Infrared Price Today

The live Infrared (IR) price today is $ 0.008602, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current IR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008602 per IR.

Infrared currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- IR. During the last 24 hours, IR traded between $ 0.008294 (low) and $ 0.008716 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IR moved +0.06% in the last hour and -7.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.78K.

Infrared (IR) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 60.78K$ 60.78K $ 60.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.60M$ 8.60M $ 8.60M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BERACHAIN

The current Market Cap of Infrared is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.78K. The circulating supply of IR is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.60M.