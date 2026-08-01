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The live Infrared price today is 0.008602 USD.IR market cap is -- USD. Track real-time IR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Infrared price today is 0.008602 USD.IR market cap is -- USD. Track real-time IR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Infrared Logo

Infrared Price(IR)

1 IR to USD Live Price:

$0.008602
$0.008602$0.008602
+0.20%1D
USD
Infrared (IR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:02:07 (UTC+8)

Infrared Market Statistics

Infrared price today is $ 0.008602, up 0.20% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.008602 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.008294 - $ 0.008716 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 60.78K
Circulating Supply-- IR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 8.60M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:02:07

Infrared Price Today

The live Infrared (IR) price today is $ 0.008602, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current IR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008602 per IR.

Infrared currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- IR. During the last 24 hours, IR traded between $ 0.008294 (low) and $ 0.008716 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IR moved +0.06% in the last hour and -7.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.78K.

Infrared (IR) Market Information

--
----

$ 60.78K
$ 60.78K$ 60.78K

$ 8.60M
$ 8.60M$ 8.60M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BERACHAIN

The current Market Cap of Infrared is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.78K. The circulating supply of IR is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.60M.

Infrared Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.008294
$ 0.008294$ 0.008294
24H Low
$ 0.008716
$ 0.008716$ 0.008716
24H High

$ 0.008294
$ 0.008294$ 0.008294

$ 0.008716
$ 0.008716$ 0.008716

--
----

--
----

+0.06%

+0.20%

-7.44%

-7.44%

Trade Infrared (IR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live IR spot and futures markets, compare Infrared trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
IR/USDT
$0.008586
$0.008586$0.008586
+0.04%
7.09M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Infrared: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Infrared (IR)

Infrared is the full-stack liquidity and staking infrastructure powering Berachain’s Proof-of-Liquidity ecosystem, offering liquid staking, validator optimization, and automated PoL vaults that unlock liquidity, yield, and governance in one click.

Infrared Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Infrared, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Infrared Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Infrared (IR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:02:07 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Infrared

IRUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on IR with leverage. Explore IRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

IR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

IR
IR
USD
USD

1 IR = 0.008602 USD