD.PROS market cap is -- USD. Track real-time PROS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Pharos price today is 0.4142 USD.PROS market cap is -- USD. Track real-time PROS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is PROS

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Pharos Price(PROS)

1 PROS to USD Live Price:

$0.4142
$0.4142$0.4142
-1.73%1D
USD
Pharos (PROS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:01:20 (UTC+8)

Pharos Market Statistics

Pharos price today is $ 0.4142, down 1.73% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.4142 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.4142 - $ 0.4658 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 21.35K
Circulating Supply-- PROS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 414.20M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:01:20

Pharos Price Today

The live Pharos (PROS) price today is $ 0.4142, with a 1.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current PROS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4142 per PROS.

Pharos currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- PROS. During the last 24 hours, PROS traded between $ 0.4142 (low) and $ 0.4658 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PROS moved -1.27% in the last hour and +8.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.35K.

Pharos (PROS) Market Information

--
----

$ 21.35K
$ 21.35K$ 21.35K

$ 414.20M
$ 414.20M$ 414.20M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

PHAROS

The current Market Cap of Pharos is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.35K. The circulating supply of PROS is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 414.20M.

Pharos Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.4142
$ 0.4142$ 0.4142
24H Low
$ 0.4658
$ 0.4658$ 0.4658
24H High

$ 0.4142
$ 0.4142$ 0.4142

$ 0.4658
$ 0.4658$ 0.4658

--
----

--
----

-1.27%

-1.73%

+8.85%

+8.85%

Trade Pharos (PROS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live PROS spot and futures markets, compare Pharos trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PROS/USDT
$0.4142
$0.4142$0.4142
-1.73%
49.55K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Pharos: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Pharos (PROS)

Pharos is the inclusive financial Layer 1 for RealFi, connecting real-world assets, institutional capital, and decentralized finance into one programmable, borderless economy. It makes real asset finance accessible to everyone, bridging Web2 and Web3 into a unified, transparent, and open digital financial city.

Pharos Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pharos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Pharos Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Pharos (PROS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:01:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Pharos

PROSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PROS with leverage. Explore PROSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PROS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PROS
PROS
USD
USD

1 PROS = 0.4142 USD